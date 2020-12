Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-MILITARY-HONDURAS/

U.S. may start sharing sensitive intelligence with Honduras in drug fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States could begin sharing sensitive intelligence with Honduras about inbound flights carrying drugs, U.S. officials told Reuters, even as the Central American country faces scrutiny from Washington over drug-related corruption.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for thirteen-and-a-half months for anti-government protest

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for 13-1/2 months for his role in an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of an opposition figure this year.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-PARDON/

U.S. prosecutors investigating potential White House 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

USA-BIDEN/

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud despite Trump's claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat.

BUSINESS

WALMRT-MEMBERSHIP-WALMART-PLUS/

Walmart axes $35 delivery minimum on website purchases for membership program

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it would lift the $35 minimum order value that subscribers of its loyalty service had to meet for next-day or two-day shipping, as the retailer gears up for a holiday season dominated by online shopping.

ANT-GROUP-PAYTM-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: China's Ant considers Paytm stake sale amid tensions with India - sources

HONG KONG/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is considering selling its 30% stake in Indian digital payment processor Paytm amid tensions between the two Asian neighbours and a toughening competitive landscape, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

UTAH-MONOLITH/

Monolith or just trash? Metal sculpture in Utah appears to have been demolished

The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise.

INDONESIA-CATS-FASHION/

From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - It may not be haute couture, but former Indonesian school teacher turned tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi has found a lucrative market for his cat fashions, creating unique costumes and cosplay outfits for cats.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Australian Open to start on Febuary 8, players can train during quarantine - reports

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Next year's Australian Open could be pushed back to a Feb. 8-21 window and players would be allowed to train outside their hotel rooms during quarantine, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/

Grosjean leaves Bahrain hospital after fireball crash

MANAMA (Reuters) - French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday after being treated for burns to his hands suffered when his Haas car was engulfed in a fireball.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CENTRALAMERICA-HUNGER (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT - Drought, coronavirus and storms spread hunger to millions in Central America

Farmers in the dry corridor that runs from southern Mexico down to Panama have year after year watched crops being damaged by droughts exacerbated by climate change, making it among the most vulnerable regions in the Western Hemisphere to food shortages. This year, things have got much worse as a result of the pandemic and recent back-to-back hurricanes.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-USA/

EU presents wish-list for improved relations with the United States

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to present European Commission's plans for fostering improved ties with the United States under future president Joe Biden after four strained years with Donald Trump

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (PIX) (TV)

Austrian government announces lockdown-loosening measures

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and members of his government hold a news conference on how Austria's coronavirus lockdown, which expires on Dec. 7, will be loosened. He has said retail and schools will be given priority, but he is also expected to outline a limited reopening of ski resorts over the Christmas period.

2 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FOSSILFUELS

U.N. publishes report on gap between fossil fuel production and levels needed to curb warming

UNEP report on discrepancy between countries' planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HOUSE/HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

EU-BUDGET/HUNGARY

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto in interview on EU relations, vaccine issues

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks to Reuters in interview via Zoom. Possible topics include EU relations, EU budget dispute, vaccine deals, U.S. relations.

2 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

France holds virtual aid conference for Lebanon

France hosts a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon. The meeting, organised in conjunction with the United Nations, will aim to have the highest-level representation possible with the objective of soliciting aid for Lebanon's debt-crushed economy.

2 Dec 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

3 Dec

GHANA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Ghana's upcoming election highlights gender gap in politics

Ghana's election next week will see two old rivals compete for president. But the country's first female vice-presidential candidate for a major party is drawing renewed interest from voters like Kefui Yevu and her friends, who hope the race heralds an overdue new chapter.

3 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINE (TV)

Portugal to announce coronavirus vaccination plan

Portugal is to announce its plan for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine, which health minister Marta Temido has previously said could arrive from January.

3 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

3 Dec

EUROPE-WEBSUMMIT/

Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, takes place online

Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, takes place entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

3 Dec

ROMANIA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Preview ahead of Romania's national election on Dec. 6

Romania's closely-fought national election on Dec. 6 could earn the centrist government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban the parliamentary majority it needs to enforce meaningful infrastructure and fiscal reforms. Whether it can win the vote will likely depend on rural voters frustrated over the government's push to cut back welfare spending. Their anger is felt particularly in produce markets that dot Romania's larger cities, and which have been forced to move outdoors in freezing weather by Orban's government as a coronavirus precaution.

3 Dec

SOUTHKOREA-EXAM/ (PIX) (TV)

South Korean students take college entrance exam amid pandemic

South Korean high school students and exam retakers arrive to sit in the annual nationwide college entrance exam, which plays a decisive role in education and career prospects for them, while their schoolmates and parents cheer for them outside the exam venues.

3 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

BioNTech holds news conference on its COVID-19 vaccine

BioNTech will hold a news conference to provide an update on its COVID-19 vaccine development program. Britain on Wednesday became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine after its regulator cleared the shot developed by BioNTech and Pfizer for emergency use in record time.

2 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENTILATORS (PIX)

INSIGHT - The U.S. has spent billions stockpiling ventilators, but many won't save critically ill COVID patients

The U.S. government in April announced orders for almost $3 billion of ventilators for a national stockpile, meant to save Americans suffering from severe respiratory problems brought on by the disease. But almost half of the machines added since then are basic breathing devices that don't meet what medical specialists say are the minimum requirements for ventilators needed to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, the main cause of death among COVID-19 patients, a Reuters review found.

2 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NURSES

Head of International Council of Nurses gives briefing on COVID-19

Howard Catton, ceo of Geneva-based International Council of Nurses gives briefing on the integral role nurses have taken in the ongoing fight against the virus and planning for the roll out of the vaccination.

2 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

German Chancellor Merkel speaks after meeting state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY (PIX)

Italian health minister to present COVID vaccine plan and restrictions over Christmas

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza due to lay out in parliament the government plan for restrictions over the Christmas period to prevent a new flare-up of COVID-19, as well as the strategy for mass vaccinations in 2021.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-REDFIELD (TV)

CDC Director Redfield discusses pandemic, search for vaccine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and the expectation for a reliable vaccine during an online forum moderated by Suzanne Clark, the president of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

2 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' science ministry holds news conference on virgin coconut oil research for COVID-19 medication

Philippines' science ministry holds news conference to discuss results of trials on the use of virgin coconut oil for COVID-19 medication.

3 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

3 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-DEFENSE/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting

2 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (PIX) (TV)

What pandemic? Holiday TV movies stick with escapism over realism

"Grey's Anatomy" surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19 and the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas, complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance, will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television.When it comes to Christmas, escapism still rules.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial regulation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Regulation" discussion before virtual Financial Times Global Banking Summit.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook and participates in an interview before virtual 2020 CIO Leaders in Alternative Investments Summit.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in New York Fed virtual press briefing

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before virtual Press Briefing on the Economic Impacts of COVID-19 on the Second District organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

2 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

2 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GLOBAL-POY/BLM (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - BLM

BLM pictures of the year

3 Dec

SWISS-LIBERIA/

Liberia war crimes trial to open in Switzerland

Former rebel leader Alieu Kosiah is accused of several offenses including recruitment and use of a child soldier, forced transport, looting, cruel treatment of civilians, attempted murder, killings, desecration of a corpse and rape. He will be the first Liberian national l to be tried for war crimes allegedly committed during the First Liberian Civil War.

3 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES

Lights, camera, travel: entertainment industry in spotlight as business flyers plummet

Airlines desperate to fill premium seats left empty by the coronavirus crisis are making a beeline for industries still on the road like a resurgent film industry. Most companies have slashed spending on corporate travel, leaving airlines without a crucial source of profitable revenue as business traffic remains 85% down on pre-crisis levels.

3 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ITALY-MAFIA/TRIAL

Italian judge due to decide whether to indict hundreds of mafia suspects

A judge in Rome is expected to decide whether to indict more than 450 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia clan on an array of charges, including extortion, money laundering, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Such a trial would be one of the biggest challenges to organised crime that Italy has seen for many years.

3 Dec