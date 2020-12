Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS

Chaos and jubilation as freed Nigerian schoolboys reunite with family

KATSINA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Parents sobbed, mobbed their children in hugs and even kissed the ground in gratitude on Friday as they reunited with scores of schoolboys who had been kidnapped a week earlier in northwest Nigeria.

USA-RUSSIA-CONSULATES

U.S. to halt work at two consulates in Russia after COVID-19 drawdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States is halting work at two consulates in Russia, the State Department said, citing safety and security issues at the facilities where operations had been curtailed over COVID-19.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-MODERNA

U.S. authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, elderly next in line for shots (Reuters) -Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington were working through the weekend to complete a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill for American individuals and businesses struggling from the economic fallout of pandemic lockdowns.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER

Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

(Reuters) -Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a security source.

USA-CHINA-STOCKS

Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards, the White House said, giving the Republican one more tool to threaten Beijing with before leaving office next month.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PHILIPPINES-CINEMA

Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

MANILA (Reuters) Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

THAILAND-MUSIC

K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

BANGKOK (Reuters) Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop. Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13 The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with its players' union to hold a shortened 56-game regular season beginning on Jan. 13.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SANCHEZ

Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-ELECTION/

Thailand holds litmus test provincial elections

Thailand holds provincial elections which will be a test for rival factions after months of anti-government protests and for the first time since a general election last year. These are the first provincial elections since 2012.

20 Dec

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR (PIX)

City of Mostar to hold election after 12 years Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar will hold its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.

20 Dec

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR VOTING (PIX) (TV)

Bosnian divided city of Mostar holds first election in 12 years Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holds its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.

20 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

20 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-RESIDENTS (PIX) (TV)

Wuhan Postcards: Locals reflect on COVID-19 and the year their city became known worldwide A series of pictures and videos of individual Wuhan residents, who gave us insights into their experiences this year during the early days of the pandemic, and what they hopes are for 2021.

20 Dec