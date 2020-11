Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Russia deploys troops to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal announced

MOSCOW/YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday as part of a ceasefire deal designed to end six weeks of heavy fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces.

USA-ELECTION-JAPAN/

Japan should brace for 'leaderless era' as U.S. turns inward, adviser to PM says

TOKYO (Reuters) - A prominent economic adviser to Japan's prime minister says Tokyo should prepare for a "leaderless era" as U.S. global leadership gradually withers, and expand other strategic ties while bolstering its security alliance with Washington.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last week's election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any "substantial" allegations of voting irregularities.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-HOSPITALIZATIO/

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients: Reuters tally

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, as new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION-CHINA-DEALS/

U.S. to see more Chinese listings as Biden will make art of deal easier, advisors say

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese companies' stock market listings in the United States reached a six-year high in 2020 and advisors expect the trend to accelerate in the year ahead in expectation of a stable regulatory regime under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

HUAWEI-M-A-DIGITAL-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Huawei to sell $15 billion Honor unit to Shenzhen government, Digital China, others - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of its home town of Shenzhen, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-SUICIDES/

Japan suicides rise as economic impact of coronavirus hits home

TOKYO (Reuters) - The number of suicides in Japan rose in October for the fourth month in a row to the highest level in more than five years, data showed on Tuesday, a trend activists have blamed on the economic impact of the coronavirus, on women in particular.

JAPAN-MUSIC/

Change of tune: Japan music fans moving from CDs to streaming services

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese music enthusiasts, loyal to CDs long after the rest of the world went online, have begun reaching for the eject button and switching to streaming services as artists cancel in-store events and fans stay home because of the pandemic.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-GYMNASTICS-WATANABE/

Olympics: Organisers say fears of virus banished by success of test event

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of a weekend international gymnastics meet in Tokyo, seen as a major test ahead of next year's postponed Olympic Games, lauded on Tuesday the success of the event, saying the athletes' fear of the coronavirus had been replaced by joy.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-NEP-RECAP/

Patriots top winless Jets on last-second FG

Nick Folk booted a 51-yard field goal with no time remaining as the New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to record a 30-27 victory over the winless New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ELECTION/FED (PIX)

Biden may face pressure to reshape Powell's Fed in first year

U.S. monetary policy won't be a top-of-mind concern for President-elect Joseph Biden as he prepares to take over the U.S. government on Jan. 20., with the Federal Reserve's full arsenal of tools already deployed against an ongoing recession and decisions about government fiscal spending more pressing.

10 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

10 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

JUMIA TECH-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Jumia holds Q3 earnings call amid share price rally

African e-commerce firm Jumia holds its third-quarter earnings call. While prior earnings failed to show the pandemic lockdown boost some had hoped to see for African e-commerce, Jumia's share price has more than doubled since late September, as previous critic Citron Research said it had renewed faith in the company's prospects.

10 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A with Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Bloomberg Future of Finance 2020.

10 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A with University of Texas

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual University of Texas at Dallas Economic Development Summit.

10 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on financial stability

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives presentation on different aspects of, and factors affecting, financial stability -- and how they influence the severity of both the current recession and economic downturns more generally, before UBS virtual conference.

10 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SINGLES-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Alibaba Group kicks off its annual Singles Day shopping festival

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group kicks off its annual Singles' Day shopping festival. The 24-hour shopping bonanza is expected to rack up billions in sales.

10 Nov 10:50 ET / 15:50 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

10 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A with Council on Foreign Relations

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics.

10 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CAE-RESULTS/

Civil aviation training specialist CAE expected to report lower profits, because of COVID-19

Civil aviation training specialist CAE is expected to report lower profits, because of COVID-19. Investors will be looking for an update on the company's full flight simulator deliveries and demand for training on the Boeing 737 MAX, as regulators progress toward giving the grounded aircraft the green light to fly again.

10 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

OCC's Brooks, FDIC's McWilliams, NCUA's Hood, Fed's Quarles testify to Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles; Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Jelena McWilliams, chairman, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; and Rodney E. Hood, chairman, National Credit Union Administration testify before a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing, "Oversight of Financial Regulators,"

10 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren gives lecture on financial stability

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives lecture on different aspects of, and factors affecting, financial stability -- and how they influence the severity of both the current recession and economic downturns more generally, before virtual event hosted by Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.

10 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" to virtual conference

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" before virtual National Congress of American Indians Annual Convention.

10 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SINGLES-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Visit to JD.com logistics centres on Singles Day shopping festival in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry organises a media tour to a JD.com's fully automated warehouse and the company's headquarters, as Singles Day shopping festival kicks off. On the same day Reuters will also visit another smart logistics centre separately in Beijing.

Nov 11

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/VOTE-PA

PA lawmakers try to halt certification of US election results

PA lawmakers who want to audit election results and stop certification of vote hold press conference.

10 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX)

Egypt's Sisi visits Athens

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf

Nov 11

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Nov 11

SAUDI-KING/

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to give speech at Shura Council

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to inaugurate the first session of Shura council on Wednesday and will give a speech on the kingdom's political and economic status, similar to the State of the Union.

Nov 11

BELIZE-ELECTION/

Belize holds general election and will pick new prime minister

Belize holds a general election and will pick a new prime minister to replace longstanding Premier Dean Barrow.

Nov 11

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

EUROPE-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, France's Macron, Austria's Kurz to discuss fight against Islamist extremism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will discuss their countries' fight against Islamist extremism on a call. EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will also take part in the call. Merkel, Macron, Kurz, Michel and von der Leyen hold a press conference at 1600 local time (1500 GMT).

10 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hears major challenge to Obamacare law

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve the landmark healthcare law

10 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters - Preview

Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

10 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINES

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine czar and health ministry undersecretary hold news conference

Philippines COVID-19 vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez, and health ministry undersecretary, Maria Rosario Vergeire, hold a news conference to give updates on the country's efforts to secure coronavirus vaccines.

11 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV)

Seized funds help Venezuela health workers manage economic crisis

For Venezuelan hospital security guard Yurymay Diaz to buy a full cart of groceries and put away enough money to buy shoes for her daughter, it took a two special bonus payments worth nearly twenty times her monthly salary. The two $100 deposits did not come from the Caracas hospital where she works, but rather from funds seized by the United States from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Nov 11