REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

NAIROBI/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the capital of northern Tigray region and rebuffed an African Union (AU) push to mediate in the war with rebel forces in the region.

HONGKONG-POLITICS

Families of detained Hong Kong dozen protest on island near Chinese prison

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Relatives and supporters of 12 Hongkongers, detained in China after trying to flee the city by speedboat, protested on Saturday on an island near the Chinese prison where they have been held virtually incommunicado for nearly three months.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Two weeks after Biden named President-elect, Trump faces stinging setbacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joe Biden on Saturday reached the two-week mark since becoming president-elect, with President Donald Trump stinging from back-to-back setbacks in his desperate, unprecedented bid to undo his election defeat.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate despite court challenge as pandemic worsens

(Reuters) - Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-MNUCHIN

Mnuchin clawback of Fed funds 'deeply irresponsible,' Biden team says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to de-fund several Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs on Dec. 31 is "deeply irresponsible," President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Friday, and threatens to undermine the country's fragile economic state.

USA-FED-POLITICS-ANALYSIS

Analysis: Fed faces ill political winds as Biden prepares for White House

(Reuters) - The U.S. Congress' rapid response to the coronavirus pandemic in March was meant to unleash a $4 trillion fire hose of credit for a stricken economy, distributed broadly by the Federal Reserve to help firms and markets survive a once-in-a-century collapse.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-SOUTHKOREA

K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic with 'BE' album, and single 'Life Goes On'

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album "BE" on Friday and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group's music label said.

LEONE-MUSICIAN

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

LONDON (Reuters) - London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC-HARRELL-DEAL

F Harrell to leave Clippers for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from the reported loss of backup big man Dwight Howard, agreeing to a two-year contract with NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, ESPN.com reported Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

Portugal's government to announce new COVID-19 measures

Portugal's government is expected to announce on Saturday new measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

21 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

G20-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts G20 summit, day two

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

22 Nov

BURKINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections

Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections amid a torrent of jihadist and ethnic violence that has torn communities apart, killed hundreds and forced nearly a million to flee their homes.

22 Nov

SERBIA-PATRIARCH/FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej

Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej. After laying in state in the St Sava temple, Irinej will be buried in cathedral's crypt. Thousands, including top officials and clergy are expected to attend the funeral, despite a spike in coronavirus infection.

22 Nov

PHILIPPINES-USA/ (TV)

U.S. security adviser O'Brien visits the Philippines

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien Robert O'Brien visits the Philippines, the second leg of his Asia trip after Vietnam.

22 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown

South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown on Sunday - earlier than expected - after threat deemed to be exaggerated.

22 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/ (TV)

American Music Awards ceremony

The American Music Awards are handed out at a ceremony and show in Los Angeles

22 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-USA/PORK (PIX) (TV)

Annual labour protest in Taiwan, joined by main opposition party protest against widening imports of US pork

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) joins the annual Autumn Struggle labour protest, focusing on its opposition to the government's decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness.

22 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT