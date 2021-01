Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia suspends dive search for crashed jet's cockpit recorder

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday temporarily suspended a search by divers for the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air that crashed with 62 people on board shortly after takeoff.

USA-POMPEO-EUROPE-EXCLUSIVE/

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourg's foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet with him, European and U.S. diplomats familiar with the matter said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from office.

USA-BIDEN-CABINET/

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will appoint interim agency heads to lead Cabinet agencies and departments while his nominees await confirmation, a necessary move because of delays in the transition process, a Biden transition official said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

USA-NORD-STREAM-2-SANCTIONS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department this month told European companies which it suspects are helping to build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they face the risk of sanctions as the outgoing Trump administration prepares a final round of punitive measures against the project, two sources said on Tuesday.

SIEMENS-GAMESA-R-SIEMENS-ENERG-WINDPO/

Exclusive: Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy tap hydrogen boom in wind alliance

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy are developing a commercial offshore wind turbine that produces hydrogen via electrolysis, the companies said, marking a breakthrough for the mass production of renewable hydrogen.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/YOUTUBE-TRUMP

YouTube suspends Trump's channel after violating policy on inciting violence

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has suspended Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

AUSTRALIA-ROPEJUMPING/

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.

SPORTS

TENNIS-DELRAY/

Korda continues progress with maiden ATP final spot at Delray

American Sebastian Korda, who hit the headlines by reaching the fourth round of the French Open in October, has booked a spot in his first ATP Tour final after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the Delray Beach Open semi-finals.

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Sabalenka clinches third straight title with easy win in Abu Dhabi

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her 2021 season with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova of Russia to clinch the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and extend her winning streak to 15 matches.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RIGHTS-HRW/ (PIX) (TV)

Human Rights Watch issues annual report on worldwide events in 2020

Human Rights Watch issues annual report

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/REPUBLICANS-IMPEACHMENT (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Some Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. A factbox provides details on those who have.

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Poll: Priorities for the Biden administration

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest public opinion survey, which will include the latest level of support for President Trump, and a measurement of support for major Democratic legislative initiatives such as expanding Medicare to rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Rights group says Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to sabotage efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in his country and pursued policies that undermine human rights, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday in its annual world report..

13 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/

U.S. House of Representatives to vote on second Trump impeachment over Capitol siege

Democrats and some Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday plan to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time, charging him with inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters shortly before a deadly storming of the Capitol last week.

13 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON-COMMITTEE (TV)

UK PM Johnson answers lawmakers' questions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from lawmakers in UK Parliament's Liaison Committee.

13 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new COVID-19 lockdown

Portugal's government will announce on Wednesday when the new lockdown to tackle a worrying rise in coronavirus infections will come into place and which measures will be implemented as part of it.

13 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears application to change bail terms for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court will hear an application to change the terms of bail for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is being held in Vancouver after her December 2018 arrest on a U.S. arrest warrant charging her with bank fraud. She is fighting extradition to the United States.

13 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS-MICHIGAN

Once Bitten, Michigan secures Capitol amid growing threats nationwide

Until the protests in Washington DC, the poster child for mishandling pro-Trump demonstrations was Lansing, Michigan, where last spring armed militia stormed and took over the statehouse. Officials there have learned at least some lessons: This week they barred open carry gun laws on the statehouse grounds. But in state with some of the most notable militia groups - who plotted plans to kidnap and torture the governor – law enforcement has its work cut out. This story will take the reader inside plans to prepare for what many expect to be another round of violent, extreme demonstrations this weekend

13 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Scores to appear in court as Cambodia opposition goes on trial for treason

A Cambodian court is scheduled to hold the first of two treason trials of dozens of members and backers of the political opposition, in cases widely dismissed as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate what had become a serious challenge to his 35-year grip on power. Cambodia's crackdown on civil society has strained its ties with vital trading partners in the West, but moved the country deeper into the orbit of China.

14 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ADAPTATION

UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2020

The Paris Agreement requires all its signatories to plan and implement adaptation measures. The UNEP report assesses how far that action is lagging behind.

Jan 14

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Uganda to hold presidential and parliamentary elections

Ugandans will vote in a presidential election pitting long-ruling incumbent Yoweri Museveni against 10 rivals including pop star-turned-lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known by his music moniker Bobi Wine. Polling to elect members of parliament will be conducted at the same time. Graphic: past elections results https://tmsnrt.rs/35ymJMe

Jan 14

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

Turkish defence minister gives briefing to foreign journalists

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar gives briefing to foreign journalists, with topics on the agenda expected to include Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, U.S. sanctions and the situations in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh.

13 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GREECE-FRANCE/DEFENSE (TV)

Greek government submits bill on Rafale jets to parliament, vote expected this week

Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill on the purchase of 18 Rafale fighter jets from France to parliament. Lawmakers are expected to pass the legislation by the end of the week.

Jan 14

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/CELEBRITIES (PIX) (TV)

Celebs reveal their hypothetical presidental plans

If I were president... celebs reveal what would be first on their agenda if elected a world leader.

13 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in moderated discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before Reuters Next Virtual Forum.

13 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

WORLD BANK-ECONOMY/

REUTERS NEXT - World Bank President Malpass underscores urgency of COVID-19 vaccinations, global economy

World Bank President David Malpass discusses a $12 billion initiative to help developing countries rapidly distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the impact of the pandemic on the global economy, and the risk of a looming debt crisis.

13 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

WEWORK-CEO/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT - WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani interview

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani will be interviewed at the Reuters Next conference.

13 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

EDELMAN-CEO/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT - Interview with Richard Edelman

Richard Edelman, CEO of global communications firm Edelman, will be interviewed at the Reuters Next conference.

13 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on the economy and employment

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "The Economic Outlook and Full Employment" before virtual event: Mike McCracken Lecture on Full Employment to the Canadian Association for Business Economics (CABE).

13 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ALPHABET-CEO/ (TV)

REUTERS-NEXT - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai discusses issues facing the company

Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai takes questions during the Reuters Next virtual conference.

13 Jan 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker participates in interview on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in interview on the economy before virtual Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia "Economic Outlook '21."

13 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book.

13 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida participates in virtual discussion with Hoover Institution

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida participates in discussion on "The Federal Reserve's New Framework: Context and Consequences," before virtual Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference: The Road Ahead for Central Banks.

13 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

AIRASIA-PHILIPPINES/

AirAsia Group launches all-in-one digital travel and lifestyle platform

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandez and AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla to hold media briefing to talk about AirAsia shop in the Philippines.

14 Jan 21:45 ET / 02:45 GMT

TSMC-RESULTS/

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC reports Q4 results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reports Q4 results as investors are keen to know more about its 2021 outlook, global smartphone demand as well as update on its newly announced U.S. plant.

Jan 14

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/FTC

U.S. Supreme Court weighs FTC authority over ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court weighs the scope of the Federal Trade Commission's ability to recoup ill-gotten gains from scam artists.

13 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO holds social media event on COVID pandemic

WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan, epidemeologist Maria Van Kerkhove, Executive Associate Dean of Emory University School of Medicine, Carlos del Rio and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Emory University Hospital, Dr. Colleen Kraft, answer questions from the public.

13 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/VACCINECHAT

#AskReuters Twitter chat: COVID-19 vaccines

Healthcare experts from Georgetown, University of Michigan, Columbia, Johns Hopkins and more answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines during a Twitter chat.

13 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDIA-SUNDARBANS (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Tiger Widows of Sundarbans

The Sundarbans is one of the world's largest mangrove forests where millions of people share a labyrinth of low-lying islands and waterways with the largest tiger population on the planet. For decades, locals have eked out a living in this hostile environment but battered by climate change and deforestation, creeping tides and rising sea levels have submerged islands, engulfing villages, and dislocated scores of people. With agriculture and other natural resource based livelihoods increasingly under pressure , many on the Indian side of the Sundarbans have been venturing into a sprawling tiger reserve, resulting in man-animal conflict that claims the lives of at least 50 men every year, according to one study. With their husbands dead, the burden of their families fall on the widows of these men.

13 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-MISSION

World Health Organization team to arrive in Wuhan to investigate COVID origins

An international team of scientists led by the World Health Organization is due to arrive in China on Thursday to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic.

Jan 14

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesians get COVID vaccine after launch of nationwide vaccination drive

Local officials, religious heads and health workers are among the first to get COVID-19 jabs after Indonesia launched one of the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns on Wednesday with President Joko Widodo getting the first shot of a Chinese vaccine as his country fights one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.

Jan 14

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO's Emergency Ctte meets on COVID vaccination, virus variants

The committee which first called the coronavirus outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern" a year ago meets with focus on vaccinations for travellers and the SARS-CoV-2 variants. The 16-member panel of independent experts chaired by Didier Houssin of France has met regularly since then on the global outbreak. (closed door, not clear if any media event/statement)

Jan 14