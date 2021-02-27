REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed, media say

Police cracked down in Myanmar on Saturday to prevent opponents of military rule gathering and one woman was shot and killed, media reported, after the country's U.N. envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop a Feb. 1 coup.

USA-SAUDI-KHASHOGGI

Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

USA-SYRIA-STRIKE

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow "the law of the jungle".

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though Democrats faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage.

USA-BIDEN-TEXAS

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for being unprepared.

USA-TRUMP-CAPITOL-WATKINS

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-GAMESTOP

GameStop rally fizzles; shares still register 151% weekly gain

GameStop Corp closed 6% lower on Friday as an early rally fizzled but the stock finished the week 151% higher in a renewed surge that left analysts puzzled.

USA-WHITE-HOUSE-AIRLINES

Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines and other airline officials met virtually with White House officials Friday to discuss tackling aviation pollution and urge U.S. support for greener aviation fuel.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-DEMON-SLAYER

Record-breaking Japan's anime film 'Demon Slayer' lands in U.S. cinemas

The record-breaking Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening.

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES-DIVERSITY

Time's Up criticizes lack of Black members among Golden Globes voters

The Time's Up movement on Friday launched a campaign criticizing the lack of diversity in the organization that hands out the Golden Globes for film and television.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Wild win 5th straight, end Kings' streak at 6

Cam Talbot made 27 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Friday night in Minneapolis.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NEMTSOV-ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition activists commemorate slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov

Russian opposition activists plan to pay their tributes to slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov by observing a minute of silence on the spot where he was murdered in central Moscow in 2015.

27 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TRUMP

Conservative conference tests Biden White House's "Trump who?" strategy

Democrats, and particularly President Joe Biden, are sick of talking about his predecessor Donald Trump, and the White House plans to ignore his conservative call-to-arms at a conference this weekend.

It's a strategy so smart, it won Biden the presidency, Democratic consultants say. But it leaves Trump free to continue to spread misinformation to his loyal fans, a threat to the U.S. longer-term, some historians believe.

27 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

APEC-NEWZEALAND

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

28 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM (PIX) (TV)

Captain Tom Moore laid to rest

British veteran and fundraiser Captain Tom Moore's funeral takes place

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2021/22)

Designers present their creations during the Milan Fashion Week from 23th February - 1st March 2021

28 Feb

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/ (PIX) (TV)

Golden Globe awards for film and teleivsion take place

The Golden Globe awards for film and television take place in Beverly Hills, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

28 Feb