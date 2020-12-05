REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUSSIA-VACCINATION

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

MOSCOW - Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia's first mass vaccination against the disease, the city's coronavirus task force said.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-DACA

U.S. government ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers'

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, a judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to reopen to first-time applicants a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

San Francisco mayor orders strict new lockdowns as pandemic spirals

LOS ANGELES - The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of the COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE

U.S. not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks will continue: sources

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The Trump administration on Friday opted not to grant ByteDance a new extension of an order requiring the Chinese company to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, but talks will continue over the short video-sharing app's fate, two sources briefed on the matter said.

TESLA-DIVERSITY

Tesla says Black people hold just 4% of its U.S. leadership roles

Black employees make up just 4% of Tesla Inc's American leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country, the electric carmaker has disclosed in its first U.S. diversity report.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BLACK-EYED-PEAS-SHAKIRA

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

NEW YORK - The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

MUSIC-EARTH-ORCHESTRA-TOGETHER-IS-BEAUTIFUL

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

LONDON - For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING

Trump signs anti-doping act into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday a bill that lets U.S. justice officials pursue criminal penalties against those involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-SAC-CALIFORNIA-COVID-19

California order won't impact Warrors, Kings

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will not be directly impacted by the new California stay-at-home order as the teams continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years

Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.

5 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

6 Dec

CAMEROON-ELECTION/

Cameroon holds regional elections for the first time

Cameroon will hold regional elections for the first time. The election, by indirect suffrage, is aimed at giving more powers to the regions, part of a government bid to quell a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking west. But critics say it is too little too late, and the two main opposition parties are boycotting.

6 Dec

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (PIX) (TV)

Trump to visit Georgia ahead of critical Senate runoff elections

President Donald Trump on Saturday is set to visit Georgia, the site of a pair of runoff races for U.S. Senate seats that will determine which party next year will control the chamber that couild either advance or hinder President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Trump has been a complicating factor in the races as he makes repeated claims, without evidence, that last month's U.S. election was marred by widespread fraud, which both state and federal election officials have denied.

5 Dec 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT