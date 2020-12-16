REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

Progress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's chief executive said on Wednesday she could not say if there would be a trade deal with Britain but there had been progress and the next few days would be critical.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

German coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany entered a strict lockdown on Wednesday in an attempt to bring soaring coronavirus cases under control as the number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet.

U.S.

MINNESOTA-PARDON-BURRELL/

Minnesota frees man sentenced to life for 2002 murder

The U.S. state of Minnesota on Tuesday released a Black man who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 after he was convicted of the murder of an 11-year old girl, officials said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congressional leaders report progress in talks for fresh COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress on Tuesday after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalize a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-PENTAGON/

Amazon urges judge to set aside $10 billion cloud contract award to Microsoft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com urged a U.S. judge to toss out the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract award after the Defense Department said in September a court-ordered re-evaluation had determined Microsoft Corp's proposal still represented the best value for the government.

DEUTSCHE-BANK-POSTBANK-TRIAL/

Deutsche Bank wins court case on Postbank takeover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank does not have to pay former investors in its retail subsidiary Postbank a higher compensation than offered in its 2010 tender offer, a German court ruled on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-TOM CRUISE/

Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new "Mission: Impossible" movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don't obey the rules, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

USA-METOO/HOLLYWOOD

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three years after the #MeToo scandal roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, two-thirds of women who took part in a survey of the entertainment business released on Tuesday report continuing incidences of sexual harassment.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/

Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Yuki Tsunoda will race for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri next season as Formula One's first Japanese driver since 2014, the team announced on Wednesday.

GAMES-ASIAN/2030-SAUDI

Saudi asks OCA to halt electronic vote on 2030 Asian Games bid - state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has asked the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to halt electronic voting on the host of the 2030 Asian Games, which Riyadh and Qatar are vying for, due to "the possibility of technical fraud", Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

THAILAND-INNOVATIONS/CHICKEN FEATHERS (PIX) (TV)

Thai inventor turns chicken feathers into fine dining

Sorawut Kittibanthorn, a Thai inventor, has found an alternative food source from converting chicken feathers into fine-dining edible dishes. He has managed to use 2.3 million tonnes of annual feather waste from EU chicken slaughterhouses and has proven that chicken feathers are safe for general consumption as it is composed of 91% protein.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE MARKETING (TV)

FOCUS-Vaccine and marketing groups take up challenge of promoting shots to pandemic's hardest-hit

As the United States prepares for the enormous task of distributing the coronavirus vaccine, federal health agencies, nonprofits, and marketers are crafting public service campaigns for television, websites and social media to promote vaccination to all Americans, with emphasis on addressing longstanding, historically justifiable, distrust among racial minorities hardest hit by the virus, people working on these plans told Reuters.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ECUADOR

Interview with Ecuador's health minister about vaccination plans

An interview with Ecuadorean Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos about the country's plan to obtain coronavirus vaccines.

16 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-NIGHTLIFE (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - One night in Wuhan: COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months since the city lifted its stringent lockdown in what the city's young partygoers embrace as catharsis.

17 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-WHO (PIX) (TV)

WHO Virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea.

17 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-AFRICAN UNION/CYBER (PIX)

Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel holds Q&A session in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a Q&A session in parliament, which will likely center around measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference and fields questions from voters

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual news conference, this year online due to COVID-19, and fields questions from voters about their everyday problems too

17 Dec

NISSAN-GHOSN/TURKEY

Turkish court begins second hearing of suspects in Ghosn escape trial

A Turkish court holds second hearing of seven people charged over their alleged involvement in former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul at the end of last year.

17 Dec

MYANMAR-PETS/ (PIX)

The first-ever pet cemetery in Yangon, runs illegally

Burmese medical doctor Tin Tun Naing opened the first pet cemetery in Yangon, where hundreds of pets are buried, despite it being illegal in Myanmar to bury your pet.

17 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY BARS (PIX) (TV)

End of the party: Berlin bartenders reflect on life in lockdown

Famous the world over for their vibe, Berlin's bars have been empty since Germany entered a second lockdown in November. Shortly after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a lockdown extension that is likely to last until deep into next year, barmen reflect on the prolonged silence.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/TRUMP

Federal Reserve "boneheads" emerge from Trump era (mostly) unscathed

"Boneheads." "Pathetic." An "enemy" of the United States. President Donald Trump was often vicious in his critique of the U.S. Federal Reserve, bashing the central bank governors' monetary policy decisions with tweets and verbal barbs, while trying to stack its Washington-based board with cronies. In the end the guardrails, for the most part, held.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/STRESS-TEST

FACTBOX What's new with the Fed's 2020 bank stress tests?

The Federal Reserve's bank stress tests have been overhauled in 2020, with the results of a third annual exam due on Friday 18th. That's thanks to regulatory changes and the dramatic economic turmoil brought on by coronavirus pandemic.

17 Dec

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Australia mid-year budget update

The Treasurer is seen likely to upgrade economic forecasts at the Mid-Year budget this week.

17 Dec

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

17 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU delays 90 mln euros worth of aid to Ethiopia over Tigray crisis

The European Union has postponed nearly 90 million euros in budget support payments to Ethiopia due to the bloc's concerns over the crisis in the northern Tigray region, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR (TV)

Bosnian town facing first election in 12 years hopes for revival

The first local election in Bosnia's southern town of Mostar in 12 years may offer hope for divisions between Croatian Catholics and Bosnian Muslims to start healing. While the two main ethnic parties spent years haggling over electoral rules, the town's infrastructure, badly damaged during the 1990s Balkan war, fell into more disrepair and became even more divided with separate electricity grids, phone networks, postal services and schools in the Croat and Bosniak parts of the town.

17 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FRANCE-CHARLIEHEBDO/TRIAL (TV)

Verdict expected in the trial of the alleged accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers

The Court will at the same time say if it found guilty the 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, killing 17 people, and sentence them.

16 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MA RAINEY/ (TV)

30 years on, 'Ma Rainey' strikes contemporary racism chord

Cast of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" talk about the movie's themes of enduring racism in American society

17 Dec