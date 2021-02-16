SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

16 Feb 2021 / 18:57 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    MYANMAR-POLITICS/

    Myanmar military guarantees new election; protesters block train services

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military junta guaranteed on Tuesday that it would hold an election and hand over power, denied its ouster of an elected government was a coup or that its leaders were detained, and accused protesters of violence and intimidation.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PASSPORTS

    UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans: minister

    LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.

    U.S.

    IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-ISRAEL

    Israel hints it may not engage Biden on Iran nuclear strategy

    JERUSALEM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday that it would not engage with U.S. President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear programme, urging tougher sanctions and a "credible military threat" against its arch-enemy.

    USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL

    U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol - Pelosi

    WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

    BUSINESS

    EUROZONE-ECONOMY/

    Euro zone Q4 GDP falls less than earlier estimated

    BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product fell less than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2020 and employment edged higher against the previous three months despite pandemic lockdowns, new estimates showed on Tuesday.

    CRYPTO-CURRENCY/BITCOIN

    Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000

    SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a new record high $60 shy of $50,000 on Tuesday, extending a sharp rally that has been mostly fuelled by big investors beginning to take digital assets seriously.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    AUTOS-MCLAREN/ELECTRIC

    How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era

    HEADLEY DOWN, England, Feb 16 (Reuters) - There's nothing quite like the roar of a revving McLaren engine to set a petrolhead's pulse pounding, or the full-throated scream as it tears across the tarmac.

    NEPAL-RELIGION/

    Nepalis pray for health and wisdom as coronavirus curtails crowds at festival

    KATHMANDU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Amid sparser crowds than usual, mask-wearing worshippers offered prayers to Hindu goddess of education Saraswati in annual celebrations in Nepal on Tuesday - this year seeking safety from the coronavirus pandemic as well as greater wisdom.

    SPORTS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Qualifier Karatsev into Melbourne semis at first Grand Slam

    MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his stunning run into the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday, beating an ailing Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to become the first man in the open era to reach the last four in his maiden Grand Slam.

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

    Spinners lead India to crushing victory over England

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - The miracle England needed did not materialise as India crushed them by 317 runs in the second test in Chennai to level the series on Tuesday.

    UPCOMING

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRIEF (PIX)

    'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

    On July 4th last year, Fiana Tulip lost her mother, a respiratory therapist in Texas, to COVID-19 in less than a week. She wasn't able to say goodbye. Months later, the virus took her uncle and her uncle's brother. During a year filled with pain, she had two miscarriages and both she and her husband lost their job due to the pandemic.

    16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-RETAIL

    Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

    A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

    16 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

    NASA holds briefings ahead of Mars rover landing

    NASA holds briefing ahead of Mars Perseverance Rover's scheduled landing on Feb. 18.

    16 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

    Indonesia to vaccinate vendors in Jakarta's biggest textile market

    Indonesia will begin vaccinating vendors in Jakarta's biggest textile market with the Sinovac Biotech vaccine in a country battling one of Asia's worst epidemics.

    17 Feb

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

    Turkey's treasury taps two bonds

    Turkey's treasury will tap 2-year and 5-year fixed coupon bonds in auction

    16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    USA-ENERGY/REFINERY-CLEANUP (PIX)

    150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights fossil-fuel industry's toxic legacy

    The largest and oldest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast is about to be torn down and cleaned up, forcing its new owners to confront 150 years of pollution that includes buried rail cars and a toxic stew of waste fuels poured into the ground.

    16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

    Central bank bond buying auction results

    16 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/

    Q4 2020 CVS Health Corp Earnings

    CVS Health Corp is expected to post its fourth-quarter results before the markets open. Investors are expected to focus on 2021 outlook and commentary on vaccination rollouts.

    16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

    Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

    Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

    16 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    USA-FED/BOWMAN

    (pre-recorded remarks) Federal Reserve's Bowman speaks to bankers conference

    (PRE-RECORDED REMARKS) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Community Bank Regulation and Supervision" before virtual American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers.

    16 Feb 11:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

    USA-FED/KAPLAN

    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

    Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Rice University Economy and Monetary Policy Event.

    16 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    USA-FED/DALY

    San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on the economy

    Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in conversation on the economy, monetary policy and inequality before virtual University of San Francisco Silk Speaker Series.

    16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    AIG-RESULTS/

    American International Group Inc to report 2020 Q4 results

    Insurer American International Group Inc is set to report its 2020 fourth quarter results on Tuesday after markets close. Investors are awaiting an update about the separation of AIG's life insurance business and also looking for insights about whether the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to commercial insurance increases.

    16 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    MEXICO-OIL/DEEPWATER

    Shallow and deep water Mexico Exposition

    Mexico will host the shallow and deep water exposition, an area where over $100 billion in investment is expected following the country's energy reform. The event will be supported by the country's Energy Secretary and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

    17 Feb

    BRITAIN-HEDGEFUNDS/ODEY-ASSAULT (PIX) (TV)

    Hedge fund manager Odey faces London trial on indecent assault charge

    Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, faces trial in a London court on one charge of indecent assault.

    17 Feb

    RETAIL-TRADING/PROBES

    FACTBOX Here are the agencies probing the GameStop saga

    From the Securities and Exchange Commission and commodity markets regulator, to the Texas and Massachusetts state regulators, a host of agencies are probing the GameStop saga for potential misconduct including market manipulation, restricting fair access to consumers, naked short positions, and consumer abuse.

    17 Feb

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    TURKEY-IRAQ/POLITICS

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at provincial congress of his AK Party

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at provincial congress of his AK Party (1100 GMT) and attends an opening ceremony and concert(1500 GMT).

    16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

    GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

    Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states. The weekly report will be published a day later than usual due to the Presidents Day holiday.

    16 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

    'Hotel Rwanda' hero due in court at start of his trial on terrorism charges

    Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is due to appear in court for commencement of his trial on terrorism charges. A political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, Rusesabagina was arrested in August after returning to Rwanda under disputed circumstances.

    17 Feb

    USA-TRUMP/CASINO-IMPLOSION (PIX) (TV)

    Month after namesake departs White House, former Trump Plaza to be imploded

    Just weeks after former U.S. President Donald Trump's expected historic second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol, Atlantic City officials invited the public to watch the implosion of his former casino, now a blighted oceanfront building.

    17 Feb

    MYANMAR-POLITICS/SUUKYI (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED / HEARING TOOK PLACE ON FEB. 16 - Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's police detention to expire

    CANCELLED / HEARING TOOK PLACE ON FEB. 16 - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's police detention is set to expire after it was extended by two days. The 75-year-old has been kept incommunicado since army chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in the early hours of Feb. 1. Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkies.

    17 Feb

    VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Venezuela's Maduro holds press conference

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a press conference.

    17 Feb

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    FILM-MINARI/ (TV)

    'Minari' cast talk about the their buzzy Korean language film

    The cast of Korean-language indie movie 'Minari" talk about the film

    17 Feb

    RELIGION

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RELIGION (PIX)

    No forehead touches on Ash Wednesday, drive-through Purim carnivals as pandemic challenges religious practices

    A year into the coronavirus pandemic, faith leaders stretch to reach congregants who are hungry for community. For Ash Wednesday this year (Feb. 17) priests will sprinkle ash on top of supplicants' heads rather than marking a cross on their foreheads, and say the prayer only once for an entire group, according to direction sent by the Vatican. In the Jewish community, the festive holiday of Purim will be celebrated on Feb. 26 with drive-through carnivals and zoom parties.

    17 Feb

    SPORTS

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX)

    Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

    The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

    17 Feb

    Did you like this article?

    email blast