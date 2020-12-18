REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and European Union have just hours left to navigate the very narrow path to a trade deal that would prevent the most turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis in less than two weeks' time, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS/

Tired but smiling, freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home

KATSINA, Nigeria (Reuters) -Dozens of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and clutching blankets.

U.S.

USA-MILITARY/CIVILRIGHTS

For years, the Pentagon sits on racial discrimination survey data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Army Sergeant Major Das'Chara Champ couldn't have known that the answer to her question about racial discrimination survey data was sitting in an office somewhere in the vast Defense Department bureaucracy. Few people do.

USA-TRUMP/

Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about what lies ahead once he leaves office next month.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA/SANCTIONS

U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

USA-INVESTORS/TESLA

Tesla heads to the S&P after meteoric rise and some investors want more

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Is it too late to join the Tesla party? Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up nearly 700% over the last year, a meteoric rise that has punished short-sellers and turned it into the world's most highly-valued automaker.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BEATLE

'I Feel Fine' - Beatles legend McCartney gives COVID vaccine a shot in the arm

LONDON (Reuters) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

SONY-CD PROJEKT/CYBERPUNK 2077

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store in blow to CD Projekt

TOKYO/GDANSK, Poland Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that it was rife with bugs, knocking nearly 20% off the value of the Polish firm's shares.

SPORTS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-EURO

2021 U-17 Euros cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 men's and women's U-17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA said on Friday.

GAMES-ASIAN/

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the governing body said on Friday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/JOBS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Billions for bar service? Fed bond buying now tied to service sector rebound

As housing starts surged in November, keeping builders and contractors on the job, consumer spending slumped and in particular the flow of people back to restaurants reversed itself as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MEDIA-STREAMING/YEAREND (PIX) (TV)

Hollywood's pandemic year rewrites entertainment industry future

Disney, AT&T and Comcast have presented very different visions for the future of entertainment. What unites them is a singular focus on the streaming video business to appeal directly to viewers. What's in store for consumers in 2021?

18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans gives welcome remarks at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before virtual Project Hometown "Indianapolis after the Covid-19 Pandemic" event.

18 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on climate change and financial regulation

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Climate Change and Financial Regulation" before virtual event, "The Financial System & Climate Change: A Regulatory Imperative" hosted by the Center for American Progress.

18 Dec 11:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FRANCE-ATTACK/TRIAL (TV)

Verdict expected in the trial of Thalys train attacker thwarted by Americans

The suspected Islamist attacker and three accomplices will hear if they are found guilty and know their sentence. The attacker who was overpowered by three U.S. citizens before he killed anyone faces life in jail.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID (PIX) (TV)

Miracles don't happen: scientists puzzled by Madrid pandemic slowdown, point to high contagion in first wave

At a time when bars and restaurants are shut down in much of Europe to try and counter a second wave of COVID-19 contagions ahead of Christmas, such scenes of life almost as usual are common across the Spanish capital's bustling bars.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-SPACE/ONEWEB (PIX) (TV)

OneWeb launches 36 satellites into space in global internet push

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster launches with 36 OneWeb satellites from Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East as part of company's effort to provide global high-speed internet access

18 Dec 07:26 ET / 12:26 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI (TV)

GAVI vaccine alliance press conf on COVAX vaccine

GAVI vaccine alliance expected to make announcement on the COVAX vaccines pillar of COVID-19 tools accelerator which aims to provide vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to low and middle income countries. Latest on plans for delivery of the first doses in 2021.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus on migrants, remarks by Antonio Vitorino, director-general of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

18 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Chinese government to brief press on COVID-19 vaccination of key population segments

China's State Council will hold a press conference on COVID-19 vaccination of key segments of the country's population. Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, will speak to the press.

19 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

INDONESIA-THAILAND/ORANGUTANS (PIX) (TV)

Orangutans returned from Thailand begin new life in Indonesia

Two orangutans seized from Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago reach a rehabilitation centre in Indonesia before being released into the forest. The repatriation of the orangutans was an initiative to celebrate 70 years of Thai-Indo diplomatic relations.

19 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TURKEY/SANCTIONS-ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at ceremony, may comment on coronavirus, EU, U.S.

President Tayyip Erdogan speaks by videolink at an opening ceremony and may comment on U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems, ties with the EU, and efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

EU-PORTUGAL/

Portugal foreign minister speaks at Irish webinar

Augusto Santos Silva speaks on priorities for his country's presidency of the EU

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

19 Dec