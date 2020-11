Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia's Tigray forces claim battle win, global alarm grows

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tigrayan forces said on Tuesday they had destroyed an Ethiopian army division in battles to control the northern region where a three-week-old war has killed hundreds and spread global alarm.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-NEWWAVE-SP

Special Report: 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and rising. How Britain failed to stop the second wave

On the doorstep of a terraced house in northern England, virus hunter Colin Hutchinson came face-to-face with the new wave of COVID-19, and the obstacles to slowing its spread.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trump's administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the election results.

PEOPLE-DAVID-DINKINS

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93: police

David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCIES-HIGH

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-YELLEN

Biden to name Yellen to Treasury to lead U.S. from sharp economic downturn

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON - (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary, breaking a 231-year gender barrier and putting a seasoned economist and labor market expert in charge of leading the country out of the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOUTHKOREA-JUNKART

South Korean hiker turns trash into art with 'don't drop litter' message

GANGHWA, South Korea (Reuters) - When hiker Kim Kang-eun found the slopes of Mount Jiri, South Korea's largest national park, littered with rubbish during a two-day trip in 2018, she decided it was time to send out a message about taking better care of nature.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-HUNGARY-CHOCOLATE

Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

LAJOSMIZSE, Hungary (Reuters) - When confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary, he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL

Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols

Players in the National Football League (NFL) must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said on Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of COVID-19 protocols.

OLYMPICS-2020-KOIKE

Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators: Tokyo governor

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FORD MOTOR-WARRANTY/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Ford's new CEO tackles warranty costs in bid to boost profits

Quality is once again Job One at Ford Motor Co. Taking a page from the automaker's ad slogan of the 1980s and '90s, Ford's new chief executive, Jim Farley, is aiming to rein in rising warranty repair costs.

24 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-USA (PIX)

Caribbean resorts get star role in U.S airlines' COVID-19 holiday playbook

U.S. airlines are adding flights, and in some cases COVID-19 testing programs, for travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, a region central to carriers' strategies to tap into pockets of holiday demand before a vaccine makes its way around the world.

24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

China's Premier holds news conference with heads of IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, OECD, and Financial Stability Board via video link

A joint news conference via video link will be held by China's Premier Li Keqiang, President David Malpass of the World Bank, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff of the World Trade Organisation, Director-General Guy Ryder of the International Labor Organisation, Secretary-General Angel Gurría of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Chairman Randal K. Quarles of the Financial Stability Board, after the Fifth "1+6" Round Table Dialogue.

24 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Fed's Bullard speaks at Bank of Finland webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy, followed by a discussion at the Bank of Finland Monetary Policy Webinar.

24 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

24 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET-VOTE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's future hangs in balance as budget goes to vote

The future of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government will be decided on Wednesday, as parliament is expected to decide whether to approve his administration's 2021 budget.

25 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in moderated discussion

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before virtual WSJ Newsmakers Live event organized by the Wall Street Journal.

24 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida is panelist at virtual IMF conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida discusses "The Federal Reserve's New Framework" in panel before virtual International Monetary Fund Conference on New Policy Frameworks for a "Lower-for-Longer" World.

24 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ

New Zealand central bank releases financial stability report

New Zealand's Central Bank to release its annual financial stability report

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SUNAK (TV)

UK borrowing surge to dwarf Sunak spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce Britain's heaviest public borrowing since World War Two when he spells out his spending plans after the biggest economic crash in over 300 years.

25 Nov

MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.

25 Nov

EUROPE-GRAINS/TRADE

Brisk wheat, barley exports and slow maize imports pose quandary for EU grain market

A look at how tensions in international grain markets fuelled by intense Chinese demand are playing out in Europe.

25 Nov

SWISS-RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS/ (PIX)

Business rights or human rights? Commodities in spotlight as Swiss vote

Criticised as "radical" by the Swiss head of accounting firm Deloitte, and "pretentious" and "tinged with a neo-colonialist vision of the world" by the watch industry federation, the Responsible Business Initiative has polarized Switzerland like few popular initiatives before.

25 Nov

CANADA-EMPLOYMENT/WOMEN

Have job, but no hours: Canadian women squeezed by pandemic

Canadian women are faring even worse during the pandemic than previously thought with hundreds of thousands of those who still have jobs not actually working any hours at all and a grim holiday season set to add to the pain.

25 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden forges ahead with building team after Trump clears way for transition

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday began a new phase in his transition to the White House after the Trump administration gave the Democrat access to critical resources that will enable him to take the reins of power in January.

24 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in runup to parliamentary vote

An interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in the run-up to Dec 6 parliamentary election that the opposition is boycotting on the grounds that it is rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' Science and Technology minister at a virtual news conference

Philippines' science and technology minister involved in COVID-19 vaccines evaluation and procurement at a virtual news conference.

25 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament via video link as he continues a period of self-isolation.

25 Nov

HONGKONG-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader delivers policy address after visit to Beijing to discuss economic stimulus measures

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delivers her policy address which was postponed last month ahead of a trip to Beijing where she discussed ways to revive the financial hub's economy with senior Chinese officials.

25 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

25 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-DISC JOCKEYS (PIX) (TV)

Booming Dutch DJs in lockdown as pandemic hits festivals

Many of the world's leading DJs, several of them Dutch, have been forced into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as dance festivals worldwide were cancelled or postponed.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russia's consumer health watchdog holds a news conference

Anna Popova, head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, holds a press conference.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANT-DIY (PIX) (TV)

From fast food to fine dining, at UK home meal kits are the lockdown rage

From fast food favourites to fine dining, do-it-yourself meal kits are the lockdown rage, with restaurants seeking ingenious ways of staying afloat and punters happy to recreate their favourite dishes at home. We spend some time with a pizza chain providing "Pizza in the Post" packages and a two Michelin-starred restaurant.

25 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Grammy Award nominations are announced

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ceremony is set for Jan 31 2021

24 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (FACTBOX)

Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards

A factbox style list of nominees in major categories for the Grammy Awards

24 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines' Defence Minister speaks at a security forum

Stratbase ADR Institute of the Philippines holds a five-day economic and security forum. Day 3 of the conference devotes an entire session called "The Philippines and the Indo-Pacific: Responding to the Emerging Regional Political-Security Environment" to discuss rising security threats and the changing geopolitical climate.

25 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TURKEY-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs National Security Council meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the country's National Security Council, which is expected to discuss the situations in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria.

25 Nov