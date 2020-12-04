REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INTELLIGENCE-CHINA/

Trump spy chief labels China biggest threat to freedom since World War Two

The top U.S. intelligence official stepped up the Trump administration's harsh attacks on Beijing on Thursday, labeling China the biggest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War Two and saying it was bent on global domination.

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit decision time for Britain after hiccup in talks, EU says

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union told Britain on Friday that it was time to make a decision on a Brexit trade deal after a last-minute problem in talks prompted London to say chances of a breakthrough were receding.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden says he'll publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to retain the nation's top adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, when he takes office next month.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. sets single day records for cases; California readies new clamp down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - The United States set single-day records for new infections and deaths on Thursday as California's governor said he would impose some of the nation's strictest stay-at-home orders in the coming days when intensive care units are expected to reach capacity.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-PROTESTS/

More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries back 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries have signed a letter to Amazon.com Inc boss Jeff Bezos backing a campaign that claims the tech giant has "dodged and dismissed ... debts to workers, societies, and the planet," organisers said.

USA-CHINA-MILITARY-COMPANIES/

United States adds China's SMIC and CNOOC to Defense blacklist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday added China's top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC, to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, drawing condemnation from Beijing as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-JAPAN-AQUARIUM/

Submarine Santa brings festive cheer to Tokyo aquarium

TOKYO (Reuters) - Dressed in a Santa Claus costume, a mask and flippers, a diver waved through a curtain of tropical fish in a Tokyo aquarium at socially distanced spectators watching from behind glass.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BELGIUM-RESTAURANT/

Meals on wheels: Camper van dining beats lockdown rules in Belgium

TARCIENNE, Belgium (Reuters) - A Belgian restaurant has found a way to keep orders rolling in during lockdown - by serving its seafood to customers in camper vans.

SPORTS

TENNIS-WOMEN-AUSOPEN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: WTA looks to start 2021 season on January 4 outside Australia

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters.

OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS/

Japanese organisers say 2020 Games delay to cost them $2.8 billion

TOKYO (Reuters) - The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

Canadian banks face revenue headwinds as focus shifts to managing loan losses

Canadian banks warned of a challenging year ahead as they shift focus back to revenue growth after closing 2020 with a better-than-expected quarter and amassing record levels of reserves to cover future bad loans arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks to virtual bankers' group event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session before the Michigan Bankers Association.

4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MEXICO-CENBANK/

Mexican president to announce a woman to join central bank board

Mexico's president will announce a new member for the central bank board, promising that it will be a woman to try to bring more gender balance to the male-dominated policy-setting panel.

4 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN

Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman speaks to virtual ICBA event

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Community Banking and FinTech" before virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Policy Summit.

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ASTONMARTIN-STROLL/

Aston Martin chairman and investor Lawrence Stroll speaks at online event

Billionaire investor and chairman of Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll speaks at online event as the carmaker seeks to turn around a turbulent performance amid challenges from Brexit, COVID-19 and a 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated question-and-answer session related to the regional economy of southeast Minnesota before virtual Southeast Minnesota 2020 Economic Summit.

4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-SANCTIONS/ (PIX)

Venezuela pushes private firms into foreign trade in response to sanctions: sources

Venezuela's government is encouraging private firms to sign import and export deals with companies in Asia and the Middle East as part of an effort to limit the impact of U.S. sanctions, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/ (TV)

France's Macron gives interview to 'Brut'

French President Emmanuel Macron gives an interview to Brut. In focus: police violence, secularism, and Islamism, climate policy, the 'COVID generation', and the death of former president Valery Giscard D'Estaing

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

KUWAIT-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV)

Kuwait holds parliamentary elections

Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new parliament at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances in the wealthy OPEC member state.

5 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (TV)

Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years

Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.

5 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-HAHN (TV) (TV)

Reuters interviews FDA chief Stephen Hahn on COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn to discuss the agency's review of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT