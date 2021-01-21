REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-BIDEN-CHINA/

Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden administration

BEIJING (Reuters) - China struck an optimistic tone toward President Joe Biden's new administration on Thursday, saying "kind angels can triumph over evil forces" and playing down early irritants as the result of an atmosphere poisoned by Donald Trump's term in office.

USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS/

Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'

China's move to sanction former Trump administration officials was "unproductive and cynical", a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden's National Security Council said on Wednesday, urging Americans from both parties to condemn the action.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden to tackle coronavirus pandemic on first full day in White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will launch an array of initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging coronavirus pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House as he tries to turn the page on Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION/

'We must end this uncivil war,' Biden says, taking over a U.S. in crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, offering a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE/

Biden revokes KXL permit in blow to Canada's oil sector, Ottawa disappointed

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally revoked the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline (KXL), dashing Ottawa's hopes of salvaging the $8 billion project that the struggling Canadian crude sector has long supported.

USA-CHINA-INVESTMENT-NUVEEN/

Nuveen exits Chinese companies affected by U.S. investment ban

LONDON (Reuters) - Nuveen, the $1.1 trillion asset management arm of TIAA, has sold out of the Chinese companies affected by the recent ban on U.S. investment, it said in an email to Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-HOLLYWOOD

Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks bring star power to emotional, multicultural Biden inauguration

An emotional Lady Gaga performed a dramatic version of the U.S. national anthem, Garth Brooks sang a cappella, and Tom Hanks hosted a star-studded nighttime celebration to cap President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

HIPGNOSIS SONGS-BOB ROCK/

'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 tracks

Record producer Bob Rock has sold his share of rights from a catalogue of 43 songs, including heavy metal band Metallica's self-titled album and singer Michael Bublé's "Call Me Irresponsible" to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the latest music insider to sell lucrative record catalogues as the explosion of online streaming attracts investors.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Anderson urges players to show more respect for Australia's COVID fight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson appealed to players at the Australian Open to show more respect for the local community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic following a chorus of complaints about quarantine conditions in Melbourne.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty will join Serena Williams, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open exhibition event in Adelaide at the end of the month, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION-FAMILIES (PIX)

Still separated: COVID-19 order keeps families apart after Biden lifts 'Muslim ban'

Since December 2017, after a revised version of the original travel ban was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, some 40,000 people have been barred from entering the United States under the ban, according to State Department data. But for many families separated by the travel ban a reunion isn't on the cards anytime soon due to layers of pandemic-related travel and visa restrictions.

21 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-ELECTION (PIX)

Ahead of Portugal's election, COVID-19 positive voters cast ballots at home

With Portugal's presidential election just around the corner, those stuck home after testing positive for the coronavirus were worried they wouldn't be able to vote. But municipal volunteers across the country stepped in to help. They braved the pandemic to collect the ballots straight from people's doorstep.

21 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-EU

Vote by EU parliament on Russia's opposition figure Navalny

EU parliament votes on a resolution calling for release of Russia's pro-democracy campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on his return from Germany to Moscow on Sunday.

21 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial starts for 15 activists in Cambodia amid government crackdown

Fifteen youth and opposition activists are due to go on trial in Cambodia on charges related to their role in protests. The trial comes amid an an intensifying crackdown on opponents to Prime Minister Hun Sen's political monopoly that has caused concern in the United States and Europe and some trade sanctions.

22 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RELIGION

NIGERIA-CRIME/BLASPHEMY (PIX)

Court in Nigeria expected to pass judgment on blasphemy appeals

A court in the northern Nigerian state of Kano is expected to present its judgment on appeals in the cases of two blasphemy convictions. An Islamic Court sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in prison and a 22-year-old man to death for comments deemed blasphemous. The appeals were heard in a secular court.

21 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/

U.S. insurer Travelers set to report Q4 2020 results

The Travelers Companies Inc is set to report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday before markets open, followed by a call with analysts. Investors are awaiting details about COVID-19 losses incurred during the quarter and whether the insurer will boost reserves in its commercial auto business.

21 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines Q4 conference call

United Airlines executives hold a conference call the morning after releasing fourth-quarter results.

21 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

INTEL-RESULTS/

Intel to report earnings, announce manufacturing plans

Intel Corp is expected to report a decline in fourth-quarter revenue but also announce whether it will outsource manufacturing of its 2023 product lineup. The Silicon Valley company, which recently hired VMware's Pat Gelsinger as CEO to guide it out of crisis, has lost its chipmaking lead to manufacturing specialists in Taiwan and Korea, calling into question its half-century insistence on designing and fabricating its own chips.

21 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

PAKISTAN-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision

The State Bank of Pakistan's monetary policy committee will meet and make a decision over interest rates.

Jan 22

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-BEER YOGA (PIX) (TV)

Doing yoga with a pint: Cambodians return to yoga mat with beer

Sipping beer while stretching, Cambodians enjoy a beer yoga session as the country eases COVID restrictions.

22 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE

Philippines Senate resumes inquiry into government's vaccination plan

The Philippine senate looks into the government's plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

22 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CHINA-ACCIDENT/MINE (PIX) (TV)

Rescue teams search for survivors 12 days after explosion at a gold mine

Rescue teams search for survivors at a gold mine after an explosion 12 days ago trapped 22 workers underground.

Jan 22