REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA

Britain presses on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions over trial data

LONDON/MANILA (Reuters) - Britain gave AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine a vote of confidence on Friday when it asked its regulator to assess it for a rollout after experts raised questions about trial data and the company said it may run another study to gauge the shot's efficacy.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-CASES

COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

U.S.

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/BLACK FRIDAY

Amid pandemic, earlier-than-ever online promotions, Black Friday takes a new shape

NEW YORK (Reuters) - From Walmart Inc to Best Buy, retailers have overhauled Black Friday shopping, with some assigning clerks in orange vests to serve as traffic cops, taking shoppers' temperatures and offering "grab-and-go" merchandise, including toys, bikes and kitchen appliances to discourage lingering in store aisles.

USA-BIDEN/

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

BUSINESS

SABADELL-M&A/BBVA

Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo

MADRID (Reuters) - BBVA and Sabadell called off merger talks on Friday after failing to agree on financial terms, in a blow to banking consolidation in Spain which also leaves the future of Sabadell's British lender TSB unclear.

GERMANY-BUDGET/DEBT

Germany to double net borrowing for 2021 to fight COVID

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers said on Friday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

Adios Diego': World says emotional farewell to flawed hero Maradona

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Players can train in Australian Open quarantine, ATP Cup cancelled - report

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tennis Australia (TA) has been granted permission by the Victoria state government to allow players to train during their 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, local media reported on Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government meets to discuss COVID related restrictions

The Belgian government meets to discuss the reopening of non-essential stores and the end of the year holidays.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/CHER (PIX) (TV)

Pop icon Cher in Pakistan to see off lonely elephant

Pop icon and singer Cher, who is in Pakistan to see off Kaavan the elephant, holds a news conference in Islamabad zoo. Kaavan is expected to depart for Cambodia on Sunday (Nov. 29).

28 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

28 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-SKI (PIX) (TV)

Alpine ski resorts seek to salvage season, peering nervously over borders

Alpine ski resorts are hoping to salvage what is already sure to be a truncated and meagre season, and starkly contrasting national policies on whether they should open during the coronavirus pandemic are making them even more nervous.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-CELLIST (PIX) (TV)

Meet Camille, the cellist who plays in empty museums under lockdown

The 32-year-old Franco-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas posts videos of herself, playing classic pieces in the most beautiful Parisian museums, emptied of visitors due to the lockdown. Camille posts her successful videos on social networks.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to announce plans to exit highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

Ireland's cabinet will be asked on Friday to approve the reopening of restaurants and pubs that serve food from Dec. 7, a week after non-essential retailers will be allowed open their doors again for the first time in six weeks, a number of local media outlets reported. 27 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

India releases GDP data for July-Sept quarter

India will release quarterly GDP data for July-September period, second quarter of the current financial year ending in March 2021, on FRIDAY, Nov 27 at 5.30 pm (Indian standard time).

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/TICKETS

Soccer-The golden ticket: How clubs are planning welcome fans back in Tier 2

With 2000 fans to be allowed back into stadiums in Tier 2 locations in the United Kingdom, clubs have the unenviable task of trying to fathom out which lucky souls are worthy of getting a golden ticket this Christmas.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT