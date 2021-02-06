REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

YEMEN-SECURITY-USA

U.S. to drop Houthi terrorist designation due to Yemen crisis

The United States intends to revoke the Houthi movement's terrorist designation in response to Yemen's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the Trump administration's most criticised last-minute decisions.

AUSTRALIA-THAILAND-DRUGS-ARREST

Arrest in Thailand of second drug kingpin tightens dragnet on huge syndicate

A second senior leader of a vast drug syndicate has been arrested, a Thai narcotics official said, as a transnational dragnet tightens on the Sam Gor group, which police say dominates the $70 billion annual Asia-Pacific drug trade.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-OHIO

Fired Ohio policeman pleads not guilty in Andre Hill's killing, bond set at $3 million

A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man, the latest in a series of killings that have raised questions of racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-KROGER

Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccination

Supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Friday it would give $100 to workers who get a COVID-19 vaccination, joining a growing list of U.S. retailers incentivizing employees to get inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible.

RETAIL-TRADING

GameStop shares halt slide after Robinhood lifts trading curbs

Shares of GameStop and other companies caught in the recent social media-fueled trading frenzy bounced on Friday, after online broker Robinhood lifted all the buying curbs imposed at the apex of the battle between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHRISTOPHER-PLUMMER

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-TROPHY

Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy

As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid

Serena Williams is "super confident" her injured shoulder will hold up for the Australian Open and says she feels more relaxed about the "burden" of bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

UPCOMING

AFRICA-UNION/SUMMIT (TV)

African Union virtual summit closes

The African Union summit closes. The Union is made up of 55 member states and meets yearly to discuss ways to further unity and cooperation across the continent.

7 Feb