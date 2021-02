Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy.

ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR

Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider?

U.S.

G7-MEETING/BIDEN

Biden's message to G7, Munich events: Allies should work together on China challenge

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek on Friday to rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China, but is not looking for a "new Cold War," a senior administration official said.

USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM

U.S. begins admitting asylum seekers blocked by Trump, with thousands more waiting

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States will on Friday begin rolling back one of former President Donald Trump's strictest immigration policies, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard.

BUSINESS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-ENERGY

As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

HOUSTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries.

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI

Euro zone services hobbled in February but factories sprinting -PMI

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Business activity across the euro zone contracted again in February as lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus hammered the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, even as factories had their busiest month in three years.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS

NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis-Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Australian Open final.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND

England's National League to continue, sixth-tier season scrapped

The National League, the fifth-tier of English football, will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season but the sixth-tier North and South divisions have been declared null and void, organisers said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-PORK (PIX)

INSIGHT - As U.S. pork plant speeds up slaughtering, workers report more injuries

Seaboard, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer, sped up its Guymon slaughterhouse operations last year following the elimination of U.S. government limits on pork plant line speeds. But some workers say they have suffered physically as a result.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Outlook event.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AUTOS-CHIPS/ (PIX)

Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

The chip crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on better business from other industries.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at virtual economic symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Yale Economic Development Symposium.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

Virtual London Fashion Week begins

Bora Aksu draws inspiration from isolation, lockdown as digital London Fashion Week opens.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/MARK FAST (TV)

Mark Fast holds digital AW21 fashion show in London

British designer Mark Fast presents his AW21 collection at the London Fashion Week.

19 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

20 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND

Biden's atty gen. pick Garland to prioritize civil rights, combating domestic terror

In 1995, then-Merrick Garland was tasked with supervising a sprawling U.S. Justice Department investigation into the bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at provincial congresses of his AK Party

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends provincial meetings of his AK Party (1130 GMT). He will also attend via videolink to the opening ceremony of a stadium in southern province of Adana (1400 GMT).

19 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally outside parliament as PM faces no confidence vote

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faces a vote of no confidence in parliament over his handling of a pandemic-bruised economy and amid a recent resurgence of the youth-led pro-democracy movement, as protesters gather outside to call for his resignation. Prayuth is expected to comfortably survive the vote.

20 Feb

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Somalia president meets heads of five regional states to unlock deadlock over elections

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed meets with leaders of five regional states with the aim of unlocking a deadlock over the country's delayed presidential elections. Mohamed's term ended on Feb. 8 without the selection of a successor, prompting political opponents and two state leaders to say they no longer recognise Mohamed as president.

20 Feb

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

Interview with Milan-based street artists Stefania Marchetto and Marco Mantovani, co-creators of a new mural next to the San Siro Stadium, depicting the clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

GERMANY-SECURITY/CONFERENCE (TV)

Biden, Merkel and Macron head up the 2021 Munich Security Conference

US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to speak at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference along with United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Bill Gates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RESPONSE

WHO head Tedros, philanthropist Bill Gates address Munich Secuity Conference on combattng the pandemic

19 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

Post-landing briefing on Perseverance rover landing on Mars

NASA holds briefing after its Perseverance rover lands on Mars.

19 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND-VACCINE (TV)

New Zealand begins first phase of vaccine rollout

New Zealand border workers receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as first phase of inoculation begins.

20 Feb