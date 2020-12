Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS/

China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials.

BRITAIN-EU/

UK tells EU: back down by Sunday night or we'll walk

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain told the European Union on Thursday it should make significant concessions to break the impasse in Brexit trade talks by the end of the weekend to give some clarity about the finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. nears final COVID vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,250

The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of final regulatory review.

BIDEN-HUNTER/

Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, a focus of attacks from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies during the campaign for the White House, said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

BUSINESS

TECH-ANTITRUST-FACEBOOK/

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company, saying it used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay.

GLOBAL-RACE-GOLDMANSACHS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Goldman escalates diversity push at portfolio companies; activists want more

BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's asset-management arm will pressure U.S. companies to appoint more women and members of under-represented groups to their boards, an executive said, but will stop short of setting specific numerical targets for racial and ethnic diversity as some activists urge.

ENTERTAINMENT

CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-SAUNA/

Solo sauna a hot favourite in Tokyo as coronavirus cases rise

TOKYO (Reuters) - The spread of the novel coronavirus may have slowed economies and closed many businesses worldwide, but it hasn't been a damper on a newly opened Tokyo sauna that caters to solo customers.

CORONAVIRUS-SPAIN-GIFTS/

With Christmas parties off, some Spanish firms send gift baskets instead

MADRID (Reuters) - There will be far fewer corporate parties over Christmas as big gatherings are banned due to the pandemic, but in Spain, better-than-expected sales of seasonal gift baskets are going some way to making up for foregone festivities.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ATHLETICS-CHINA/

World indoor championships in China postponed again until 2023

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body said on Thursday.

FIFA-RANKINGS/

Soccer-Belgium top year-end world rankings for third straight time

Belgium were crowned FIFA's team of the year for the third straight time after retaining the top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings released on Thursday, soccer's world governing body said.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SWISS-ICECAVE/ (PIX) (TV)

Visit of the Ice Cathedral at Glacier 3000

Visit of a 20m long "Cathedral of Ice" at Glacier 3000, above the resort of Les Diablerets in western Swtizerland, a rarely visible feature at the start of the winter season

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa's pharma regulator to fast-track vaccine applications

South Africa intends to fast-track regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccines and expects the first applications within a fortnight, pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA told Reuters, as the country enters a second wave of infections.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister Coveney speaks at Northern Irish webinar

Coveney speaking EU leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Brexit

10 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-VACCINE (TV)

FDA advisory panel considers emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine

An outside advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration considers an application by Pfizer for Emergency Use Authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-MARKET (PIX) (TV)

One year later, Wuhan seafood market at epicenter of virus outbreak stands empty

Wuhan's seafood market shut its doors almost exactly a year ago, and since its thorough disinfection in the first week of January, it stands untouched as the city around it has whirred back to life. The carefully guarded Hainan Seafood Market has become a symbol of a fierce political and scientific battle raging around the origin of the virus, altering China's diplomatic relations and reshaping China's massive food supply network.

11 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations. Also on the agenda could be progress on a trade deal with Britain and a solution to the veto of Poland and Hungary to the EU's 1.8 trillion euro financial package for the next 7 years.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony

The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize will receive the award during a digital ceremony. The scaled-down ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards.

10 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-FABIUS (PIX)

Interview with Laurent Fabius, the Frenchman who made the Paris Climate Accord happen

Laurent Fabius, the Frenchman who brought down the gavel on the Paris Climate Accord, reflects on the successes and shortcomings of the deal that was hailed a turning point in the fight against global warming

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-CABINET/

Portugal's government holds weekly cabinet meeting

Portugal's government holds weekly cabinet meeting. Presser due to start at 1300 GMT.

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/VMWARE (PIX)

VMware's call to action for the next decade: Q&A with CEO Gelsinger

VMware unveils its 2020 Agenda, a decade long-commitment to address trust, equity and sustainability. A Q&A with CEO Pat Gelsinger. EMBARGOED FOR 9 A.M. ET

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EMISSIONS

Global Carbon Project publishes annual report on carbon emissions for 2020

The Global Carbon Project, a team of researchers, publishes its annual update on global carbon emissions and carbon sinks, comparing data for 2020 to previous years. The report will examine the effect of COVID-19 restrictions on emissions, and includes comments on progress in tackling global emissions since the Paris climate accord was adopted in 2015.

11 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-HOMELAND/WHISTLEBLOWER

Ex-Homeland Security intelligence official to give House testimony

Former U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official who said he was told to stop discussing threat of Russian election interference and to highlight role of left-wing groups in summer anti-racism protests speaks to Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee in closed door staff-led interview.

11 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

11 Dec

USA-SOUTHKOREA/BIEGUN (PIX)

U.S. envoy Biegun meets with officials in South Korea

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 8-12 to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance's commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

11 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEDIA-CONSERVATIVE/ (PIX)

FOCUS-Newsmax plans to capitalize on Trump support, anger at Fox News

In the days following the U.S. election, aggrieved Fox News viewers began checking out six-year-old Newsmax TV, a rival cable channel where anchors refused to acknowledge President Trump's defeat. Aided by promotion from Trump himself, one of Newsmax's primetime shows topped 1 million viewers for the first time. But even with continued Trump endorsements, Newsmax's TV audience has slumped.The network's primetime audience dropped 21% last week from a week earlier to 391,000. The decline illustrates the challenges faced by anyone trying to dent Fox's ratings crown.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MANUFACTURING

FOCUS-Manufacturers hunt for deals amid pandemic wreckage

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster for many U.S. manufacturers - but it is also creating acquisition opportunities.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/WEALTH

Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q3 2020

Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2020, in Washington.

10 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-RAMEN (PIX) (TV)

Ramen shop closes after 15 years because of COVID-19

Sixty-year-old Yashiro Haga is folding his Tokyo noodle ramen shop after 15 years in December, unable to overcome the prospect of a lasting customer slump due to the coronavirus crisis.

11 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CZECH-TAX/

Czech upper house debates record tax cut that would dent budgets

The upper house of parliament debates an over 2%/GDP tax cut that was approved by the lower house, which doubled down on an already huge government tax reduction proposal. The bill has divided both the ruling coalition and opposition parties and would raise an already high planned deficit for next year and take away a chunk of funding for local budgets. Any modifications would need to be voted on again in the lower house.

11 Dec

CHINA-PIGEON/ (PIX) (TV)

Inside the world of pigeon racing in China

Chinese bidders have spent millions of dollars on pigeons over the last few years, with birds from the traditional heartland of the sport in Belgium being particularly prized. This is a visuals-led piece into the world of pigeon racing in China, a country that hosts more than 100,000 pigeon races annually.

11 Dec

ODDLY ENOUGH

LIFE-SPAIN/SKATEBOARDER (PIX) (TV)

Barcelona skateboarder achieves stature, proves height is no big deal

Athletic, cheerful and doe-eyed, Petar "Stewie" Stantchev has a sizeable arsenal of skateboarding tricks he likes to flaunt on the squares of Barcelona, the city the Bulgarian-born 25-year-old chose to live because of its vibrant skateboarding scene. The fact that he's about half the height of an average skateboarder does not trouble him - he climbs and slides on the exact same ledges, jumps the same ramps and stairs as his taller counterparts, who admire and respect his skills.

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president commissions first in new class of coast guard ships

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen oversees the launch of the first of a new generation of coast guard patrol ships.

11 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-HANUKKAH/ (PIX) (TV)

Hanukkah begins

Jews light candles marking the 8-day holiday of Hanukkah.

11 Dec

MEXICO-CARDINAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's top Catholic cleric explains difficult decision to nix massive annual pilgrimage

Interview with the Archbishop of Mexico City, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, will look to flesh out the recent decision to cancel due to pandemic concerns the traditional December 12 celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe, whose basilica typically welcomes millions of pilgrims on the date. Interview will also seek comment on hot-button social issues including abortion and gay rights, plus Pope Francis' push for a more inclusive and outward-looking church.

11 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VIETNAM-CHURCHCLOCKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Vietnamese man collects hundred years old clocks from European churches

It took Pham Van Thuoc more than 20 years to bring 13 church clocks from all over Europe to his home town in Thai Binh Province, Vietnam. Thuoc lives in an area surrounded by beautiful colonial era churches, so naturally he fell in love with the clock towers during his first trip to Europe some 20 years ago. Since then, he has collected and restored 13 of them, which to him is "a constant reminder of how valuable time is".

11 Dec