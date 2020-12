Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST/

Iranian MPs seek hardening of nuclear stance after scientist killed

DUBAI (Reuters) -A bill requiring Iran's government to step up uranium enrichment closer to the level needed for a nuclear weapon, and ignore other restraints on its nuclear programme agreed with major powers, cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORTHKOREA-CHINA/

China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: U.S. analyst

SEOUL (Reuters) - China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden names top economic advisers as Arizona, Wisconsin certify vote results

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

California at COVID-19 'tipping point' as Trump administration hopes for vaccines by Christmas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California's governor said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide turn to increasingly aggressive measures to hold back the latest surge.

BUSINESS

LG-CHEM-TELSLA-BATTERIES-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand - sources

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd plans to more than double production capacity of battery cells it makes in China for Tesla Inc electric vehicles (EV) next year, sources said, to keep up with its U.S. client's growth in the biggest car market.

SAMSUNG-ELEC-SMARTPHONE/

Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones - sources

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would reflect the sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPAIN-THERAPY-DOGS/

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

SANT VICENC DELS HORTS, Spain (Reuters) - Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.

HEALTH-CORONARVIRUS-JAPAN-MASK/

Tokyo pop-up mask store lures shoppers with festive face coverings

TOKYO (Reuters) - As a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps Tokyo, a pop-up store near Japan's capital is luring Christmas shoppers with 250 types of face mask, including festive versions with decorative lights.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-RINGS/

Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games.

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN-HAMILTON-CORONAVIRUS/

Motor racing-Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Sakhir GP

MANAMA (Reuters) - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the sport's governing body, the FIA, said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NATO-FOREIGN/GERMANY-MAAS (TV)

German foreign minister holds news conference after talks with NATO, ASEAN counterparts

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a virtual news conference after attending videoconferences with his counterparts from NATO countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

1 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Chefs vs scientists: France's pandemic fight to keep eating out

"For pity's sake, don't close Paris," restaurateur Pascal Mousset texted to France's deputy finance and economy minister. It's a fight that has played out in different ways around the world. In France – the country that invented haute cuisine, where many voters see cafes and bars as fundamental to life -- the hospitality business took their cause to the highest political levels.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ABORTION-LATAM/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-HUNGER STRIKE (PIX) (TV)

Restaurant owners enter fifth day of hunger strike outside Portuguese parliament

Ten restaurant owners are camping outside Parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, on hunger strike in protest at what they say is insufficient state support for the sector during the coronavirus pandemic. They will not leave until they are given an audience with the finance ministry and promised more support, protesters have said.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

Merkel speaks at panel discussion at virtual digital transformation summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a virtual summit on digital transformation.

1 Dec 07:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

USA-SENATE/HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU

ANALYSIS-Trudeau's restrained spending plan may signal early Canadian election

Eyeing an election as early as next spring, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Monday outlined a more measured fiscal spending plan for the pandemic-scarred economy, after record budget deficit and borrowing unsettled markets and gave the opposition more ammunition to the attack the minority government.

1 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU negotiator Barnier expected in London for further Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

2 Dec

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

2 Dec

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

2 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

2 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FOSSILFUELS

U.N. publishes report on gap between fossil fuel production and levels needed to curb warming

UNEP report on discrepancy between countries' planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.

2 Dec

EUROPE-WEBSUMMIT/

Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, takes place online

Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, takes place entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

2 Dec

NATO-DIPLOMACY/

NATO foreign ministers hold video conference, over two days

NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. Agenda TBC but likely to touch on US election result, Afghanistan and Russia.

2 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-POLLUTION/AIRMONITORS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. air monitors routinely miss pollution - even refinery explosions

When a Philadelphia oil refinery exploded in 2019, it sent tons of toxic pollution into the surrounding community. But the U.S. EPA air monitor nearby recorded none of it. The nationwide pollution-detection network often doesn't work because of low funding and industry pressure that ensures the air monitors are sparsely deployed, often in spots least likely to record pollution.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GHANA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Eyes on debt pile as Ghana heads to the polls next week

Ghana heads into a presidential election next week with concerns about its rising debt at the top of many investors' minds. The main candidates are promising more spending if they win the tightly contested poll, but that has not stopped some fund managers from buying its bonds on a bet that the incoming government will be able to oversee fiscal recovery.

1 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UGANDA-ENVIRONMENT/TUK TUK (PIX) (TV)

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online suppier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50%, according to an official. The move is a potentially welcome effort in a region where cities are grappling with growing air pollution caused by exhaust from beat-up and poorly serviced vehicles.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

1 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on community reinvestment act modernization

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" discussion before virtual conversation hosted by the Chicago Community Trust.

1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to virtual economic event

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before virtual Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by Arizona State University.

1 Dec 13:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

(PRE-RECORDED) Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans appears on CNN International

(PRE-RECORDED) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans holds pre-taped television appearance on CNN International.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Taiwan central bank governor takes questions at parliament

Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long takes questions from lawmakers at parliament.

2 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel attends virtual digital summit

German Chancellor Merkel attends a virtual digital summit in Berlin

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CDC

CDC advisory committee to discuss Allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

A federal advisory committee on Tuesday will vote on who will get the initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LOCKDOWN (PIX) (TV)

England wide lockdown due to be eased on Dec 2

England enters new tier system following an easing of lockdown rules

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ZOO (PIX) (TV)

London zoo reopens doors following an easing of Covid 19 lockdown rules

London zoo reopens doors following an easing of Covid 19 lockdown rules

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-EXAM (TV)

S.Korea test-takers and proctors face challenge ahead of the annual college entrance exam

Nearly 500,000 test-takers and proctors are staying especially alert in South Korea ahead of the country's highly competitive annual college entrance exam, as the coronavirus cases spike nationwide raising concerns about the exam day plans.

2 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY

Bill Cosby makes case to Pennsylvania's top court to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby's lawyers will make their case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the former comedian's sexual assault conviction was marred by as errors in legal procedure that allowed the presentation of trial testimony and evidence the defense contends should have been excluded. Cosby is seeking a new trial.

1 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

INDONESIA-CATS/FASHION (PIX) (TV)

Furry friends' fashion: Indonesian tailor makes cosplay costumes for cats

An Indonesian tailor makes cosplay costumes for cats, turning them into hijab fashionista, superhero or even a satay seller. The former teacher sells each costume at around 6-10 dollars, in a lucrative business that has promoted him to quit teaching and become a full-time tailor.

2 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/SLAVERY

Supreme Court hears Nestle, Cargill appeals over human rights claims

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether American corporations can be sued for alleged human rights abuses occurring abroad under a 1789 law as it hears appeals by two companies - Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary - accused of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHOW (TV)

FACTBOX: Who is Agnes Chow, democracy activist jailed in Hong Kong over anti-government protest?

Agnes Chow, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, is due to be jailed on Wednesday for her role in an anti-government protest last year.

2 Dec

HONGKONG-SECURITY/WONG (TV)

FACTBOX-Who is Joshua Wong, the Hong Kong activist jailed for protest outside police HQ

Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to a protest outside police headquarters last year.

2 Dec

CHINA-DEFENCE/

China to hold annual military forum

China will hold its annual Xiangshan Forum on Dec 1-2 by video. One focus would be the heightened security tensions in South China Sea as well as the India border, as well as expectations for U.S. security policies under a new administration.

2 Dec

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to be sentenced on protest charges

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly. All three were remanded in custody after their guilty plea.

2 Dec