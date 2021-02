Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX a.m. GMT/XX a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

INSIGHT-Vaccine vs variant: Promising data in Israel's race to defeat pandemic

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Israel's swift vaccination rollout has made it the largest real-world study of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. Results are trickling in, and they are promising.

Protests rock Myanmar for fifth day, West condemns security response

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for a fifth day on Wednesday, vowing to keep up demonstrations against last week's military coup even after a woman was shot and critically wounded during clashes the previous day.

Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of companies that have invested in bitcoin have vastly outperformed on Wall Street in 2021 and are extending their gains thanks to Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on the soaring digital currency.

Profits aside, GM's EV plans are driving a now-rising stock

DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is expected to report a healthy fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday thanks to strong demand for gas-burning pickup trucks and SUVs, but the company's future electric vehicles are now driving the stock, shareholders and analysts said.

China's factory prices snap year-long decline as demand recovers

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices rose in annual terms in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth in the world's second-largest economy pushed raw material costs higher.

French industrial output weaker than expected in December

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French industrial output came in weaker than expected in December despite the lifting of a coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Wednesday.

Thailand's tuk tuks, tour buses and boats marooned at Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Parked in rows with many gathering dust and cobwebs, hundreds of "tuk tuk" motorised rickshaws, tour buses and boats lie silent across the Thai capital of Bangkok, after suffering a twin blow from the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foreign tourists.

For Wuhan woman who lost family members to COVID-19, a bitter Lunar New Year

WUHAN, China, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday will be tinged with sorrow for Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of China's central city of Wuhan.

Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Rod Laver Arena 'living room'

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's aura of invincibility at Rod Laver Arena wavered under the pressure of Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday but the Serbian rose to the challenge to claim a tough 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Tokyo 2020 says executive board members to gather over Mori's remarks

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will hold a gathering of executive board members later this week, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said on Wednesday.

Portugal-Unemployment

10 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Norway's justice minister and health minister to give coronavirus update

Norway government news conference on latest COVID-19 developments

10 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks to virtual Economic Club of New York event

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on "State of the U.S. Labor Market" before Economic Club of New York Webinar

10 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival March 16-April 5

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) taps the market on Thursday seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival March 16-April 5.

11 Feb

French wine exporters give annual update

French wine exporter group FEVS holds annual press conference to give export figures for last year and prospects for this year. Looking for update on the impact on demand from the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. tariffs on French wine.

11 Feb

Green energy investors target Poland as it weans itself off coal

Poland is fast becoming a hot destination for renewable energy investors after new legislation paving the way for offshore wind projects.

10 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Merkel to meet with state leaders to discuss lockdown options

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a virtual meeting with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss whether to ease restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 15 or to extend a lockdown that kicked in in mid-December.

10 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Cambodia launches COVID-19 vaccinations with shots for PM's sons, ministers

Cambodia launched its coronavirus inoculation drive on Wednesday, using 600,000 vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first recipients.

10 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POSTPONED-Head of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus holds news conference on vaccine roll-out plan

Carlito Galvez, a former military general in charge of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus, and other medical experts will hold a media briefing ahead of the expected arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines next week.

11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

WIDER IMAGE - Hungary's poorest suffer air pollution to stay warm

In the Sajo River valley where some of Hungary's poorest live, pollution-choked skies helped put the the country on a list of EU nations violating air quality standards. That pollution is the result of the region's chemical plants and smelters, but also of residents' struggle to endure the cold of winter. Unable to afford fuel, many are left to cut tree limbs from nearby forests or to scavenge for trash -- from rubber tyres to discarded clothing and plastic bottles -- to burn to stay warm as temperatures drop below zero.

11 Feb

Czech PM Andrej Babis visits Serbia

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis meets his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic in Belgrade and visits coronavirus vaccination points in Serbian capital.

10 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday is due to turn to the substance of the charge he faces -- inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

10 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

THURSDAY-Gaza burn victims finally get 3D facemasks near home

Palestinian patients with severe facial burns may not hide at home or wear a hood in streets to cover their faces after an international medial organization began making them 3D facemasks in Gaza

11 Feb

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

11 Feb

Czech government faces uncertain vote on executive powers to fight pandemic

The government faces an uncertain vote to extend state of emergency that gives it executive powers it says are necessary to fight the pandemic, which is still filling Czech hospitals to the brink. The Communist party that the minority cabinet has relied on in the past has said it would not lend its support; opposition parties say the government has not met their demands to review and simplify restricitions and provide sufficient compensation.

11 Feb

Order a lawyer: Russia sees spike in use of legal services app during Navalny protests

Russians protesting in support of jailed critic Alexei Navalny were prepared for the prospect of being detained, with thousands downloading a smartphone app allowing them to order the services of a lawyer as easily as they would a taxi or a take-out meal.

11 Feb

Priyanka Chopra releases memoir

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra speaks about her new autobiography ''Unfinished'' which is set for release on February 11.

10 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Former TPG Capital exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital is expected to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying $50,000 to rig his son's college entrance exam results. Bill McGlashan, the former managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder of The Rise Fund, will appear virtually before a federal judge in Boston after agreeing to plead guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of a deal that could result in him spending three months in prison.

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Atalanta v Napoli

Atalanta face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi final

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

11 Feb

Is coughing a crime? Denmark's Supreme Court hears case about man coughing on police

On 11 February, the Supreme Court will hear a case about a man from Aarhus who is accused of shouting 'corona' and coughing at two police officers in March last year. The court must decide whether it constituted violence or a threat of violence. The accused was acquitted in the City Court, but later convicted by the Western High Court. The defendant was tested negative for Covid-19 after the episode.

11 Feb