REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Supporters of Myanmar coup attack rival in Yangon

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Some armed with knives and clubs, others firing slingshot and throwing stones, supporters of Myanmar's military attacked opponents of the coup in downtown Yangon on Thursday, while Southeast Asian governments groped for ways to end the crisis.

ARMENIA-POLITICS/

Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands his resignation

YEREVAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday and called on his supporters to rally in the capital after the army demanded he and his government resign.

U.S.

USA-SAUDI/BIDEN

U.S. report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince-sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A declassified version of a U.S. intelligence report expected to be released on Thursday finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, four U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA

U.S., allies respond to Iranian 'provocations' with studied calm

WASHINGTON/PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - In the week since Washington offered to talk with Tehran about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has curbed U.N. monitoring, threatened to boost uranium enrichment and its suspected proxies have twice rocketed Iraqi bases with U.S. soldiers.

BUSINESS

STANCHART-RESULTS/

StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halves profit

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC on Thursday restored its dividend and reaffirmed its long-term profit goals, in a show of confidence about its ability to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic even as its annual profit more than halved.

RETAIL-TRADING/GAMESTOP

GameStop's Frankfurt shares surge, overshoot Wall Street rally

GameStop Corp's Frankfurt-listed shares trebled at one point on Thursday, overshooting the videogame retailer's 100% surge on Wall Street overnight, as European retail traders joined in the fresh buying push.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT/ZERO-WASTE

On a retro style milk truck, London entrepreneur chases a 'zero waste' future

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Heralded by the whirr of its underpowered electric engine and the clink of bottles stacked in crates on the back, Ella Shone's 'Topup Truck' started life ferrying morning milk to the doorsteps of bleary-eyed Londoners.

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/FOREST

In Kenya, electric fences protect forests from human destruction

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 25 (Reuters) - What can stop wandering elephants, illegal logging and protect sources of water? Kenyan environmental group Rhino Ark Trust says: electric fences. Lots of them.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MCI/REPORT

Manchester City stretch winning run with 2-0 victory over Gladbach

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bernardo Silva scored once and set up another as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday, extending their winning run to 19 games in all competitions.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said on Thursday they could suspend the upcoming torch relay should big gatherings raise coronavirus infection risks, asking spectators to support by clapping.

