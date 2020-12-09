REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

Fears of chaotic end to Brexit as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a push to secure a trade deal and avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EMIRATES/

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

DUBAI (Reuters) - An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

With vaccine drawing closer, U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark on Tuesday as regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone.

ELECTION-COURT-PENNSYLVANIA/

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there.

BUSINESS

INDIA-STOCKS-TESLA/

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying U.S. stocks have been drawn to a company that has no presence in India so far: electric car maker Tesla Inc.

WIRECARD-ACCOUNTS-DEUTSCHE-BANK/

Deutsche Bank chief accountant temporarily steps aside amid Wirecard probe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's chief accounting officer, Andreas Loetscher, has temporarily stepped aside amid a probe into his role as a previous lead auditor of the payments company Wirecard, according to an internal memo.

ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-PROTESTS-ART/

For Thai artist, protests bring political awakening

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Art portraying French revolutionaries replaced with cartoon cats and birds might not be controversial in many countries, but it is a potentially touchy subject for Thailand's monarchy.

ARGENTINA-BEATLES/LENNON

Got to get you into my life: Argentine 'John Lennon' channels spirit of the Beatles

BUENOS AIRES(Reuters) - Argentine Javier Parisi has been a mega fan of the Beatles since the age of eight - forming a tribute band, playing at Liverpool's Cavern Club, and promoting a biography in Spanish. He is also the spitting image of John Lennon.

SPORTS

CHAMPIONS-FCB-JUV/

Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo

hey defined the 'El Clasico' rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past decade but Cristiano Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Lionel Messi and never saw him as a rival.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION

'The canary in the coal mine?' What teacher layoffs in one city could mean for U.S. schools

Shortly before school began in September, administrators in Schenectady, New York, laid off more than 400 teachers, aides and other employees -- roughly one out of every five school workers. With budgets battered by the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments across the United States have laid off nearly 700,000 workers this year (is there a way of expressing that as a portion of their workforces?). Advocates warn that Schenectady's experience could become commonplace if Washington does not provide more help.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/MCGUINNESS

EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuinness speaks at Irish parliamentary committee

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkish presidential spokesman speaks at event on foreign policy

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin will attend an event on foreign policy at the Germen Marshall Fund.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson meets EU Commission president in Brussels on Brexit

Boris Johnson travels to Brussels for dinner at around 1900 CET with Ursula von der Leyen as the pair seek to agree a trade deal in last-ditch talks after negotiators reached another impasse.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ASSEMBLY

Global "Citizens Assembly" to seek solutions to climate change ahead of U.N. talks

U.N. and British officials endorse plans to hold a 1,000-strong virtual global "Citizens Assembly" to inform talks at a U.N. climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November, 2021. Comprised of a representative sample of the world's population, chosen by lot, organisers, backed by British actor Mark Rylance, say the assembly will be the "biggest experiment in global democracy." EMBARGOED TO 00:01 on Thursday Dec. 10.

10 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/PARADE (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan joins Azeri Aliyev at military parade in Baku

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to attend the military parade with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to mark the victory on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

10 Dec

LITHUANIA-GOVERNMENT/ (TV)

Lithuania gets a new government The new Lithuanian centre-right government to take oath and assume the office, shortly after the parliament votes to approve its manifesto. This follows the defeat of PM Saulius Skvernelis government at the October general election.

10 Dec

GLOBAL-POY/USA-ELECTION (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - US Election

US Election pictures of the year.

10 Dec

USA-SOUTHKOREA/BIEGUN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. envoy Biegun delivers speech in South Korea

Washington's point man on North Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, delivers a speech at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies during his visit to South Korea.

10 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-POY/2020 (PIX)

Reuters Pictures of the year

Reuters pictures of the year.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/TAX-HAVENS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens

A Reuters examination shows how major oil firms dodge taxation by booking billions of dollars in profits through small affiliates in tax haven nations. Shell, for example, earned more than $2.7 billion tax-free in 2018 and 2019 by reporting profits in companies located in Bermuda and the Bahamas that employed just 39 people and generated revenue from other Shell entities.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DENMARK-VERTICAL FARMING/ (PIX) (TV)

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developers are transforming a windowless former industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe's largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ECUADOR-MINING/ (PIX)

Strife with indigenous groups could derail Ecuador's drive to be a mining power

Conflicts with indigenous communities have upended Ecuador's efforts expand its mining industry, undermining the Andean nation's ambitious plans to develop an alternative to its oil industry.

10 Dec

CZECH-TAX/

Czech upper house debates record tax cut that would dent budgets

The upper house of parliament debates an over 2%/GDP tax cut that was approved by the lower house, which doubled down on an already huge government tax reduction proposal. The bill has divided both the ruling coalition and opposition parties and would raise an already high planned deficit for next year and take away a chunk of funding for local budgets. Any modifications would need to be voted on again in the lower house.

10 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/FHFA

Supreme Court weighs shareholder suit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-BIDEN/DEFENSE (TV)

Biden introduces retired General Lloyd J. Austin as Secretary of Defense nominee

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III as his Secretary of Defense nominee

9 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/DEFENCE (TV)

Defence Ministers of ASEAN meet via video with counterparts of U.S., Russia, China, India

Defence ministers from the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN meet virtually with counterparts of partner countries that include major powers the United States, China, India, Russia, Australia and Japan.

10 Dec

IRAQ-SECURITY/STATELESS CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

Stateless, children born under ISIS still in limbo

Undocumented, many children born under the Islamic State face bleak future, as Iraqi government pushes forward plan to close camps for the internally displaced in Iraq.

10 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SOUTHKORA-ENVIRONMENT/MOON (TV)

South Korea's Moon to announce carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, will make public announcement to go carbon neutral by 2050.

10 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAZA-CHRISTMAS (PIX) (TV)

Gold doesn't glitter this Christmas for Gaza jeweller

Jeweller Melad Al-Amash's gold miniature Christmas trees and Santa Claus figurines are on holiday display again in Islamist-run Gaza but the coronavirus pandemic is keeping his traditional customers away.

10 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-MASK-CHAIR (PIX) (TV)

The face-mask seat: a South Korean student's attempt to recycle in COVID times

South Korean furniture design student, 23, Kim Ha-neul, melts down discarded face masks and turn them into stools to promote an eco-friendly solution for disposable masks, which are made of plastic and cause environmental pollution amid pandemic.

10 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EMPLOYMENT

Non-white women facing brunt of joblessness in Canada's pandemic

Nine months into the pandemic, Black, Chinese-Canadian and other non-white women continue to bear the brunt of joblessness, even as employment levels for their white counterparts have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters shows.

10 Dec

RELIGION

MEXICO-CARDINAL/ (PIX)

Mexico's top Catholic cleric explains difficult decision to nix massive annual pilgrimage

Interview with the Archbishop of Mexico City, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, will look to flesh out the recent decision to cancel due to pandemic concerns the traditional December 12 celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe, whose basilica typically welcomes millions of pilgrims on the date. Interview will also seek comment on hot-button social issues including abortion and gay rights, plus Pope Francis' push for a more inclusive and outward-looking church.

10 Dec

ODDLY ENOUGH

CHINA-KUNGFU/ (PIX) (TV)

China's "iron crotch" kungfu master Wang Liutai is no ordinary kungfu master. For the 65-year-old from a village in central China practises and teaches a unique and excruciating-looking strand of the martial art, coined "iron crotch" kungfu. This involves Wang bearing the force of a 2-meter-long, 50-kilogram log swinging through the air and smashing into his crotch.

10 Dec