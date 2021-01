Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TRAVEL

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Britain is banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA

WHO team in Wuhan visits hospital that treated early COVID cases

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 on Friday visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-INSURANCE

Biden reopens online health insurance marketplaces, citing 'damage' from Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday reopened the nation's online health insurance marketplace for people who cannot obtain coverage through their employers, in a move he said was aimed at undoing "damage" done by his predecessor Donald Trump.

USA-TRUMP/GEORGIA

Georgia election board member to seek state AG probe of Trump

(Reuters) - The lone Democrat on Georgia's state election board plans to introduce a motion next month urging state attorney general Chris Carr to open a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

RETAIL-TRADING/

Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

(Reuters) - Wall Street braced on Friday for the return of an army of amateur investors to trading in GameStop and other hot stocks whose surges this week and subsequent suspension have pitched the little guy against short-selling hedge funds.

GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP

Robust exports help Germany dodge economic contraction in Q4

BERLIN (Reuters) - Robust exports helped Germany eke out 0.1% growth in the final quarter of last year, staving off contraction despite a second wave of the new coronavirus slamming the brakes on consumption in Europe's largest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/EXHIBITION

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand on Friday before appearing on court to play a set after all, helping his compatriot Filip Krajinovic beat Jannik Sinner.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS-VACCINE

Canadian Olympians against skipping COVID-19 vaccine line

(Reuters) - For some Canadian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the thought of receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 before a fellow citizen in greater need would undermine the meaning of being an Olympian.

INDIA-FARMERS/ (GRAPHIC)

Breakdown of violent clashes between farmers and police on India's Republic Day

Map and graphical breakdown of India's farming protests turning violent in New Delhi.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/GHANA-AKUFO

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks at the WEF

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speaks at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

29 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

LILLY-RESULTS/

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co to report Q4 earnings

Eli Lilly and Co's fourth-quarter profit is expected to be boosted by sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment and its cancer drugs. Investors will look out for comments on the demand for the antibody treatment, and on how likely the therapy will be effective against new emerging variants of COVID-19.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a with virtual energy forum

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Annual Energy Forum.

29 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a with econ group

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Forecasters Club of New York event.

29 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks before virtual Stanford University event

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before virtual 6th Annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship Forum hosted by the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Latino Business Action Network, Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

29 Jan 17:25 ET / 22:25 GMT

SWEDEN-FILM FESTIVAL/ (TV)

Cinema fan spends week on isolated island with only movies for company

The Gothenburg Film Festival has invited one cinema fan to spend one week in a lighthouse on an isolated island, with only movies for company.

30 Jan

DAVOS-MEETING/UN-DPWORLD

UNICEF chief, DP World ceo take part in WEF event on 'vaccinating the world'

Henrietta H. Fore, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World Limited take part in WEF event on 'Vaccinating the World'. DP World and UNICEF announced on Wednesday that they had signed a partnership deal for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

29 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court rules on loosening bail conditions for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court will rule on whether to loosen the bail conditions for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, currently being held on house arrest in Vancouver while fighting extradition to the United States for allegedly misleading the HSBC bank about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

29 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/ (TV)

Polish protesters to convene on Warsaw to oppose further abortion restrictions

Poland's Women's Strike is organizing a protest in Warsaw on Friday after new restrictions amounting to a near total ban on abortion went into force on Thursday. Other protests across Poland are also planned, starting at 1900CET.

29 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

30 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-EMA (PIX) (TV)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine expected to be approved for EU market

The EU's medicines watchdog EMA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca during a meeting of its scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP).

29 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

29 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNICEF

Interview with UNICEF on COVAX logistics, supply challenges Weeks ahead of the roll-out of the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, the U.N. agency overseeing the massive operation talks through the challenges ahead.

29 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM (TV)

Vietnam, virus free for months, battles new wave of COVID-19 infections

Vietnam is battling with a new outbreak of COVID-19 infections, possibly linked to the more transmissible UK variant of the virus, as its ruling Communist party holds a key five-yearly congress.

30 Jan

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-CLINESMITH (PIX)

Special Counsel John Durham seeks prison time for ex-FBI lawyer at sentencing

Special Counsel John Durham will ask a federal judge on Thursday to sentence former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith to serve at least some prison time, after Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August to falsifying a document as part of the bureau's probe into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government.

29 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS-VACCINE (TV)

Canadian Olympians say they won't skip COVID-19 vaccine line as Games loom

Several Canadian Olympians say they are happy to wait their turn for a COVID-19 vaccine amid calls by some sports officials for athletes to be given priority.

29 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT