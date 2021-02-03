REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed, declares Putin 'the Underwear Poisoner'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, ignoring the West in a ruling the opposition politician blamed on President Vladimir Putin's personal hatred and fear of him.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump lawyers challenge legitimacy of post-presidency impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate lacks the authority to conduct his impeachment trial now that he has left office, while the Democratic lawmakers due to serve as prosecutors called him singularly responsible for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-VACCINES/

White House plans to send millions of vaccine doses to retail pharmacies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House next week will start shipping coronavirus vaccines directly to retail pharmacies alongside ongoing deliveries to states, increasing weekly supplies of shots nationwide to 11.5 million, a top aide said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/

Regulators to meet as brokers call time on Reddit-trader rollercoaster

Hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers are bracing for tougher U.S. markets regulation, with officials expected to meet this week to assess the fallout from a social media-driven trading frenzy that has roiled stocks and silver prices.

AMAZON-COM-RESULTS/

Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO and become executive chairman, naming the head of its lucrative cloud computing division as successor in a sign of the company's transformation from web retailer to internet conglomerate.

ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-ARTS/

"Dance will prevail" as top ballet competition goes virtual

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - In a normal year, the dozens of teenaged ballet dancers eyeing the prestigious Prix de Lausanne award would leap in from all across the world to the Swiss city to compete beneath the bright lights of the theatre.

JAPAN-MITSUBISHI PENCIL/

Japan's animators in pencil peril over production halt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's animators are losing one of the tools of their trade after Mitsubishi Pencil said this week it would scale back a long-running line of coloured pencils.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo Olympics face another looming headache - no medical staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus will not have the time to volunteer to help at the Olympics, a medical association has said, raising another headache for organisers determined to hold the postponed Games.

OLYMPICS-2022/

China looks to Winter Olympics as chance for rare soft power win amid COVID-19, rights concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Winter Olympics, due to begin in one year, offer China a chance to show off its epidemic controls, dazzle with spectacle and seize a publicity win on the world stage - but human rights concerns and COVID-19 uncertainty cast a cloud over the games.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers hold virtual meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi hold a virtual meeting with their British counterparts Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace.

3 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at his Ak Party's provincial meetings

Turkish President Erdogan will attend via live videolink to five provincial meetings of his Ak Party at Artvin, Bilecik, Cankiri, Gaziantep and Igdir (1030 GMT).

3 Feb 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella looks set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government of national unity to tackle the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering the country.

3 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

EU-RUSSIA/

EU top diplomat Borrell travels to Moscow

EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell travels to Russia, in a first visit to Russia by an EU High Representative/Vice-President since 2017. HE will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian interlocutors ahead of the European Council's strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations scheduled for March.

4 Feb

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in an interview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in an interview.

4 Feb

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial starts for 15 activists in Cambodia amid government crackdown

Fifteen youth and opposition activists are due to go on trial in Cambodia on charges related to their role in protests. The trial comes amid an intensifying crackdown on opponents to Prime Minister Hun Sen's political monopoly that has caused concern in the United States and Europe and some trade sanctions.

4 Feb 01:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-VACCINE (TV)

Serbia offers people a choice between vaccines

People in Serbia can choose which vaccine they want to take in a program of mass vaccination against the coronavirus. In the capital Belgrade, Chinese Sinopharm and the Western-made Pfizer vaccines are currently on offer.

3 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

CANCER-DAY/MAKEUP (PIX) (TV)

Beauty tutorials aim to help raise cancer patients' self-esteem during the pandemic

Charity Look Good Feel Better hosts online make up tutorials for cancer patients shielding at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Feb 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONVIRUS/VACCINES-COVAX

GAVI WHO UNICEF press conf, COVAX vaccine dose figures

GAVI vaccine alliance CEO Seth Berkley to give press conference with UNICEF exec-director Henrietta Fore and WHO officials as they issue figures for COVAX vaccine doses allocated to 190 countries.

3 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's coronavirus science council chaired by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca meets

Turkey's coronavirus science council chaired by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca meets on Wednesday (1400 GMT).

3 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkish treasury to issue euro-denominated bond and sukuk

Turkish treasury to issue euro-denominated bond and sukuk to banks.

3 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOMELESS

On the brink: Canada care workers struggle with housing insecurity

For 15 years, Halima has supported herself and her three children by working long hours taking care of elderly clients in retirement homes or in their personal residences in Toronto.

3 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on regional and national economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on the regional and national economy before virtual Northside Economic Opportunity Network Community Conversations event.

3 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data, announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds.

3 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

USA-FED/SMALLBUSINESS

Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues 2021 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues 2021 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms.

3 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard gives presentation on U.S. economy and monetary policy before virtual CFA Society St. Louis event.

3 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Harker speaks on education and credentials before virtual labor market conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Education and Credentials" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

3 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

METLIFE-RESULTS/

U.S. insurer MetLife to report Q4 2020 results

U.S. group life insurer MetLife l Inc is set to report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday after markets close. Investors are awaiting details on how insurance claims for COVID-19 deaths as well as investment income will impact MetLife's bottom line.

3 Feb 21:00 ET, 02:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual Oakland University Economics Advisory Board 2021 Lecture Series - Economic Outlook.

3 Feb 22:00 ET, 03:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester participates in moderated discussion

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in moderated discussion before virtual Council of Economic Education Economists on the Economy event.

3 Feb 22:00 ET, 03:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

3 Feb 23:05 ET, 04:05 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and updated cereal outlook

U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

4 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/GUATEMALA

Reaction to arrests of 12 Mexican cops for migrant massacre

Interior minister Olga Sanchez expected to give federal government response to arrest of 12 cops for alleged links to deaths of 19 people, mainly migrants, just miles from US border.

3 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Golden Globes

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Golden Globe awards for film and television. The awards will be handed out on Feb 28.

3 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATONS-FACTBOX

Key nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe awards

A list of key nominations in film and television for the Golden Globe nominations.

3 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

CAMBODIA-WEDDING/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodian couple finally says 'I do' after year-long virus delay

Leang Phannara and Kim Bethyliza had been waiting patiently for a year to get married, delayed for months by coronavirus restrictions, so when they recently saw an opening to wed - the couple jumped on the chance.

4 Feb

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals.

3 Feb 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

VENEZUELA-CRIME/COLOMBIA

Venezuela refuses to help wife of Colombian ship captain killed by its military

A year after a Colombian oil tanker captain was murdered by Venezuela's military, his wife says she is still unable to claim his pension to support their two sons as the Venezuelan government refuses to authenticate his death certificate.

4 Feb

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea to cyber libel charges at Philippine trial court

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea to cyber libel charges, the third such case she is facing, at a Philippine trial court.

4 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Bushfires continue to burn near Western Australian capital, Perth

Firefighters face hot, dry conditions as fires continue to burn in parts of Western Australia.

4 Feb