REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

KANKARA, Nigeria (Reuters)Annas Shuaibu says he awoke to the sound of gunshots fired by men who burst into his boarding school in northwest Nigeria in a nighttime raid. He and hundreds of other boys were rounded up and forcibly marched out of the school and into a nearby forest.

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time

LONDON (Reuters) British health minister Matt Hancock suggested on Sunday that new tighter restrictions in London and southeast England could stay in place for some time, saying a new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged is very difficult to control.

Congress poised to vote on COVID aid package after Fed compromise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) The U.S. Congress appeared poised to vote on Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus aid package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve pandemic lending authorities.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) U.S. distribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc.

'Powerful tradecraft': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America

Speaking at a private dinner for tech security executives at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco in late February, America's cyber defense chief boasted how well his organizations protect the country from spies.

China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests

China's former finance minister Lou Jiwei suggested that China could restrict the number of banks a single fintech platform can partner with, to prevent any platform from gaining too much market share, state media reported on Sunday.

Mewis named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Saturday.

Sailing: Light winds play havoc with America's Cup racing

Light winds played havoc with the final day of competitive sailing before the America's Cup challenger series starts on Jan. 15, with only one of Sunday's four scheduled races able to be started but abandoned after it exceeded the 45-minute limit.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly appears on CBS's "Face the Nation"

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is interviewed on CBS's "Face the Nation."

U.S. stimulus deal to bolster lenders, but key items missing

Congress' latest $900 billion stimulus package will help the banking industry by shoring up borrowers' financing and relaxing the rules on pandemic relief forgiveness, but it is also missing some big-ticket items banks need to sustain forbearance programs without taking a hit to their asset quality, including a critical accounting rule change.

Tesla, COVID and the twilight of the ICE age

Three words sum up the past year for the global auto industry: Tesla, China and COVID. Tesla's ascent in 2021 reflects a widening concensus that the century-long dominance of internal combustion engines - ICE in industry slang - is headed toward a close within a decade. For an industry as capital intensive as car making, the capital flight from internal combustion will accelerate a reckoning that will put thousands of jobs and billions of dollars at stake in the next few years.

U.S. Congress still trying to forge a deal on COVID-19 relief

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington are working through the weekend to finalize a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill that would help American individuals and businesses struggling from the economic fallout of pandemic lockdowns.

Results of the first in 12 years election in Bosnian divided city of Mostar

Results of the first in 12 years election in Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar. The vote became possible after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules. Preliminary results expected after 1900GMT

Kosovo hopes new U.S. administration will push Serbia to recognize its statehood

Inhabitants living in the Beau Biden's street, Joe Biden's late son, believe the new president will cement Kosovo's statehood and force its former master Serbia to recognize its independence.

An inside look at restoration of stunning Giotto frescos in Assisi

Art restorers are hard at work making the finishing touches to the restoration of famous frescos by Giotto in the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi, which are expected to be completed by January.

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine senate holds inquiry on the government's vaccination plan

Philippine senate holds inquiry on the government's vaccination plan ahead of the arrival of AstraZeneca and Sinovac doses next year.

