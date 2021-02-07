REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS-PROTEST

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

INDIA-DISASTER

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, 100-150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CENTRALAMERICA

Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies.

USA-IMMIGRATION-MAYORKAS

Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-ENGINES-NATURAL-GAS

Exclusive: Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas

Amazon.com Inc has ordered hundreds of trucks that run on compressed natural gas as it tests ways to shift its U.S. fleet away from heavier polluting trucks, the company told Reuters on Friday.

ECB-POLICY-LAGARDE

Euro zone recovery delayed, to gather pace from mid-year: Lagarde

Europe's recovery from a recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic has been somewhat delayed but should pick up pace from mid-year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in comments published by a French newspaper on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

PEOPLE-CHRISTOPHER-PLUMMER

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry scores 57 points in loss to Mavs

Stephen Curry won his individual duel with Luka Doncic but the host Dallas Mavericks captured the team competition over the Golden State Warriors in a wild 134-132 victory Saturday night.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with pandemic protocols providing a backdrop of caution to the action on court.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/HEDGEFUNDS

FOCUS-Hedge funds bet on 'big comeback' for oil after pandemic hobbles producers

Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the energy industry's environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production when demand returns, which would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them that way for two years or more.

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Czech government decides on emergency state extension

The Czech government decides on another emergency state extension. The measure provides the executive with legal framework for its actions against the coronavirus pandemic, including deployment of troops to assist healthcare or limits on people's movement.

8 Feb

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BEZOS (PIX)

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will turn up the heat on space venture Blue Origin

Untethered from daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc , Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCALPERS

Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of bot attacks on vaccine program

U.S. retailers and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS Health are preparing for a fresh round of bot attacks by scalpers hoping to snap up Covid-19 vaccine appointments as they have done hoarding Sony PlayStation 5s and Nike sneakers.

8 Feb

EU-RECOVERY/LAGARDE

ECB head Lagarde debates economic effects of pandemic in EU Parliament

The head of the ECB Christine Lagarde debates mitigating the pandemic's economic effects with European lawmakers who will assess what the ECB can do within its mandate, including exploring novel tools.

8 Feb

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES

NFL-Los Angeles hoping to host 'normal' Super Bowl next year

As the curtains close on the COVID-impacted Super Bowl in Tampa, Los Angeles is hoping for a return to "normal" when it hosts the championship game at the $5 billion SoFi stadium, which opened in Inglewood last year.

8 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-EXPLAINER (PIX) (TV)

Israel's Netanyahu on trial for corruption

EXPLAINER - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial resumes on Monday, when Israel's longest serving leader will have to enter his plea to the corruption charges against him. This brief explainer lays out the charges facing Israel's first sitting prime minister to have been indicted, as well as the possible scenarios that may ensue.

8 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SOMALIA-ELECTION/

POSTPONED - Elections scheduled to be held in Somalia

A parliamentary election is due to be held in war-ravaged Somalia, where the internationally backed federal government is battling the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab insurgency. Legislators will choose the next president, but opposition members have accused the government of packing the election board with government allies.

8 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Congress prepares for Trump's second impeachment

The U.S. Congress on Monday prepares for a historic first -- the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump after he has left office, on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump and the House of Representatives file final written arguments before the start of a trial in the Senate that could result in Trump being banned from holding office again.

8 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NORTHKOREA-MILITARY/ (TV)

North Korea to celebrate the founding of its military

North Korea to celebrate the founding of its army, after its leader Kim Jong Un had called for increased military power and greater nuclear war deterrence last month. Kim attended a military parade in 2018, and met soldiers and watched a concert in 2019 to mark the occasion.

8 Feb

SUPER BOWL-RATINGS/

Spot news coverage of Super Bowl TV ratings

Reuters will report on the TV ratings for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which ViacomCBS-owned CBS is broadcasting.

8 Feb