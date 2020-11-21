SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

21 Nov 2020 / 19:06 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

    Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

    NAIROBI/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the capital of northern Tigray region and rebuffed an African Union (AU) push to mediate in the war with rebel forces in the region.

    HONGKONG-POLITICS

    Families of detained Hong Kong dozen protest on island near Chinese prison

    HONG KONG (Reuters) - Relatives and supporters of 12 Hongkongers, detained in China after trying to flee the city by speedboat, protested on Saturday on an island near the Chinese prison where they have been held virtually incommunicado for nearly three months.

    U.S.

    USA-ELECTION

    Two weeks after Biden named President-elect, Trump faces stinging setbacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joe Biden on Saturday reached the two-week mark since becoming president-elect, with President Donald Trump stinging from back-to-back setbacks in his desperate, unprecedented bid to undo his election defeat.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

    Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate despite court challenge as pandemic worsens

    (Reuters) - Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.

    BUSINESS

    USA-FED-MNUCHIN

    Mnuchin clawback of Fed funds 'deeply irresponsible,' Biden team says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to de-fund several Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs on Dec. 31 is "deeply irresponsible," President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Friday, and threatens to undermine the country's fragile economic state.

    USA-FED-POLITICS-ANALYSIS

    Analysis: Fed faces ill political winds as Biden prepares for White House

    (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress' rapid response to the coronavirus pandemic in March was meant to unleash a $4 trillion fire hose of credit for a stricken economy, distributed broadly by the Federal Reserve to help firms and markets survive a once-in-a-century collapse.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    MUSIC-BTS-SOUTHKOREA

    K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic with 'BE' album, and single 'Life Goes On'

    SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album "BE" on Friday and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group's music label said.

    LEONE-MUSICIAN

    Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

    FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

    SPORTS

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

    Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

    LONDON (Reuters) - London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC-HARRELL-DEAL

    F Harrell to leave Clippers for Lakers

    The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from the reported loss of backup big man Dwight Howard, agreeing to a two-year contract with NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, ESPN.com reported Friday.

    UPCOMING

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

    Portugal's government to announce new COVID-19 measures

    Portugal's government is expected to announce on Saturday new measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

    21 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    G20-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Saudi Arabia hosts G20 summit, day two

    Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

    22 Nov

    BURKINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

    Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections

    Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections amid a torrent of jihadist and ethnic violence that has torn communities apart, killed hundreds and forced nearly a million to flee their homes.

    22 Nov

    SERBIA-PATRIARCH/FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

    Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej

    Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej. After laying in state in the St Sava temple, Irinej will be buried in cathedral's crypt. Thousands, including top officials and clergy are expected to attend the funeral, despite a spike in coronavirus infection.

    22 Nov

    PHILIPPINES-USA/ (TV)

    U.S. security adviser O'Brien visits the Philippines

    White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien Robert O'Brien visits the Philippines, the second leg of his Asia trip after Vietnam.

    22 Nov

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

    South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown

    South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown on Sunday - earlier than expected - after threat deemed to be exaggerated.

    22 Nov

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/ (TV)

    American Music Awards ceremony

    The American Music Awards are handed out at a ceremony and show in Los Angeles

    22 Nov

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    TAIWAN-USA/PORK (PIX) (TV)

    Annual labour protest in Taiwan, joined by main opposition party protest against widening imports of US pork

    Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) joins the annual Autumn Struggle labour protest, focusing on its opposition to the government's decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness.

    22 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

