REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip

The party of Myanmar's detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on Tuesday for her immediate release and for the junta to recognise her victory in November elections, a day after a military coup sparked global outrage.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

D-day for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as Russian court considers longer jail term

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court convened on Tuesday to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS-AOC/

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez recalls Jan. 6 attack, wants Republicans held to account

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described being terrified for her life during the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an emotional broadcast on Monday night, doubling down on calls for Republican politicians to be held accountable.

USA-CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS-GREENE/

Greene a 'cancer' on Republicans, McConnell says, as Democrats push to drop her from committees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said on Monday that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of conspiracy theories was a "cancer" on their party, as House Democrats moved to strip her of committee assignments.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/

GameStop slides, silver spree stalls as retail traders run out of road

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GameStop shares slid in Frankfurt and U.S. pre-market trade on Tuesday and a silver buying spree led by small investors subsided as retail-driven mania for shorted assets started to show signs of fizzling out.

USA-FED/

Fed policy makers, like lawmakers, split on need for more fiscal aid

As the White House and Congressional Democrats press for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that many Republicans say is more than what the country needs or can afford, Federal Reserve policymakers are also split on the issue.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HALHOLBROOK/

Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 – NYT

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

PEOPLE-MARILYN MANSON/

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years."

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Games will go ahead regardless of pandemic situation: Tokyo 2020 president

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Djokovic down to business, Thiem bungles Italian job

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic kicked off his season in style with a 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court on Tuesday before returning to lead Serbia to a doubles victory that sealed their ATP Cup opener 2-1

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/RECYCLING (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks tougher than concrete

A Kenyan entrepreneur is recycling discarded plastic waste into paving stones for use in construction projects. Nzambi Matee's factory keeps plastic out of landfills and offers a cheaper alternative to conventional concrete paving slabs.

2 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

SERBIA-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Serbia starts mass vaccination with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19

Serbia to start mass vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after it recently purchased 40,000 doses. This is the second round of inoculation with Russia's vaccine. Belgrade is also negotiating with Russia to start local production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

2 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

CANCER-DAY/MAKEUP (TV)

Beauty tutorials aim to help raise cancer patients' self-esteem during the pandemic

Charity Look Good Feel Better hosts online make up tutorials for cancer patients shielding at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Feb 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at road traffic security event

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at road traffic security event after saying late on Monday his ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CONSTITUTION

Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol has prompted a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional. Here is an overview of that debate that.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEFENSE

South Carolina lawyers will defend Trump in second impeachment trial

A look at the relatively obscure team of South Carolina lawyers who will defend former U.S. President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, now that the team who represented him in his first challenge bowed out.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/SEPARATION

Biden pledged to reunite migrant families separated by Trump policies. What happens now?

U.S. president Joe Biden is on Tuesday expected to announce a task force to reunify families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the administration of former President Donald Trump. An explainer of the status of family reunification efforts.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

EU-HUNGARY/

Hungarian justice minister speaks at Irish webinar on EU rule of law

Judit Varga addresses webinar, alongside Ireland's Junior Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

2 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup.

2 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SENATE-MAYORKAS (PIX)

U.S. Senate expected to vote on Biden homeland secretary Mayorkas, a key figure for Biden's immigration agenda

The U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position.

2 Feb 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SCRAPMETALS (PIX) (TV)

Gaza wasted scrap metals gains value as Israel clears exports

Large piles of scrap metals built up in vast lands in Gaza and near the border with Israel have gained value in the past several weeks after Palestinian merchants began selling them again into Israel.

3 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-DEFENSE

'He invited us': Trump gets blamed by lawyers for accused Capitol rioters

At least five of the roughly 150 people facing criminal cases relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol have adopted a longshot and potentially flawed defense: shifting blame onto former President Donald Trump, who urged them to "fight like hell" shortly before the deadly siege.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers will compete via pre shot videos of routines and variations instead of live in front of a jury in order to win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

2 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS-STUDIOS

Netflix expected to dominate Golden Globe nominations

A look at which studios and networks received the most Golden Globes nominations for film and television.

3 Feb

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATONS-FACTBOX

Key nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe awards

A list of key nominations in film and television for the Golden Globe nominations.

3 Feb

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Golden Globes

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Golden Globe awards for film and television, The awards will be handed out on Feb 28.

3 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results.

2 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

GERMANY-BAFIN/

German FinMin holds news conference on re-organization of BaFin

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on the planned re-organization of financial watchdog BaFin.

2 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

2 Feb 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A with Association for Corporate Growth

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth.

2 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester gives opening remarks before virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

2 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

EGYPT-VEGOILS/

Egypt's GASC seeks veg oils in tender for arrival March10-30

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) is seeking an unspecified quantity of vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival March 10-30.

3 Feb

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/ (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Inter v Juventus Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

2 Feb 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT