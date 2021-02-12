REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m GMT/ 6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-BRITAIN/BBC

BBC World News barred in mainland China, radio dropped by HK public broadcaster

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks on Friday and Hong Kong's public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, a week after Britain revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Three wounded as hundreds of thousands of protesters defy Myanmar junta

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Supporters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi clashed with police on Friday as hundreds of thousands joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the junta's call to halt mass gatherings.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/THIRD-PARTY

INSIGHT- Anti-Trump Republicans face major challenge in launching third party

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A group of former Republican officials considering a new center-right political party to counter former President Donald Trump's influence would face steep challenges in shaking up a U.S. political system that has favored two-party rule throughout its history.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden says Trump 'did not do his job' on coronavirus vaccination program, urges patience

BETHESDA, Md., Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccination program he inherited from Donald Trump was in "much worse shape" than he had expected, while urging patience and also announcing the government has bought 200 million more doses.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020 after COVID-19 hit

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy slumped by 9.9% in 2020, the biggest annual crash in output in more than 300 years, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of last year and looks to be on course for a recovery in 2021.

ING GROEP-RESULTS/

ING beats Q4 expectations as retail investment boom helps

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, on Friday beat fourth-quarter expectations with a 1.05 billion euro ($1.27 billion) pretax profit helped by lower loan loss provisions and a boom in retail investment.

ENTERTAINMENT

VALENTINES-DAY/THAILAND-SHRINE

Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of single Thais attended a ceremony this week at a Hindu shrine in Bangkok to make offerings as they prayed to find that special someone, just days ahead of Valentine's Day.

BRITAIN-STONEHENGE/

Second time lucky? Stonehenge first erected in Wales, archaeologists say

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Archaeologists believe they have discovered the origins of the Stonehenge prehistoric monument after they uncovered the remains of an ancient stone circle in Wales that may have been dismantled and rebuilt hundreds of years later in England.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Players in 'bubble' as Australian Open continues without fans

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SPAIN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TEENAGERS

Spain's Equality Ministry publishes gender-based violence among teens study

Spain's Equality Ministry will release the findings of a study into gender-based violence and sexist attitudes among teenagers aged 14 to 20, the first of its kind to be conducted in seven years.

12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPAIN-WOLVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Farmers and conservationists clash over Spain's protected wolves

Farmers clash with conservationists in Spain's Basque region over a recent government decision to protect Iberian wolves. Shepherds say the move threatens their flocks but environmentalists argue the predators play a vital role in the ecosystem.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-IMMIGRATION/MILITARY (PIX) (TV)

Biden administration seeks to keep migrants at bay

While gradually unravelling many Trump-era immigration policies, the Biden administration has encouraged Mexico and Guatemala to keep up border enforcement in their countries to prevent migrants from reaching the United States. The administration has not explicitly endorsed a militarized approach, but a recent clash in Guatemala underscores the risk of violence.

12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Trump's lawyers argue he is not guilty of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers on Friday are expected to argue he is not guilty of the the charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

12 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-FUTURE

A look at Trump's political future after his second impeachment trial

Political analysis of former President Donald Trump's political future in the United States following the conclusion of his impeachment trial, which could end as early as Saturday. If the Senate does not vote to convict Trump and block him from future office, he will remain a powerful force in Republican politics.

13 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nollywood and Bollywood combine for tale of love across cultures

Actors from the film industries in India and Nigeria, better known as Bollywood and Nollywood, collaborated on a film celebrating the cultures of the two countries. Namaste Wahala, due to begin streaming on Netflix on Valentine's Day, is about an Indian man who finds love in Nigeria and the lavish wedding celebrations of both countries.

12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ARC RESOURCES/MONTNEY

Montney shale patch merger shines light on Canada's premier play

ARC Resources Ltd's C$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion) bid to buy rival Seven Generations Energy Ltd will create the largest oil and gas producer in Canada's Montney region, and may re-energize development in one of North America's top shale plays that has so far struggled to meet its potential, investors and drillers say.

12 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/

Air Canada expected to report lower revenues as COVID-19 travel restrictions hit flights

Air Canada expected to report lower revenues as COVID-19 travel restrictions hit passenger demand. Investors will be closely watching for news of a Canadian government bailout package.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/PPIBENCHMARKS

Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its Producer Price Index

Labor Dept. issues recalculated seasonal factors for the last 5 years (2016-2020) to its U.S. Producer Price Index.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CUBA-ECONOMY/REFORM (TV)

Cuban small business opening sparks hope and frustration

Communist-run Cuba''s decision to open more of the economy to small private businesses and individual initiative has sparked hope among many analysts and entrepreneurs, but frustration among some.

12 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CAE-RESULTS/

Canadian civil aviation training giant CAE to report lower quarterly revenues

Civil aviation training giant CAE is expected to report lower quarterly revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/

Philippines Ambassador to China talks about Manila-Beijing relations during the pandemic at a forum

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana is a guest speaker at Philippine Association for Chinese Studies General Assembly

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO international Team Lead, Ben Embarek wil also brief the media.

12 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian state enters snap coronavirus lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

13 Feb