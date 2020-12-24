REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.

JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE

Ex-Japan PM Abe says sorry over political funding case

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday apologized for denying allegations that his office may have possibly violated Japan's strict political funding laws and admitted he was unaware what his office had done.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/PARDONS

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, sweeping away the most important convictions under the long-running Russia election probe.

USA-TRUMP/

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill, threatens government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed a bipartisan defense policy bill on Wednesday and raised the prospect that the United States could face a government shutdown during a pandemic, stirring new turmoil in Washington as he headed to Florida for Christmas.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER/USA

U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details.

CHINA-ANTGROUP/

China launches antitrust probe into tech giant Alibaba

China has launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group and will summon the tech giant's Ant Group affiliate to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.

ENTERTAINMENT

UGANDA-AVIATION/JUNIOR-PILOT

Seven-year-old boy who adores Elon Musk is sensation on Ugandan aviation scene

A 7-year-old Ugandan boy has become a sensation in his country with his precocious display of aircraft knowledge and budding flying skills.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHILE-DOGS

Sit, stay, detect COVID! Chile dogs report for duty at Santiago airport

The task of sniffing out passengers infected with COVID-19 at Chile's Santiago international airport is going to the dogs.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NBA

NBA-League postpones Thunder-Rockets game, Harden fined

The National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets after three Rockets players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19.

