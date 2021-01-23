REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY
Police detain over 200 at Russia protests called by jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained more than 200 people in Russia's Far East and Siberia on Saturday as protesters defying bitter cold and a ban by authorities staged nationwide rallies to demand the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CANADA-DEPORTATION
Exclusive: Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada deported thousands of people even as COVID-19 raged last year, data seen by Reuters shows, and lawyers say deportations are ramping up, putting people needlessly at risk in the midst of a global health emergency.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT
In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by two weeks, giving the chamber more time to focus on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees before turning to the contentious showdown over Trump.
USA-BIDEN
Biden, citing 'economic imperative,' orders faster relief checks, more food aid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the faster issuance of pandemic stimulus checks to needy families and increased food aid for children who normally rely on school meals, an effort to ease Americans' burdens while Congress negotiates over his proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.
BUSINESS
USA-BIDEN-YELLEN
Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel; final vote set for Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.
AT-T-DIRECTV-TPG-EXCLUSIVE
Exclusive: Buyout firm TPG in lead for stake in AT&T's DirecTV - sources
(Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG has entered into exclusive talks to acquire a minority stake in AT&T Inc's satellite TV division, DirecTV, in a deal that would allow the U.S. wireless carrier to trim its net debt of close to $150 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILM-BOND
James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WUHAN-DOCUMENTARY
'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) - China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light.
SPORTS
PEOPLE-AARON
Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86
(Reuters) - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves
Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games.
