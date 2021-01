Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX a.m. GMT/XX a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASES

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages

(Reuters) - Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

BRITAIN-EU/LONDON

No Brexit bonfire for City of London, but it won't be a 'rule taker'

LONDON (Reuters) - London has no desire for a bonfire of regulations to retain its position as a top international finance centre after Brexit but it is ready to act if the European Union blocks access, the City of London's political leader said.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/CLIMATE

Biden to suspend federal drilling, strengthen environmental justice in new climate orders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a new batch of executive actions aimed at combating climate change that will pause new oil and gas leases on federal land and strengthen measures to protect poor and minority neighborhoods from pollution, according to sources familiar with the matter.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Senate Republicans unite behind failed effort to challenge Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort on Tuesday to halt former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

BUSINESS

GAMESTOP-HOT/

GameStop stock doubles again with no let-up in amateur interest

(Reuters) - Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp surged another 130% on Wednesday in pre-market trading as amateur investors continued to pile into the stock that has skyrocketed nearly 700% over the past two weeks.

CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS

China's industrial profits extend growth in Dec amid brisk factory recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the eighth straight month in December, suggesting a sustained recovery as the manufacturing sector rapidly emerged from its COVID-19 slump.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-YOUNG ROCK/

Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dwayne Johnson may be one of the most successful and popular celebrities in Hollywood, but he says there's a lot more to his life than wrestling champion, football player and actor.

FILM-THEDIG/

Fiennes, Mulligan unearth treasures in 'The Dig'

(Reuters) - Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Positive COVID-19 tests linked to Australian Open downgraded to eight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The number of positive COVID-19 tests linked to the Australian Open has been downgraded to eight after authorities reclassified one of the results as a previous infection, health officials said on Wednesday.

OLYMPICS-2020/POUND

IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns

TOKYO (Reuters) - Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he wants to examine the reasons behind the Japanese public's concerns about hosting the Games this summer after recent polls showed around 80% were opposed to the event going ahead in July.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOS-MEETING/OCCIDENTAL (PIX)

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub speaks at Davos

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub speaks at the virtual Davos Agenda conference on the panel Accelerating a Real Economy-led Recovery. Hollub has touted Occidental's carbon sequestration business as a response to climate change challenges to the oil industry.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin to address Davos World Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses World Economic Forum event by video conference, as the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOEING-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release

Boeing is expected to post a whopping cash outflow of $20 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, its worst ever performance on record, as airline customers shunned jet deliveries during coronavirus crisis, while the 737 MAX remained grounded for most of the year. Investors will look for an update on Boeing's goal to ship half of the 450 737 MAXs in storage, and the production plans for the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner next year following an expected recovery in air travel.

27 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-MINING/RESOLUTION

Native Americans lobby U.S. judge to block land transfer for Rio's Resolution mine before 60-day deadline

A U.S. judge will hear arguments from Native Americans hoping to block the U.S. government from transferring land to Rio Tinto and BHP for their Resolution Copper project in Arizona. While the judge declined in January to block the publication of an environmental study that cleared the way for the land transfer within 60 days, Native Americans have come back to the court and said the land in question is theirs, according to an 1852 treaty with Washington, and thus federal officials have no right to give it away. Should the judge rule for the Native Americans, the Resolution project could be scuttled.

27 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury sells 2-year floating rate notes.

27 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/ROBERT DOWNEY JR (PIX) (TV)

'Iron Man' Downey Jr. fights real life environmental threats

Oscar nominee is staging his a real-life battle - taking action against environmental threats to the planet.

27 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

AUTOS-TESLA/RESULTS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Tesla reports fourth quarter results

Tesla will report fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 27 after the market closes and hold an investor call at 3:30 Pacific/6:30 Eastern time.

27 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

DAVOVS-MEETINGS/INDIA-MODI

Indian PM Modi speaks at Davos meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer.

28 Jan

GRAINS-CONFERENCE/PARIS

Paris Grain Day conference Jan. 27-28

French consultancy Agritel holds annual Paris Grain Day event. Speakers at this year's online version include the USDA's deputy chief economist and well-known Chicago grain analyst Dan Basse.

28 Jan

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its first executive board meeting of 2021. It's a virtual meeting and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference following the conclusion.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo prime minister faces vote of no confidence

Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba faces a vote of no confidence in parliament, after a majority in the lower house filed a motion against him last week. If passed, the vote will likely force the government's collapse, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major political victory over a coalition formed by his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Expecting a long-run influx, Spain opens migrant camps in the Canaries

Spain is launching a sweeping new migration policy in the Canary Islands, opening camps for undocumented migrants and largely refusing to transfer them to the mainland, signalling it expects a significant influx on arrivals to continue in the long-run.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-VACCINES (PIX)

INSIGHT-Raging virus, few shots. How Brazil missed its chance to secure COVID-19 vaccines

President Jair Bolsonaro has crippled Brazil's COVID-19 immunological rollout, sources say, appointing military allies to the health ministry who failed to grasp the urgency of the situation and nearly squandered the government's signature vaccine deal, while letting others slip through their fingers.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-IRELAND/

Turkish foreign minister holds news conference with Irish counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Irish Foreign and Defence Minister Simon Coveney and hold a joint news conference.

27 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/AMAZON

South American leaders discuss sustainable development of Amazon rainforest

A panel of South American political and corporate leaders will discuss sustainable development of the Amazon rainforest region. Panelists include: Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Colombia President Ivan Duque, Vale CEO Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Itau Unibanco CEO Candido Botelho Bracher and Brazil development bank BNDES President Gustavo Montezano.

27 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ COMMEMORATION (PIX) (TV)

Auschwitz liberation anniversary held virtually amidst pandemic

Commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz is held virtually due to the pandemic. This year's anniversary is dedicated to the youngest victims of the camp. Out of 232,000 children and young people deported to Auschwitz only slightly more than 700 were liberated by the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945.

27 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Consultations continue with Italian President to build new government

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella continues three days of consultations to try and find the basis for a new government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. On Thursday, former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party and the Democratic Party (PD) attend talks.

28 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

28 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's health minister chairs weekly coronavirus science board meeting

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the country's coronavirus science board and a written statement is to be released afterwards.

27 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINE (TV)

WHO experts to take part in social media live to answer questions from the public.

27 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa's health ministry briefs on COVID vaccination plan

South Africa's health ministry briefs reporters on "phase one" of the country's inoculation plan against COVID-19 and answers questions on vaccines.

27 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINEFEAR (PIX)

Ghosts of past vaccine deaths haunt Philippines' COVID-19 drive

As the Philippines prepares to launch vaccinations against COVID-19, health officials must fight a recent rise of mistrust in all immunizations that has burgeoned since a spate of child deaths three years ago linked to an anti-dengue vaccine. The deaths and ensuing panic soured attitudes with astonishing swiftness: The Philippines was among the top 10 countries with the highest vaccine confidence five years ago, but it ranked no higher than 70th by 2019 after a panic related to anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, according to London's School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

28 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Last day of quarantine for WHO-led team in Wuhan

The last day of quarantine at a local hotel for a World Health Organisation-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

28 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SECURITY/

Turkish National Security Council to meet with east Med, Syria, Libya on agenda

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the National Security Council, which is expected to deal with issues including the eastern Mediterranean and the activities of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria.

28 Jan

LEBANON-CRISIS/POVERTY (PIX) (TV)

As lockdown continues, warnings of poverty intensify

With Lebanon entering into its third week of strict lockdown, discontent and anger have been rising among business owners and workers who are barred from working and warn they are on the verge of poverty. Residents in both the southern city of Sidon and the northern Tripoli have organized protests and blocked roads against the lockdown.

28 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-COFFINS/ (PIX) (TV)

To be reborn: Thais lie in coffins to wish for better luck

Want to start life afresh? One Thai temple offers a chance to be "reborn" for those facing a run of bad luck and wanting to start things over: lie down in a coffin and pray in a ceremony believed to symbolize death and rebirth.

28 Jan