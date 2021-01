Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINES

We want the vaccines we've ordered, UK says after EU row with AstraZeneca

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's fight to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies sharpened on Thursday when Britain demanded that it receive all the shots it paid for after the European Union asked AstraZeneca to divert supplies from the UK.

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND

British PM Johnson heads to Scotland to argue against the breakup of UK

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday in a bid to stem growing support for another independence referendum by arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the benefits of staying together.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/CLIMATE

Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a new raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon for job creation.

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some U.S. states to ease coronavirus restrictions

(Reuters) - Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemic's post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/

GameStop slugfest spreads as calls for probe build

(Reuters) - The battle between small-time traders and hedge funds that has shaken U.S. and European stock markets moved into Asia on Thursday, with surges in several Australian companies squeezing another batch of financial institutions that have bet on the stocks falling.

DEUTSCHE BANK-CEO/

EXCLUSIVE-Regulators press Deutsche Bank CEO to drop investment bank role - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Regulators are pressing Deutsche Bank Christian Sewing to relinquish day-to-day oversight of its sprawling investment bank, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

DAVOS-MEETING/ROBERT DOWNEY JR

'Iron Man' Downey launches funds in environmental fight

LONDON (Reuters) - As inventor Tony Stark, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. transformed into superhero Iron Man. Now the Oscar nominee is taking action against environmental threats to the planet.

TELEVISION-GAME OF THRONES/

HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series -report

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The hit "Game of Thrones" fantasy franchise may be expanded to animation in a new series for streaming service HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO

No objections from Olympic partners say Tokyo organisers after call with Bach

TOKYO (Reuters) - Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open players begin leaving COVID-19 quarantine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open players were given the green light to begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-VARIANT

FOCUS-Racing against the virus: Tweaking the vaccines won't be simple

After a breakneck race to develop, test and win approval in less than a year, makers of COVID-19 vaccines are facing the prospect that emerging variants may render their products ineffective against the rapidly-evolving coronavirus.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LIABILITY (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-At the urging of nursing homes, a law is amended and COVID court claims are slowed

Garnice Robertson wants accountability for the death of her mother from COVID-19 in April at a Kansas nursing home that she claims failed to prevent a deadly outbreak of the disease. An unexpected legal hurdle stands in her way.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DIVERSITY (PIX)

INSIGHT-Inside the push for minority volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Across the United States, doctors and scientists of color are leading efforts to topple the long-standing barriers that keep minorities from participating in clinical trials. The initiatives could have long-lasting implications for medical research, according to Reuters interviews with more than 40 public health and pharmaceutical industry officials.

28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-WHO/TROPICAL

WHO to launch its plan to combat neglected tropical diseases

The World Health Organization will launch its plan for tackling neglected tropical diseases, like rabies and leprosy, covering the period up to 2030. Neglected tropical diseases usually affect the world's poorest communities, inflicting a heavy human and economic toll.

28 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada's remote northern territories march ahead with COVID-19 shots

Canada's northern territories have vaccinated a significantly higher proportion of their populations than the more populous southern provinces, evidence of how Canada has successfully prioritized vulnerable indigenous and rural populations in its vaccine rollout.

29 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APPEAL (PIX) (TV)

Moscow region court hears appeal on Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest

A Moscow region court hears an appeal by lawyers of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's on this arrest upon arrival to Russia.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS-DIVIDE (PIX)

U.S. Congress Republicans face dilemma in controversies around Cheney, Greene

The deep divisions roiling the U.S. Republican party came into clear focus this week in controversies embroiling Representatives Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene -- two politicians with little in common beyond their work address.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ECUADOR-POLITICS/

Ecuadoreans lean toward a return to socialism in presidential vote

Ecuadorean voters struggling under a battered economy are leaning toward a return to socialism in February's presidential vote, as nostalgia for better times under leftist president Rafael Correa has pushed one of his proteges into the lead.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HUNGARY-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)

As donations pour in, Budapest bistro makes free healthy lunches for frontline COVID workers

The Kalicka Bistro downtown Budapest had to lay off most of its employees amid the pandemic. But thanks to a donation by a friend, they survived and are now making take away food, while also making daily lunches for the central Covid hospital intensive unit, for 25 nurses and doctors there. They received more donations after a campaign. The food they deliver is not only good, but made with all their heart.

29 Jan

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA/ (TV)

Bangladesh expected to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island

Bangladesh plans to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island on Friday, as the government overlooks opposition from rights groups concerned about the site's vulnerability to storms.

29 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

29 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-TOURISM/ (PIX)

Igloo Cafe, a cafe prepared with ice in scenic Gulmarg From snow tables to snow chairs, the 22 x 12 feet cafe accommodates over a dozen people at a time. Igloo Café has become the center of attraction for the tourists visiting scenic Gulmarg, a hill station and a popular skiing destination, in north Kashmir.

28 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ART-AUCTION/BOTTICELLI (PIX) (TV)

Rare Botticelli could fetch $100m at auction

A rare Botticelli portrait could join the $100 million art club when it goes up for auction at Sotheby's in New York. The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today.

28 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-NYGARD/

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard seeks bail ahead of possible U.S. extradition

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard asks for bail in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending weeks in jail on a U.S. request for extradition on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The prosecutor opposes bail on concerns that include flight risk.

28 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

PAKISTAN-CHARLIE CHAPLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pakistani "Charlie Chaplin" brings good cheer to Peshawar streets

Usman Khan, a young street performer, dressed in Charli Chaplin's baggie pants, trademark cap and cane, treads the streets of Peshawar spreading smiles on people's faces with his hilarious performance.

29 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOS-MEETING/INDIA-MODI

Indian PM Modi speaks at Davos meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer.

28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

U.S. Congress just improved Medicare enrollment, but punted on an important fix

Signing up for Medicare is too complicated - the process is fraught with potential errors that can saddle you with costly penalties and gaps in coverage while you wait for enrollment to kick in. Now, some help is on the way.

28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT/ (PIX)

Facebook's oversight board announces first round of cases

Facebook's oversight board, a group of independent members chosen to make final rulings on some major content moderation decisions for the company, will give its first decisions for the batch of cases it announced in December. Results will be scrutinized as the first big test of whether the board, comprised of former diplomats and rights activists and Nobel laureates, is truly independent from one of the world's most powerful companies.

28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-SHALE/DIVIDEND (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. shale producers ponder the unexpected: what to do with rising cash flows?

A sustained rise in global oil prices has U.S. shale producers considering something few expected they would be considering so soon last year's market tumble: how to allocate rising cash flows among new production, dividends and stock buybacks.

28 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY

India's Economic Survey will give growth outlook for next fiscal

India's government is likely to predict a double digit economic growth for the fiscal year beginning April 1, after the economy contracted to the worst level in four decades in the current year.

29 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Wrapped in red tape, UK freight groups struggle to trade

British logistics companies that pride themselves on moving goods at speed around the world to keep business rolling are now entangled in red tape, grappling with desperate clients, reluctant drivers and reams of paperwork. We talk to two experts who are struggling to keep Britain trading.

29 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines' defense and economic planning ministers at a foreign correspondents' forum

Philippines' defense and economic planning ministers, and U.N. special rapporteur at a foreign correspondents' forum that will discuss the economy, the South China Sea territorial conflict, the Bangsamoro development, and the state of justice and the rule of law.

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/SHAQ

NBA-Shaquille O'Neal interview

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal discusses his foundation's work to support of high school athletic programs that have been hit by the pandemic.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS-VACCINE (TV)

Canadian Olympians say they won't skip COVID-19 vaccine line as Games loom

Several Canadian Olympians say they are happy to wait their turn for a COVID-19 vaccine amid calls by some sports officials for athletes to be given priority.

29 Jan