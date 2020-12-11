REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

BRITAIN-EU/

No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal - EU Commission chief

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc's 27 national leaders on Friday, an EU official said.

TAIWAN-SECURITY/

Taiwan commissions new coast guard ships to bolster defences

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan commissioned the first of a new fleet of coastguard ships on Friday, an advanced catamaran that can be armed with missiles during war, as the island bolsters its defences in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PFIZER-VACCINE/

U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS-USA-COVID/

Americans get stern holiday COVID warning: 'No Christmas parties'

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - "no Christmas parties" - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. government approval of a vaccine.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-LISTINGS/

Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong as delisting threat brews

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global fund managers are reducing their holdings in U.S-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease and JD.com as risks grow they will be forced off American exchanges, switching instead into shares of the companies listed in Hong Kong.

AIRBNB-IPO/

Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020

Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020 and capping a bumper year in which investors flocked to tech stocks.

ENTERTAINMENT

NOBEL-PRIZE-CEREMONY/

Nobel winners get prizes at home while the socially distanced band plays

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Dressing down, the 2020 Nobel winners got their awards in a broadcast aired on Thursday as, thousands of kilometres away and sitting two metres apart, musicians played classical interludes in an almost empty auditorium.

VIETNAM-CHURCHCLOCKS/

Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks

HA TAP VILLAGE, Vietnam (Reuters) - For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them.

SPORTS

USA-COL-SEA/

Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league.

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/

Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday.

