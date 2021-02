Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY

AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protests as lawyer to Suu Kyi says access denied

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Police dispersed protesters in Myanmar's two biggest cities on Friday, firing stun grenades, rubber bullets and guns into the air, witnesses said, as the challenge to the army's bid to re-impose its rule showed no sign of slackening.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/USTR

Biden USTR nominee Tai vows to end trade 'race to the bottom,' counter China

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, backed tariffs as a "legitimate tool" to counter China's state-driven economic model and vowed to hold Beijing to its prior commitments, while promising a sweeping new approach to U.S. trade.

USA-SYRIA/STRIKE

U.S. air strikes target Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

BUSINESS

IAG-RESULTS/

BA-owner calls for COVID health passes after record $9 bln loss

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG is counting on digital health passes to help spur a travel recovery this summer, after the pandemic pushed it to a record 7.4 billion euro ($9 billion) loss last year, when it ran just a third of normal flights.

HUAWEI ELECTRIC/

China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs -sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's Huawei plans to make electric vehicles under its own brand and could launch some models this year, four sources said, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, battered by U.S. sanctions, explores a strategic shift.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY

I left Britain to escape toxic press, Prince Harry says

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry has said he stepped back from his royal duties because the "toxic" British press had been destroying his mental health, adding he had not walked away from public service.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN

Don't be selfish - get a COVID shot, says UK's Queen Elizabeth

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not hurt and those who were wary should think of others.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MEN/

Medvedev gets another shot at No.2 ranking after Nadal pullout

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Medvedev will have another opportunity to replace Rafa Nadal as world No. 2 next week if he reaches the final of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

Canadian banks' provisions-led earnings beat masks operational challenges

Canadian banks are likely to see slower growth from their core retail and business banking divisions in the next few quarters due to an uncertain economic recovery, but overall earnings would get a boost as lenders claw back some of the C$20 billion ($15.9 billion) of provisions they took last year.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

India releases Oct-Dec quarter GDP data

India will release quarterly GDP estimates for Oct-Dec period on Feb 26, Friday at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time) , along with second estimates for the current fiscal year ending in March. India's economy probably returned to growth in Dec quarter, after a recession earlier in 2020, economists said, and the recovery is expected to gather pace as consumer demand and investments shake off the effects of the pandemic.

26 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

G20-ECONOMY/

G20 economy ministers, central bankers hold video call

G20 economy ministers and central bankers hold their first video conference call under the rotating presidency of Italy. No joint communique is planned, but Italian officials are expected to hold a news conference after the event.

26 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

POSTPONED - Turkey's Defence Ministry holds news conference

Turkish Defence Ministry holds news conference in Ankara

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. rights boss Bachelet makes main speech with global update

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivers the main speech at the Human Rights Council four-week session, with a global update on countries and issues of concern, expected to include the crises in Myanmar and Ethiopia, among others.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND (PIX) (TV)

In threat to independence, Scotland's ex-first minister Alex Salmond presses accusations against government

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond is expected to press his accusations of conspiracy at the top of government in a row that threatens to damage the nation's independence movement. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denies the charges.

26 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-CYBER/SOLARWINDS (TV)

U.S. House committees hold hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight & Reform and Homeland Security committees conduct joint hearing on cybersecurity incidents including attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

27 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/STAVELEY

Judgment due in financier Staveley's $1 bln lawsuit against Barclays over 2008 fundraising

A London judge will on Friday announce his judgment after a bitter High Court clash between British businesswoman Amanda Staveley and Barclays over whether she was deceived when negotiating a financial lifeline for the British bank at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.

26 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-JOHNSON&JOHNSON (TV)

U.S. FDA panel considers authorization of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Independent advisors the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and potentially pave the way for its emergency use authorization in the United States.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2021/22)

Designers present their creations during the Milan Fashion Week from 23th February - 1st March 2021

27 Feb