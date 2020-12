Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MACRON

France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19, self isolates

PARIS(Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, the French presidency said on Thursday, although it was not immediately clear where he had contracted the virus.

CHINA-PACIFIC/

U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project-sources

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The United States has warned Pacific island nations about security threats posed by a Chinese company's cut-price bid to build an undersea internet cable, two sources told Reuters, part of an international development project in the region.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence in a measure that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-CHICAGO/

Chicago mayor 'appalled' by 2019 raid on Black woman after video is aired

The mayor of Chicago said on Wednesday she was appalled by a 2019 police raid on the home of a Black woman, that was caught on video and aired this week, showing police handcuffing the naked woman.

BUSINESS

RIO TINTO-CEO/

Rio Tinto names Stausholm as CEO in surprise pick after cave destruction

Rio Tinto named Chief Financial Officer Jakob Stausholm as its next chief executive on Thursday, defying expectations it would pick an external candidate to repair its image after its destruction of sacred Aboriginal rock shelters.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-TRADING/

Surging investor interest sends bitcoin to peak past $23,000

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose to a record high on Thursday, just a day after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time, amid surging interest from larger investors.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-MKELLEN

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it.

SPORTS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, the ATP Tour said on Thursday in releasing an update of its calendar for 2021 revising the first seven weeks of the season.

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Pujara falls but Kohli stands firm to keep Australia at bay

Virat Kohli defied a disciplined display from Australia's bowlers to bat through the second session and help the tourists to 107 for three on the opening day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-IRAQ/ (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan hosts Iraqi prime minister, holds news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the presidential palace. They hold a signing ceremony and joint news conference (1300 GMT).

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-FOOD/UN (PIX)

UN agency seeks extra $204 million for Zimbabwe as hunger bites

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday appealed for an additional $204 million to support 4 million of the most food insecure Zimbabweans for the next six months.

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN (PIX)

Pence, Biden to get COVID vaccine in bid to build public support

Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Friday as the Trump administration scrambles to build public support for a measure that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

Merkel speaks at artificial intelligence event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel virtually visits an artificial intelligence ecosystem called Cyber Valley in the southwestern town of Tuebingen.

17 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IMF-DEBT/

IMF holds regular briefing

Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund, holds regular briefing about key issues facing the Fund.

17 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish government statement in parliament on Brexit preparedness

17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON (PIX) (TV)

Status conference for Steve Bannon, co-defendants in border wall fraud criminal case, in Manhattan federal court

A status conference is scheduled in the U.S. government's criminal case accusing Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, and three co-defendants of defrauding donors in a scheme to build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The conference will be held virtually before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan federal court.

17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-SURVIVOR (PIX) (TV)

COVID-19 survivors rebuild in China's Wuhan, where epidemic began

Wuhan accounted for over 80% of all COVID-19 cases in China, and is were the first people to do battle with the disease that has since claimed 1.5 million lives. We speak to one family that were impacted heavily by the disease, going into the home of a frontline medical worker who caught the virus in the early days of the outbreak, and hear from his wife about the challenges they faced during his recovery. They are now returning to normal life in government-supplied housing for impacted medical workers, and have plans to start a family in the wake of Wuhan's traumatic lockdown and recovery.

18 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-CHRISTMAS (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to reevaluate COVID-19 Christmas measures

Portugal's government is expected to reevaluate measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak over the Christmas period.

18 Dec

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Venezuela pro-government legislature to cease operations following parliament vote

Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, a pro-government legislature created at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro in 2017, will cease operations on Friday. Officially tasked with reforming the constitution, the assembly instead was principally focused undermining opposition legislators - whose terms expire in January.

18 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/

Irish court hears Facebook challenge on EU-US data transfers

Ireland's data regulator defends a probe that threatens to halt Facebook's transatlantic data flows in Ireland's High Court. A ruling is not expected until next year.

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-SECURITY/KAVALA

Court session in trial of detained Turkish activist Osman Kavala

Trial continues of Turkish activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, detained for three years on charges of financing nationwide protests, for which he was acquitted, and with helping organise an attempted coup in 2016.

18 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-BOE/ (PIX)

Bank of England set to wait for end to Brexit stand-off

The Bank of England is expected to refrain from yet more stimulus on Thursday as it waits to see if a possible no-deal Brexit in two weeks' time deepens the problems already facing Britain's coronavirus-damaged economy.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/BIDEN (PIX)

Six Social Security fixes that should be on Biden's agenda next year

President-elect Joe Biden will be plenty busy battling the pandemic when he takes office next month, and Social Security will likely not be on top of his agenda. But nudging higher reforms for Social Security, our most important retirement program, would be a very smart move. Here are six Social Security reforms the new president and Congress should make.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ADVERTISING (PIX)

INSIGHT: Climate change turns up the heat on ad industry

Critics have long attacked the oil industry for ad campaigns that they call "greenwashing" - telling people that products or policies are more environmentally friendly than they really are. But the ad agencies behind the campaigns have largely escaped scrutiny. That's changing, as the issue of climate change shoots up the global agenda. Climate activists, lawmakers and industry figures are calling on ad agencies to declare or dump their Big Oil clients.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DOVER-CEO (PIX) (TV)

CEO of Port of Dover speaks on Brexit

Interview with the chief executive of the Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, on how the border will be affected by the UK and EU's post-Brexit relationship

17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/PROVINCES

Canadian provinces British Columbia, Manitoba release fiscal updates

The western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba provide fiscal updates, as economic lockdowns and pandemic health measures expand their deficits.

17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CZECH-BUDGET/

Czech parliament votes on 2021 budget, rifts over taxes, defence makes result uncertain

18 Dec

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Colombia central bank to vote on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board will vote on the country's benchmark interest rate for the final time in 2020.

18 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-MUSIC (PIX)

Recording Academy and Color of Change announce plan to address racism in music industry

The organizers of the Grammy awards and non profit Color of Change announce an initiative to improve Black representation in the music industry

17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

THAILAND-MUSIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Time for T-pop? Thai idol group eyes global spotlight

Thai girl pop group Lyra is aiming to charm a wider global audience, with their new music video "Vanilla". The world's biggest music label, Universal Music Group, launched the band in October riding on the popularity of idol groups worldwide, and says they have taken a different approach in member selection, and tapped into sounds from traditional Thai instrument to make the band's music distinctive.

18 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-VACCINATIONS (PIX)

Medics called out of retirement for "historic" European vaccination campaign

Europe is preparing to embark on what one senior health official describes as probably the biggest vaccination campaign in history: around the continent, empty conference halls and sports arenas will become venues for mass inoculations of the coronavirus jab; makeshift solar-powered surgeries will start appearing on Italian town squares. Retired medics and student practitioners are being urged to help out on the frontline and in Germany, doctors are being offered up to 140 euros ($170) an hour for their services. In several countries, the armed forces are being enlisted to protect and distribute the precious doses.

17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-MODERNA (TV)

U.S. FDA advisers consider authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee discusses whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and votes at the end

17 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LITHUANIA-LOCKDOWN (TV)

Lithuania sets up roadblocks to enforce lockdown as coronavirus spread rages

Lithuanian police to set up roadblocks on roads to enforce strict lockdown restrictions in the country where a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks.

18 Dec

INDONESIA-THAILAND/ORANGUTANS (PIX) (TV)

Orangutans returned from Thailand begin new life in Indonesia

Two orangutans seized from Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago reach a rehabilitation centre in Indonesia before being released into the forest. The repatriation of the orangutans was an initiative to celebrate 70 years of Thai-Indo diplomatic relations.

18 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/FIJI (PIX) (TV)

Cyclone Yasa expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding in Fiji

Cyclone Yasa, a top category five storm, is expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding across Fiji when it makes landfall by early Friday.

18 Dec