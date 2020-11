Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-EU-DEFENCE/

After Trump, Europe aims to show Biden it can fight for itself

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - The Donald Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continent's defence will say the lesson has been learned: Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia to advance on Tigray's capital as surrender ultimatum expires

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's prime minister warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to lay down arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray region's capital in a two-week conflict destabilising the Horn of Africa.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden turns focus to building White House team as Trump legal efforts flounder

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will focus on shaping his core White House team on Tuesday while outgoing President Donald Trump presses on with his increasingly tenuous legal fight to reverse his loss in the U.S. election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-PFIZER/

Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states

Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements.

ARAMCO-BONDS/

Aramco markets five-tranche bonds, seeking cash amid cheap oil

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco began marketing a five-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale on Tuesday, as the world's largest oil producer seeks cash after low oil prices dented its finances.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-TECHNOLOGY

Breakthrough COVID vaccine tech could help defeat other diseases

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Breakthrough technology that transforms the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory is poised to revolutionise the fight against COVID-19 but future pandemics and even cancer could be next, scientists say.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin 6-month stay on space station

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday after successfully docking in a landmark achievement for private space travel.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2032-BRISBANE-MORRISON/

Olympics: Australian PM, IOC chief discuss Brisbane bid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss next year's postponed Olympics in the Japanese capital and Brisbane's bid to host the 2032 Games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOUTHKOREA-BASEBAL/

Baseball: KBO League reduce capacity to 30% amid rising COVID-19 cases

The final round of South Korea's KBO League post-season will have crowds reduced to 30% capacity after the government imposed stricter social distancing rules on Tuesday in an effort to dampen a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOUSING

Canada housing squeeze: Move up buyers 'handcuffed' by hard to sell condos

Eager to move his young family into a house with a backyard, Dale-Paul Jordan listed his Toronto condo for sale last month and prepared to start bidding on detached homes. But the condo didn't sell. It didn't even get a single viewing. And when another seller in the building slashed their asking price, Jordan and his wife pulled the unit off the market and decided to delay their dream. The couple are among a rising cohort of would-be buyers in Canada keen to move up the property ladder, but trapped by a sudden flood of condos hitting the market.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-GDP/

Colombia to release third quarter GDP figures

Colombia will release its third quarter GDP figures, expected to recover after a more than 15% contraction year-on-year in the second quarter.

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DEBT

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues Q3 Household Debt and Credit report

Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases Q3 2020 Household Debt and Credit Report.

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in virtual Fed event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives opening remarks and is an interviewer before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly participates in "racism and the economy" event

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in question-and-answer session, and gives closing remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams moderates virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a virtual conversation with Moody Chief Economist Mark Zandi, organized by the Economic Club of New York.

17 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren participates in virtual Fed event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives closing remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 14:50 ET / 19:50 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin participates in virtual Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives economic update before Charlotte Chamber of Commerce virtual event.

17 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GLOBAL-GRAINS/CONFERENCE

Global Grain conference Nov. 17-19

The annual Global Grain conference in Geneva is on Nov. 17-19, with an online format due to coronavirus

Nov 18

GLOBAL-POY/2020 (PIX)

Reuters Pictures of the year

Reuters pictures of the year.

Nov 18

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CANADA-RENEWABLES/ (PIX)

Climate change winds lift Canadian renewables, buffet oil stocks

Canadian renewable utility stocks have soared this year, hitting record highs and pumping up market capitalizations as investors abandon the country's oil and gas producers.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AUCTION-SPORTS/ (PIX)

Sotheby's announces major sports memorabilia auction

Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions team up for "A Century of Champions' sports memorabilia auction

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRICS-SUMMIT/

BRICS hold remote annual summit delayed by pandemic

BRICS group of leading emerging market economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa hold a virtual summit.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Irish foreign minister speak at Ireland/US conference

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-CABINET/ERDOGAN

Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of his cabinet. The agenda is likely to include measures to contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in Turkey, economic developments, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement.

17 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LAWSUIT-PENNSYLVANIA

Court hearing on Trump campaign request to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying Biden victory

A federal judge will hear arguments for a request by the Trump campaign for an injunction preventing Pennsylvania election officials from certifying Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election. Trump has alleged Pennsylvania officials violated the U.S. Constitution by creating "an illegal two-tiered voting system" where voting in-person was subject to more oversight than voting by mail. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-JOBS/WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

Women handling the dead: More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

A growing number of South Korean women are training to be morticians, a field from which they had long been excluded, amid changing views on gender roles and a rising preference for women's bodies to be handled by women.

18 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

Nov 18

USA-POMPEO/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (PIX) (TV)

Palestinians protest at West Bank settlement as Pompeo begins Israel visit

Palestinians are expected to protest outside the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the occupied West Bank, amid reports that visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to make an unprecedented visit there. Pompeo is due to arrive in Israel on Wednesday.

Nov 18

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/USA

Bahrain foreign minister to visit Israel in first official delegation, first commercial flight

Bahrain's foreign minister will travel to Israel on Wednesday in Manama's first official delegation there, and on the first direct commercial flight between the two countries. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz and a U.S. delegation to discuss economic opportunities will be on the flight.

Nov 18

HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO (PIX)

Congo to declare Ebola outbreak over

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to declare the Ebola outbreak in the northwest over after nearly six months and 55 deaths.

Nov 18

US-GEORGIA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Georgia

Nov 18

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

Nov 18

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-VACCINE

How two companies sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for COVID vaccine

Reconsruct on Pfizer'sand BioNTech's prodigious vaccine effort, resulting in what appears to be 90% effective serum

17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-IOTA/ (PIX) (TV)

"In the hands of God:" Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing soaring into the streets, toppled an electricity pole and flayed palm trees as its eye approached the remote Central American coastal region of Miskito on Tuesday, with villagers saying they feared for their lives during the second giant storm to tear at the region this month - a historic first leaders blamed on climate change.

17 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/DRAFT

NBA-League holds 'virtual' draft

The NBA holds a "virtual" draft, where LaMelo Ball is expected to be selected first overall and several promising international players are poised to join the league.

Nov 18