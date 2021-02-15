REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

UK's Johnson looks for path out of lockdown after 15 million vaccinated

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still too high.

INDIA-FARMERS/PROTESTS

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

CDC chief warns it's too soon in U.S. to lift COVID-19 mask mandates

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it is "absolutely" too soon to lift mask mandates, citing daily COVID-19 case numbers that despite recent declines remain more than double the levels seen last summer.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

With Trump impeachment trial over, wounded Washington grapples with divisions

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's acquittal on charges of inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol left Democrats and Republicans deeply divided on Sunday even as his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, sought to move on with his political and economic agenda.

BUSINESS

AUTOS-TECH/APPLE-NISSAN

Nissan says 'not in talks with Apple' over autonomous car project

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it is not in talks with Apple Inc, following a report that the iPhone maker approached the Japanese company in recent months about a tie-up for its autonomous car project.

CYBER-SOLARWINDS/MICROSOFT

SolarWinds hack was 'largest and most sophisticated attack' ever -Microsoft president

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A hacking campaign that used a U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies is "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen," Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY

"Overjoyed" Harry and Meghan expecting second child

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

EUROZONE-INFLATION/TWITTER

Twitter a goldmine for tracking consumer mood on prices, Bank of Italy finds

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Monday a set of experimental indicators it created from the content of millions of tweets accurately tracked consumer mood on price, offering scope for a powerful new monetary policy tool.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivals

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - For a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of strength on day eight as injuries cut a swathe through the men's draw on Monday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Pegula sets up all-American quarter-final at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Monday with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over fifth seed Elina Svitolina to set up an all-American quarter-final against Jennifer Brady, who beat Croatia's Donna Vekic in straight sets.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Serbia's doctors protest against government handling of coronavirus pandemic

A union of Serbia's doctors and nurses called a protest in Belgrade against government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that a high death rate among medical workers is a sign of limited protection supplies and poor organisation in hospitals.

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-RETAIL

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

15 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINE (TV)

Russia registers third vaccine against COVID-19

Russia registers its third vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Chumakov institute.

16 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (TV)

EVENT CANCELLED Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the government's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

16 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV)

WTO members expected to choose Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as new chief

WTO General Council expected to meet and select Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new director-general of the organization. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell to brief media at 1600g/1700cet.

15 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MEXICO-OIL/DEEPWATER

Shallow and deep water Mexico Exposition

Mexico will host the shallow and deep water exposition, an area where over $100 billion in investment is expected following the country's energy reform. The event will be supported by the country's Energy Secretary and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

16 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/BROOKS

Running through a pandemic: Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running

There is an old joke in the marathon community, that every runner is running away from something.at was certainly true for Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber, who had to pace his company through a global crisis which brought normal life to a halt in the past year. Weber sat down with Reuters to talk about how far we have come in the COVID-19 marathon – and how far we have left to run.

16 Feb

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA-VACCINES

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin launches COVID-19 vaccination programme guide

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will launch a guidebook on the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

16 Feb

EUROPE-WHEAT/CROPS

Update on EU wheat crop conditions after wintry spell

Checking on condition of wheat crops after severe cold hit much of Europe in recent days, following on from heavy rain since January. To cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain.

16 Feb

BHP GROUP AU-RESULTS/

BHP reports interim results

BHP Group on Tuesday is expected to report a rise in half-yearly profit.

16 Feb

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)

Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.

16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Navalny in court for suspected slander of WW2 veteran

A Moscow court resumes hearing a criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for the suspected slander of a Russian World War Two veteran. Navalny is expected to be in court room.

16 Feb

RELIGION

NEPAL-RELIGION/ (PIX)

Shreepanchami Festival

Shreepanchami festival also known as Basant Panchami is celebrated by the Hindu devotees as the birthday of Saraswati Devi, the goddess of education.

16 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BAHRAIN-UPRISING/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain 2011 democracy dreams torn apart by exile and jail

Hopes of democracy for Bahraini activists and opposition leaders who led the 2011 uprising have been dashed by a decade of mass trials, torture, heavy sentencing and exile. For many, the fight has been reduced to campaigning for the release of imprisoned relatives.

16 Feb