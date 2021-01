Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane -official

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities have retrieved one of the black boxes from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea at the weekend, a navy spokesman said on Tuesday.

HONGKONG-SECURITY-DEMOCRACY/

Exclusive: China plans further Hong Kong crackdown after mass arrest - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The arrest of more than 50 democrats in Hong Kong last week intensifies a drive by Beijing to stifle any return of a populist challenge to Chinese rule and more measures are likely, according to two individuals with direct knowledge of China's plans.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters' deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CAPITOL/

U.S. lawmaker Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a room with Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks as President Donald Trump's supporters laid siege to the U.S Capitol.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-ANTITRUST/

Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet's Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder is working with the president-elect's transition team.

USA-TRUMP-DEUTSCHE-BANK/

Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business: NYT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will not do business in the future with U.S. President Donald Trump or his companies in the wake of his supporters' assault on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported.

ENTERTAINMENT

VIETNAM-POLITICS/

'Hot news from the Super League!': How Vietnam skirts Party speculation ban on social media

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnamese are trading fake weather reports and football scores on social media as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of the Party's biggest and most important meeting in five years.

HUNGARY-TEDDY BEARS/

Wrapped in plastic, no picnic for Hungarian teddy bears asleep in pandemic

HARSANY, Hungary, Jan 12 (Reuters) - In a small village in eastern Hungary, more than 20,000 teddy bears are "hibernating" in a warehouse, waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to ease so they can bring joy to children in local nurseries.

SPORTS

USA-TRUMP-BELICHICK/

Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

BOSTON (Reuters) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-ISNER/

American Isner skips Australian Open over COVID-19 protocols

American John Isner will not travel to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open as strict COVID-19 health protocols would have forced him to be away from his family for an extended period, the 35-year-old said on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump is heading for a second impeachment. Here's what to expect

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday expects to vote on whether to begin a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's storming of the Capitol, Congressional Democrats said on Monday.

12 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/ (TV)

U.S. House could vote to push VP Pence to lead effort to remove Trump from office

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives as early as Tuesday could vote on a nonbinding measure urging Vice President Mike Pence to lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from power after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears application to change bail terms for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court will hear an application to change the terms of bail for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is being held in Vancouver after her December 2018 arrest on a U.S. arrest warrant charging her with bank fraud. She is fighting extradition to the United States.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/

Italian cabinet to review recovery plan as party threatens to quit coalition

The Italian cabinet is due to discuss Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's economic recovery plan, with a junior coalition party, led by former premier Matteo Renzi, threatening to bring down the government unless his demands for policy changes and a reshuffle are met. As a first step, Renzi could withdraw his two ministers from the evening cabinet

12 Jan 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Taiwan

Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives in Taiwan to meet with senior Taiwanese officials.

Jan 13

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

13 Jan

INDONESIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi visits Indonesia

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, visits Indonesia and is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

Jan 13

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new COVID-19 lockdown

Portugal's government will announce on Wednesday when the new lockdown to tackle a worrying rise in coronavirus infections will come into place and which measures will be implemented as part of it.

Jan 13

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EVICTION-GRANDMOTHER (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Sheltering: Grandmother and grandson live under eviction and Covid threats

In the fourth story in a series about older Americans navigating the perils of the pandemic, a physically disabled Washington, DC, grandmother and her 16-year-old grandson live under two threats: eviction and Covid-19. They face being booted from their public housing unit amid a pandemic that has already taken three of her cousins. Their story is one from the front lines of an eviction crisis that may soon unfold across the country.

12 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINE-VERAN (TV)

French health minister faces Senate questions over vaccine rollout

Health Minister Oliver Veran faces questions from Senate committee on France's slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CLIMATECHANGE-CAMPAIGNS/

REUTERS NEXT: Campaigners make the case for keeping fossil fuels in the ground

Leading environmentalists make the case at Reuters Next conference that communities, energy investors and employees would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy in panel discussion on keeping fossil fuels in the ground.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS (PIX)

Swiss government holds news conference following meeting to discuss measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic News conference following meeting of Swiss federal government in Bern. The cabinet is expected to announce new measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jan 13

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE (PIX) (TV)

Philippines' Duterte delivers national address about government's COVID-19 response

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks about measures his administration is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other policy matters in a regular televised national address.

Jan 13

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA (PIX)

TIMELINE-China's relationship with WHO ahead of visit by experts

The World Health Organization's team of international experts arrives in Wuhan to investigate the origin of COVID-19. This Timeline looks at the relationship between China and the WHO since the coronavirus crisis began.

Jan 13

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia to launch nationwide vaccination program, president gets first shot

Indonesia, which has the highest COVID-19 caseload in Southeast Asia, is expected to begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination programme with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot.

Jan 13

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

12 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic recovery and inequality before virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Recovery and Addressing Inequality" before virtual Recording of Talks at GS Episode.

12 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on artificial intelligence

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Services" before virtual Federal Reserve Artificial Intelligence Symposium.

12 Jan 09:35 ET / 14:35 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to racism and economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan is panelist at racism and the economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives opening remarks and participates in panel before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at racism and economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives brief remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual event hosted by The Central Exchange.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual event hosted by The Central Exchange.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before economic event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Review.

12 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ITALY-MAFIA/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Mass trial starts in Italy of 'Ndrangheta mobsters

The trial opens of 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia accused of an array of charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, money laundering and drug trafficking. It will be one of the largest cases to target organised crime in Italy since the so-called maxiprocesso that severely weakened Sicily's more storied Cosa Nostra mafia group in the 1980s.

Jan 13

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CENTRALAFRICA-SECURITY/CAMEROON (PIX) (TV)

Drivers in limbo, refugees flee again due to Central African Republic insecurity

Truck Driver Polycarpe Fodjo is among hundreds of restless drivers stuck in Cameroon's eastern border town of Garoua-Boulai due to the violent rebellion in the landlocked Central African Republic that has closed roads and send hundreds fleeing again.

Jan 13