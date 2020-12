Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU envoys hope for a Brexit trade deal in days, UK sees progress

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union diplomats said on Thursday they hoped a Brexit trade deal with Britain could be agreed by Friday or at the weekend, and EU officials said negotiators were likely to review progress in the next two days.

USA-CHINA-VISA/

United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members: NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has restricted travel to the United States by Chinese Communist Party members and their families, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, a move China condemned as political oppression.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

CDC chief warns Americans face 'rough' winter from COVID-19 surge

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic, still raging with unprecedented fury nationwide, will pose the country's grimmest health crisis yet over the next few months, before vaccines become widely available.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden promises help to U.S. workers hit by pandemic, Trump hints at 2024 run

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday promised a group of workers hit by the raging COVID-19 pandemic that more aid would be on the way, while President Donald Trump hinted he may be ready to begin planning another run for the White House in 2024.

BUSINESS

ALPHABET-GOOGLE-LABOR/

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint on Wednesday accusing Alphabet Inc's Google of unlawfully monitoring and questioning several workers who were then fired for protesting against company policies and trying to organize a union.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA-WINE/

China to keep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine for up to four months

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep temporary anti-dumping duties on wine imports from Australia for up to four months, but could extend them to nine months in special circumstances, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

TWITTER-CONTENT-HATE/

Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity

PALO ALTO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Wednesday expanded its policy barring hateful speech to include "language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity and national origin," it said in a statement.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LEBRON/

LeBron signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told multiple news outlets on Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

MANAMA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton's unexpected absence will add extra spice to a Sakhir Grand Prix that represents a new challenge for the seven- times world champion's Formula One rivals in Bahrain this weekend.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PARDON (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Can Trump preemptively pardon his family — or himself?

U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether the president could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ZIENTS

Biden's potential COVID-19 'czar' Zients would oversee daunting pandemic response

When technical problems marred the much ballyhooed launch of the Affordable Care Act's website, President Barack Obama turned to Jeff Zients, an economic adviser touted for his managerial skills, to repair Obama's signature policy rollout. Seven years later, Obama's vice president, President-elect Joe Biden, is considering tapping Zients to tackle a far more daunting problem as the incoming administration's coronavirus "czar," according to a Biden ally briefed on his thinking.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOUTHSUDAN-UN/

U.N. panel accuses South Sudan of blocking its missions to violence-hit areas

South Sudan security forces have been blocking U.N. peacekeepers from accessing places where fighting happening,a U.N. panel of experts said, accusing the government of taking resource-backed loans, amid a lack of transparency in government spending.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/

South Africa's Ramaphosa faces no-confidence vote in parliament

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a no-confidence vote in parliament. The motion has little chance of succeeding as it was requested by an opposition party with only two seats in the 400-member lower house, compared to the governing party's 230 seats.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-FINANCE/

Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire

Portuguese State and Finance Minister Joao Leao meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire. On the meeting's agenda, ministers will discuss the priorities of the Portuguese presidency of the European Union and the deadlock on the economic recovery plan and the EU budget.

3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM speaks at Brexit webinar

Micheal Martin speaks at 'Ireland, the EU and the UK: Next Steps' event as negotiators seek to hammer out a last minute Brexit trade deal.

3 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

NATO-DIPLOMACY/FUTURE

NATO secretary general and "wise persons group" speak about new report on alliance's future

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg gives the keynote address at an event to launch the NATO 2030 reform report written by a "wise persons group" as the alliance struggles to adapt to global threats. Stoltenberg will open the event with a keynote address. His speech will be followed by a panel discussion among the group's co-chairs Thomas de Maizière and Wess Mitchell.

3 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/APPEAL

U.S. appeals court to consider undoing Jeffrey Epstein's controversial nonprosecution agreement

The 11th U.S .Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta will hear arguments on whether to undo a 2007 nonprosecution agreement that prevented victims of the financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses from suing him and his alleged co-conspirators for damages. A divided three-judge panel of the court had ruled in April that prosecutors did not violate a federal victims rights law by keeping victims in the dark about the controversial agreement, even though the majority sharply criticized prosecutors for their conduct.

3 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINE (TV)

Portugal to announce coronavirus vaccination plan

Portugal is to announce its plan for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine, which health minister Marta Temido has previously said could arrive from January.

3 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

IMF-ECONOMY/

IMF spokesman holds regular briefing

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice holds a regular briefing, with questions expected on the impact of vaccines on the global economy and perspectives on U.S. economic team announced by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

3 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

MYANMAR-MONK/SNAKES (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar monk offers sanctuary for snakes to thwart blackmarket sales

A Buddhist monk in Myanmar has turned his Yangon monastery into a sanctuary of sorts - for big snakes - to prevent them from harming people and to keep them off the black market. U WilLatha, 69, takes in snakes captured in homes and streets in the city, often by firefighters, and gives them shelter until they're ready to be released safely to the wild.

4 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

EUROPE-WEBSUMMIT/

Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, takes place online Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, takes place entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

4 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

4 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

4 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

GLOBAL-POY/COVID (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - Covid Covid-19 pictures of the year

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE (TV)

WHO European office brfg on plans for COVID-19 vaccine deployment across continent

World Health Organization (WHO) European office holds briefing its regional director Hans Kluge on planned deployment of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent and outbreaks.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-VACCINES

Bulgaria's government to approve national COVID-19 vaccination plan

Bulgaria, which has imposed a a three week lockdown until Dec 21 as it struggles to limit the fast spread of coronavirus infections, is preparing for a massive vaccination against the novel coronavirus of its 7 million people. The first patch of 125,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, are expected in the end of the year or in early 2021, officials have said. On Friday, the centre-right government is expected to approve its national vaccination plan.

4 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Netflix film 'Mank' looks at Hollywood's 1930s heydey

Netflix movie "Mank" tells the story of the writer of "Citizen Kane" and provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood in the 1930s

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOYS (PIX)

Virus testers, dolls with masks, a very atypical Christmas even for toys

Dolls with masks, virus testers, or the always demanded medical toys are the expected top sellers in Spain and Portugal for the imminent but atypical Christmas season, while children learn to cope with COVID-19 pandemic as they always do: playing.

4 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-AGRICULTURE/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX)

FOCUS-Consumers, looming regulations drive nascent green farm push in North America Beer made from rice grown with less water, rye planted in the off-season and the sale of carbon credits to tech firms are just a few of the latest developments in the North American agriculture and food industry's drive to go green.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPAIN-BUDGET/

Spain's parliament votes on 2021 budget in first reading

Spain's lower house of parliament votes on the minority leftist government's draft 2021 budget in the first reading, which it is expected to approve, putting Spain on course to adopting its first full-year spending plan since 2016

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/YANOMAMI (PIX)

Brazil's Yanomami ask Congress to evict gold miners from reservation

Yanomami tribe leaders hand in a petition with almost half a million signatures asking Congress to act to evict illegal gold miners from Brazil's largest indigenous reservation in the Amazon to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/INDIA-FINANCEMINISTER

Nirmala Sitharaman, India Finance Minister interview

REUTERS SUMMIT - 2021 Investment Outlook, speakers - Nov 30-Dec 4 India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak with Reuters on Dec.3 For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit: http://www.reuters.com/summit/Investment21

3 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ITALY-DEBT/FITCH

Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

4 Dec

GLOBAL-POY/BLM (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - BLM

BLM pictures of the year

4 Dec

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

4 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES

Lights, camera, flights: entertainment industry in spotlight as business travel plummets

Airlines desperate to fill premium seats left empty by the coronavirus crisis are making a beeline for industries still on the road like a resurgent film industry. Most companies have slashed spending on corporate travel, leaving airlines without a crucial source of profitable revenue as business traffic remains 85% down on pre-crisis levels.

4 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-CHINA/CARTELS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Burner phones and banking apps: Meet the Chinese 'brokers' laundering Mexican drug money

Chinese "money brokers" have become key cogs in the multi-billion-dollar drug empires run by Latin American cartels. These money launderers are quickly displacing the Mexican and Colombian money men that have long dominated the trade, and are bedeviling the efforts of U.S. law enforcement to follow the cash.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL-MEDIA (PIX) (TV)

Court rules whether to dismiss contempt case against Australian media reporting on Cardinal Pell's sex abuse case

Victoria Supreme Court judge hands down ruling on whether to dismiss charges against Australian media for breaching a court suppression order on reporting of ex-Vatican treasurer George Pell's 2018 conviction for child sexual assault.

4 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT