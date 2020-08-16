REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

Lukashenko under pressure as rival protests planned in Belarus capital

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was under growing pressure on Sunday with rival protests due to converge on the capital a week after a contested presidential election that has thrown his country into turmoil.

Lebanese president says Beirut aid should go where needed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that international aid pledged following a massive explosion in Beirut last week that killed 178 people and made 300,000 homeless should go where it is needed.

Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor - now living in Russia - whose spectacular leaks shook the U.S. intelligence community in 2013.

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nation's coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and simplicity.

Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.

Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba (BABA.N) after he moved to ban TikTok.

Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies, advance to playoffs

CJ McCollum scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, helping the Portland Trail Blazers rally from a late deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the Western Conference play-in game near Orlando.

World No. 8 Bencic withdraws from U.S. Open

World No. 8 Belinda Bencic withdrew from the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the fifth of the top eight WTA players to pull out of the Grand Slam event in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lukashenko under pressure as capital of Belarus hosts rival protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was under growing pressure on Sunday a week after a contested presidential election that has thrown his strategically-important country into turmoil with rival protests due to converge on the capital.

16 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FACTBOX - A timeline of key 2020 election dates Key dates leading up to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, including political conventions and debates.

17 Aug

New Zealand parliament scheduled to be dissolved ahead of election

The New Zealand parliament is scheduled to be dissolved, paving the way for the country's 2020 general election, but with Auckland going back into a stage three lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremony might be deferred to another date.

17 Aug

FACTBOX-Key dates on the 2020 U.S. presidential election calendar

The race for the White House is entering the home stretch, with Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden being formally nominated at their parties' national conventions this month. Here are the key upcoming dates in the 2020 presidential contest:

17 Aug

U.S. security, development officials to visit Colombia

United States security and development officials will visit Colombia on Monday, where they are expected to meet with President Ivan Duque. The officials include National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Southern Command Commander Admiral Craig Faller, head of the Development Finance Corp Adam Boehler and White House Latin America adviser Manuel Claver-Carone, who is also running to head the IADB.

17 Aug

Democrats gather online for opening day of party's national convention

Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin's swing to Trump in 2016 was key to his victory. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination. The day's events also include opening ceremonies and reports from official Democratic committees, including those setting the party's rules and platform.

17 Aug

Philippines president to decide on future of coronavirus lockdown

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce a decision on the extension or lifting of a strict coronavirus lockdown in and around the capital. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 143,000 people and killed 2,404 in the Philippines.

17 Aug

Trump to hold battleground-state campaign events during Democratic convention week

President Donald Trump will hold campaign events in battleground states Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona on Monday and Tuesday as the Republican competes for attention with Democrats who will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at their convention.

17 Aug

GRAPHIC - Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues

The Nov. 3 election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will give American voters a choice between two candidates with drastically different views of the world and divergent approaches to tackling some of the biggest issues facing the country. Here is a detailed look at their policies and proposals in seven key areas.

17 Aug

Canada's oilpatch spew more greenhouse gas under stricter measurements

Reported greenhouse gas emissions from Canada's oilpatch more than doubled in the first half of 2020, as a national mitigation program launched, previously unreported industry data show.

16 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Halyk Bank Q2 results

Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank, to publish Q2 results

17 Aug

Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

President Donald Trump says he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor - now living in Russia - whose spectacular leaks shook the U.S. intelligence community in 2013.

16 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Criminal trial of chemical company, executives over resumes after delay

A criminal trial interrupted by the covid-19 outbreak resumes with the U.S. arm of a French company and several of its executives facing charges over a chemical fire in 2017. Arkema and executives are accused of failing to prevent fires or warn first responders who suffered injuries from the fire's toxic emissions.

17 Aug

Huawei CFO to push for release of classified documents in Canada court

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are set to attend hearings in a Canadian courtroom via telephone on Monday, arguing the Canadian attorney general release more classified documents relating to her arrest.

17 Aug