TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-PACIFIC/

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

Anger boils over in Dover as stranded truckers demand to leave UK

Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant left thousands stranded before Christmas.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP

Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks.

USA-TRUMP/PARDONS

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon on Tuesday to George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

BUSINESS

WALMART-LAWSUIT/

U.S. sues Walmart saying pharmacies fueled opioid crisis, retailer rejects allegations

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the world's biggest retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States, ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists and filling thousands of invalid prescriptions.

APPLE-AUTOS/ELON MUSK

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of the iPhone maker acquiring Tesla Inc for a tenth of its current value.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/AUSTRALIA

Christmas comes early for baby animals at Australian Reptile Park

Christmas has come early for some animals celebrating their first Yuletide holiday at the Australian Reptile Park.

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/LEBANON

'Glimmer of hope': Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after devastating year

Near the wreckage of Beirut's port, a charity is bringing Christmas cheer to a city hammered by a devastating explosion, rising coronavirus infections and the worst economic crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

SPORTS

DOPING-ATHLETICS/COE

Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

BASKETBALL-NBA/INTERNATIONAL

Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/RESEARCH (PIX)

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Alphabet Inc's Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists' papers by launching a "sensitive topics" review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to internal communications and interviews with researchers involved in the work.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Portugal's statistics office to announce budget deficit in January-September 2020

Portugal 's statistics office to announce budget deficit numbers in the first nine months of 2020

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AMAZON.COM-LABOR/YEAREND (PIX)

FOCUS-Amazon to face U.S. union push in year ahead

In 2021, Amazon.com Inc is poised to face a renewed challenge from groups it has long countered: unions

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HOMELESSNESS

The Tent Cities of Pandemic America

America's homeless population was already at record levels before the corona virus pandemic hit, a casualty of a shortage of affordable housing. Now, against the backdrop of an eviction crisis, social service providers in America's largest cities are reporting surges in the number of people living unsheltered during the deadliest pandemic to hit its shores since 1918.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-CREMATORIUM (PIX) (TV)

German crematorium struggles to keep up with COVID deaths

A German crematorium in the eastern state of Saxony, which has been hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, struggles to keep up with the number of deaths related to COVID-19.

23 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINOVAC-BRAZIL (PIX) (TV)

Brazilian biomedical center announces preliminary efficacy results for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil' Sao Paulo state government and biomedical center Butantan Institute announce efficacy results from late stage trials for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR-QUARANTINE (PIX) (TV)

Finding home in a COVID quarantine centre in Myanmar

In late November, a Reuters journalist tested positive for the coronavirus in Yangon, after two nights of fever and coughing. This story documents her stay at a quarantine facility centre over eleven days.

24 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-TRACING (PIX) (TV)

How S.Korea's early coronavirus success left it scrambling to contain a new wave

South Korea won international plaudits earlier this year when it quickly tamped down outbreaks by fielding an aggressive, high-tech contact tracing system that mined cellphone location data, credit card records, CCTV footage, and other information to track down and isolate potential patients. But after a summer of touting South Korea's approach as a model for the world, officials acknowledge the success of those earlier efforts helped fuel over-confidence that left them straining to contain a third wave and scrambling to defend a cautious vaccine timeline.

24 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-BLACK VOTERS

With Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia

As hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into the state from groups aligned with both sides, a constellation of progressive, Black and Democratic groups have marshaled resources to mobilize as many Black voters as possible – using targeted advertising, digital tools, virtual events, text and phone banking and even door-to-door canvassing, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The first Black vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, will visit the state on Monday to try to help.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition politician faces up to three years in jail over anti-Kremlin rallies

A court in Moscow delivers a verdict in a case of Russian opposition member of a Moscow district council Yulia Galyamina charged with 'repeatedly' urging people to take part in anti-Kremlin. Galyamina faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTIONS/ (PIX)

Insider Bazoum emerges as likely successor in Niger's first democratic transfer of power

In a year marked by setbacks for West African democracy, Niger is poised to buck the trend on Sunday by holding an election that will lead to the country's first transition of power between two freely elected presidents. President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping aside after two five-year terms, in contrast to counterparts in Ivory Coast and Guinea who used constitutional changes to extend their tenures to three terms.

23 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (TV)

Japan PM Suga to speak at a forum

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will speak at a media forum to address pending issues. There will be a Q&A session followed by his speech.

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan parliament votes on easing US pork imports

Taiwan's parliament votes on easing US pork imports to allow in pork treated with a leanness enhancing additive. The main opposition party plans to vote against it, saying it is a food safety threat.

24 Dec

TURKEY-FOUNDATIONS/

Turkish parliament begins discussion on new regulations for foundations

Turkey's parliament on Thursday was to begin debate on a draft law that would give the government sweeping oversight over foundations and associations, a move rights groups said would limit the freedoms of civil society organisations.

24 Dec