REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Protesters out again in Myanmar, police use water cannon in capital

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Protesters were out again across Myanmar on Thursday to denounce the Feb. 1 coup and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with police resorting to force to disperse crowds, using water cannon in the capital and catapults in a northern town.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER

Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Two Canada-based researchers on Wednesday urged governments to delay administering the second dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, which they said had an efficacy of 92.6% after the first dose, as it was not significantly beneficial in the short term.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/

Winter storm pulls away from Texas, but millions still without power

LUBBOCK, Texas Feb 18 (Reuters) - The winter storm that crippled the Texas electrical grid is moving out of the state, but freezing temperatures remain, hampering attempts to restore full power as residents struggle.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden discusses COVID relief and infrastructure with top labor leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told 10 top union leaders on Wednesday that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and a separate measure to modernize U.S. infrastructure would boost the U.S. economy and create millions of good-paying jobs.

BUSINESS

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays resumes dividend as annual profit halves

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has resumed modest shareholder payouts after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, setting expectations other British lenders will follow suit when they report 2020 earnings in the next few days.

ECB-RESULTS/

ECB cuts dividend payment to euro zone central banks

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will pay the currency bloc's 19 central banks 1.6 billion euros in dividends this year, down from the 2.4 billion euros it paid a year ago as its profit declined, it said in a statement on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: news pages go dark in test for global publishing

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australians woke to empty Facebook news feeds on Thursday, after the social media giant blocked all media content in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government, which could be a test for the future of online publishing worldwide.

CHANGE-SUITE/DUA

Learning in a pandemic: An online education executive shares tips

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - In the darkest moments of the past year, Stephanie Dua, co-founder and president of HOMER, a New York City-based online learning program, turned to early lessons on hard work and optimism she learned on her father's almond and walnut farm.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Serena exits news conference in tears after defeat to Osaka

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Serena Williams broke down in tears and cut short her post-match news conference on Thursday after her 6-3 6-4 defeat to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals ended her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

OLYMPICS-2020/PRESIDENT

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, said on Thursday she had been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU (PIX)

Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out puts pressure on Trudeau

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries including its southern neighbor and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at sports event, chairs meeting of his party's leadership

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event regarding a grant for national sports people and then chairs a meeting of his AK Party's central decision-making executive committee (1300 GMT).

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/REDISTRICTING (PIX)

How the battle over redistricting in 2021 could decide control of the U.S. Congress

With the rancorous 2020 U.S. election now over, Democrats and Republicans are girding for another national political battle with enormous stakes: redistricting. The once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral maps can determine which party controls Congress. Though Democrats hold power in Washington, Republicans have the redistricting advantage heading into 2021.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/REPUBLICANS-DEFECTIONS

Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right

A surge of Republicans quitting their party to renounce Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol riot could hurt party moderates in next year's elections, adding a capstone to Trump's legacy: A potentially lasting rightward push on the party.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italy's lower house of parliament to vote on Draghi plans

Italy's lower house of parliament holds a confidence vote on Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which the former ECB president should win with ease -- the final step needed for the new government to exercise its full powers.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/USA-CONGRESS (TV)

U.S. House panel holds hearing on GameStop market volatility

U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee conducts hearing on recent market volatility involving GameStop Corp. and other stocks.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-EUROPE (TV)

French, German, British FMs, U.S.'s Blinken discuss Iran situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets German counterpart Heiko Maas and British counterpart Dominic Raab in Paris to discuss situation in Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will join meeting via video call.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TURKEY-LG/

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in LG lawsuit against assailants

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case against suspects accused of attacking staff of electronics company LG, involved in long-running commercial dispute with local Turkish distributor.

19 Feb

G7-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

UK PM makes statement after hosting virtual meeting of G7 leaders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to make statement after hosting virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX) (TV)

U.S. deaths from COVID expected to surpass 500,000

The United States is expected this week to surpass 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest death toll in the world.

19 Feb

TURKEY-AZERBAIJAN/GEORGIA

Turkish foreign minister holds trilateral meeting with Azeri, Georgia counterparts in Baku

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting with his Azeri and Georgian counterparts. He also meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and holds bilateral meetings with the two countries foreign ministers.

19 Feb

USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (PIX)

Migrants subject to Trump-era asylum restriction program begin to enter U.S.

The U.S. government on Friday will begin the process to bring into the United States thousands of asylum seekers previously denied entry under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, a challenging effort complicated by a deadly winter storm in Texas and hard-to-reach migrants in Mexico and Central America.

19 Feb

CZECH-NUCLEAR/

Czech parliament debates nuclear power expansion bill

The Czech parliament's lower chamber debates bill on financing of nuclear power extension at an extraordinary session. The government proposes cheaper financing for state-controlled electricity producer CEZ which is supposed to launch a tender for another bloc at the Dukovany nuclear power plant this year.

19 Feb

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Somalia opposition parties protest against President Mohamed's stay in office

Somalia's opposition parties to hold protests in the capital Mogadishu against President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's stay in office beyond Feb. 8, when his term expired. Presidential elections were delayed after election of lawmakers was also delayed in December, throwing Somalia into a political crisis after the opposition said they no longer recognise Mohamed as president after his term's expiry. Mohamed is expected to hold a meeting with Somalia's five regional presidents as part of efforts to end the deadlock.

19 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

What you need to know about Medicare's solvency problem, and how to fix it

The most urgent retirement issue facing the new Biden administration and Congress is not Social Security reform or figuring out how to boost savings in 401(k)s and IRA accounts. Instead, it is a ticking clock in the Medicare program.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/REVIEW (PIX)

EU trade chief Dombrovskis presents the bloc's trade policy review and ideas for WTO reform

EU Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the EU Trade policy review, including WTO reform initiative.

18 Feb 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX) (TV)

Investors seed indoor farms as pandemic disrupts food supplies

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WALMART-RESULTS/

Walmart Reports fourth Quarter results

The big box retailer is expected to post a rise in same-store sales benefiting from resilient demand for essentials during the holiday season. Investors and analysts will also keep a keen eye on any new details about its subscription service, Walmart Plus as well as the company's involvement in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AFRICA-INFRASTRUCTURE/ (PIX)

African Union plans to set up infrastructure fund, official says

The African Union is planning to set up a multi-billion dollar fund to invest in infrastructure projects around the continent, offering investors returns, the body's high representative for infrastructure, Raila Odinga said,

18 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on climate change

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Climate Change" before virtual U.S. Climate Change Summit hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures

Nigeria's statistics office releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures. Africa's biggest economy fell into its second recession in four years in 2020 due the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation on "Tackling Educational Inequity" before GameChangers video event.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATWEST-RESULTS/

Britain's Natwest reports 2020 earnings

Britain's Natwest Group reports its annual results, with investors focused on whether its loan book has started to sour as a result of the pandemic and on its forecasts for the economy,

19 Feb

FRANCE-GRAINS/CROPS

French cereal crop ratings resume after winter break

Farm office FranceAgriMer resumes publication of weekly cereal crop ratings after a interrupting coverage for the winter dormancy period. Looking for any impact from recent cold and heavy rain on French wheat and barley crops that had been in very good condition going into winter.

19 Feb

USA-FED/DIVERSITY (GRAPHIC)

Regional Fed bank boards show progress on diversity

The leadership of the U.S. central bank and rank-and-file economists are overwhelmingly white and male, but over the last several years the Fed has remade the boards of its 12 regional banks to be much more diverse. The test of whether diverse boards will result in a more diverse leadership will come in the next two years when a quarter of the 12 Fed bank presidents, all white, will reach mandatory retirement age

19 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-CURFEW

Dutch parliament set to adopt contentious emergency curfew law

Dutch parliament is expected to approve an emergency bill to keep a controversial nigh-time curfew in place, two days after a court ordered the government to scrap the COVID-19 measure because it lacked a legal basis.

18 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SPAIN-ENVIRONMENT/TREES (PIX) (TV)

Madrid rushes to clone historic trees downed by snowstorm

After a historic snowstorm damaged some 500,000 of Madrid's trees, a specialist arboreal rescue team is swooping in to clone some of the most valuable specimens, creating genetically identical copies for future generations to enjoy.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MEXICO-ENVIRONMENT/TAMPONS (PIX) (TV)

Mexico City plastic ban causes tampon concerns for women

In Mexico City, one of the world's biggest cities, a product that many women relied on as a monthly necessity is gradually disappearing from the shelves: tampons with plastic applicators.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO officials due to give press conference on pandemic response

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with guest Keith Rowley, prime minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

18 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

NASA rover Perseverance hurtles toward historic landing attempt on Mars

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance hurtled into the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth en route to a nail-biting landing attempt Thursday on an ancient, alien lake bed, where scientists hope to find signs of fossilized microbial life.Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, was headed for a self-guided touchdown inside a vast, rocky basin called Jezero Crater at the edge of a remnant river delta carved into the red planet billions of years ago.

18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-WILDLIFE/KANGAROOS (PIX) (TV)

Australian volunteer cares for Injured, sick and orphaned kangaroos

For more than a decade, wildlife volunteer, Christie Jarrett, has been like a mother to injured and orphaned kangaroos, bottle feeding joeys, and rehabilitating sick and injured kangaroos to be ready for the day they are released back into the wild.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-WEDDING (TV)

All newlyweds to get a livestream of their nuptials, Polish city says

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jakub and Vira will tie the knot only with their best man and bridesmaid by their side. But the northern Polish city of Gdynia wants to make the tough conditions a bit sweeter for them, by offering them a free livestream of their special day. The bride and the groom will receive an individual link to the live event which they can share with members of their families living in different countries and their parents standing outside City hall watching the wedding on their phones.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

19 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on Yemen

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on Yemen.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VENEZUELA-KITES/ (PIX) (TV)

Caracas neighborhood marks 400th anniversary with kite-flying celebration

Venezuela's Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas celebrates the 400th anniversary of its founding with a kite-flying event that will include a symphonic orchestra and a DJ performance.

18 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

Virtual London Fashion Week begins

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

19 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MALAYSIA-MEDIA/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini faces decision on contempt case

Malaysia's highest court will deliver its decision on whether to cite independent news portal Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan for contempt over readers' comments posted on its website, in a case widely seen as a test for press freedom.

19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT