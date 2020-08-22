REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 PM GMT/7 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Exclusive: No. 2 U.S. diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number two U.S. diplomat will visit Russia and Lithuania soon for talks on Belarus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country's election crisis that averts Russian intervention.

Thirteen of 15-member U.N. Security Council oppose U.S. push for Iran sanctions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States was further isolated on Friday over its bid to reimpose international sanctions on Iran with 13 countries on the 15-member U.N. Security Council expressing their opposition, arguing that Washington's move is void given it is using a process agreed under a nuclear deal that it quit two years ago.

U.S. postmaster promises timely election mail, 'dramatic' changes after

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers the Postal Service would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the November presidential election, but indicated he would pursue dramatic operational changes after that date.

Battered by Democrats, Trump fires back against 'total anarchy, madness and chaos'

WASHINGTON/ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) - After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

Exclusive: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Delta, union in talks to avoid furloughs after 1,806 pilots take early retirement

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines and the union representing its pilots said on Friday they remain in talks to avoid furloughs after 1,806 pilots agreed to early retirement programs, with the airline pointing to the outlook for a pandemic recovery as key to its final decision.

Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

BOSTON (Reuters) - "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.

Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month.

West African delegation arrives in Mali as region takes hard line against coup

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrives in Mali's capital Bamako after having been tasked by regional presidents with reversing the coup that unseated President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Regional heads of state have taken a hard line against the coup, fearful it will set a precedent that could imperil their own power.

22 Aug

China's top diplomat to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi to visit for talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon on Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearisation negotiations involving North Korea.

22 Aug

Republicans meeting in Charlotte, NC, ahead of convention

Republicans hold summer meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of their national convention that kicks off on Monday.

22 Aug

Congressional Democrats plan vote on U.S. Postal Service

Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives consider legislation prohibiting changes to Postal Service.

22 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

New infections in Australia's second wave of coronavirus infections ease.

22 Aug

Tokyo event organizer allows participants to scream out virus anxiety in coffin horror show

An event organizer in Tokyo has organized a horror show where participants lie in a coffin with a glass shield while being scared by ghost characters. They can scream to their heart's content to release some stress amid the anxiety of the coronavirus.

22 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT