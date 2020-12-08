REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

BRITAIN-EU/

Moment may come to end post-Brexit EU trade talks, says PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there may be a time when Britain should call an end to post-Brexit trade talks, a day after agreeing to meet the European Commission head in a last-ditch attempt to break the stalemate.

U.S.

CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New York's governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue skyrocketing.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary: sources

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary, two people familiar with the decision said on Monday.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK/

Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

GOLDMAN-SACHS-CHINA/

Goldman Sachs shifts to full ownership of China securities joint venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has signed a pact to buy out its China joint venture partner to make it the most advanced foreign bank to take full ownership of a mainland securities business.

ENTERTAINMENT

CORONAVIRUS-SWISS-BLOOD/

Swiss nightclub, shuttered by COVID-19, reborn as blood donation centre

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - A Swiss nightclub shuttered by COVID-19 restrictions has been converted into a temporary blood donation centre, bringing new life to an empty multi-floor warehouse that previously heaved with revellers.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WUHAN-MOOD/

A year on, markets bustling in Chinese city where COVID-19 emerged

WUHAN (Reuters) - Hundreds of shoppers pack a wet market on a December weekday morning in the Chinese city of Wuhan, jostling to buy fresh vegetables and live fish, frogs and turtles.

SPORTS

MOTOR-WSERIES/

W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at France's Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HOUSING (PIX)

INSIGHT-As lifelines expire, Americans in housing free fall during COVID peak

Millions of small, mom-and-pop landlords—who make up the majority of landlords in the U.S.--are dangling by a thread as eviction moratoriums drag into their ninth month and a third corona virus surge, far more lethal than the first, freezes consumer spending and business investment, threatening to push the U.S. economy into a double dip recession. As Congress continues to deadlock over the size and breadth of a second stimulus package, the impasse is threatening all of those on the downward slope of the so-called K shaped recovery.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkey's treasury taps 10 year bond in auction and issue 5-yr sukuk

Turkey's treasury taps 10 year fixed coupon bond in auction and issue 5-yr sukuk maturing on Dec 3, 2025 for banks.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FAMILY (PIX)

A teacher, an out-of-work lawyer, six kids: One New Jersey family's pandemic diary

Before the pandemic, Kelly Newman, a family law attorney, would leave her New Jersey home at 7 a.m. and return 12 hours later.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

KENYA-BRITAIN/TRADE (PIX)

Kenya to sign trade deal with Britain to cover post-Brexit period

Kenya's government is scheduled to sign a new trade agreement with Britain to avoid disruptions when London leaves the European Union. Britain is a key economic partner for the East African nation, with annual trade estimated at 200 billion shillings.

8 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-EXCHANGES/ESG

Exchange operators lean in on ESG, with an eye on Biden

With money pouring into assets linked to sustainable investing, exchange operators have increased their focus on Environmental, Social and Governance business opportunities, which could get a boost from the policies of President-elect Joe Biden.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

8 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/

Philippines' trade minister holds virtual news conference

Philippines Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez holds a virtual news conference to talk about the country's economic recovery efforts.

9 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

DOORDASH-IPO/

Food delivery startup DoorDash set to make NYSE debut

U.S. food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange after selling shares in its initial public offering.

9 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/SAFE HARBOR (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Why 'safe harbor' day spells trouble for Trump's election fight

Tuesday is "safe harbor" day, the first in a series of milestones that will make President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his election loss even more difficult.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/THREATS

Election officials face threats, intimidation as Trump pushes false fraud claims

Election authorities across the United States face a tide of intimidation, harassment and outright threats in the charged aftermath of the Nov. 3 election, which Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX)

EU ministers meet may discuss a new Brexit deal

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet and may discuss the bloc's new trade deal with Britain if negotiators have delivered it by then.

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.

8 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

INDONESIA-POLITICS/ELECTION

Millions poised to vote in regional polls, as Indonesia's pandemic surges

Millions are expected to vote in Indonesia's regional polls on Wednesday, with health experts warning the high turnout could lead to a string of new virus clusters across the coronavirus-struck archipelago.

9 Dec

CZECH-NUCLEAR/

Czech government committee discusses security issues around building new nuclear power plant

A government committee for nuclear energy is expected to discuss security conditions in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, The issue is key for possible inclusion or exclusion of Russian and Chinese bidders, and the centre of pressures between security services and political interests.

9 Dec

INDONESIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Indonesians to vote in governors and mayors in local elections amid pandemic

Indonesia holds local elections to select heads of districts and governors, despite coronavirus infections hitting record high and showing no signs of relent after passing the half million mark late last month, one of Asia's highest caseloads.

9 Dec

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ART (PIX)

Bangkok Art Biennale offers a political window for Thai creators

Bangkok Art Biennale offers a political window for Thai art creators. Thai artist Yuree Kensaku explains her Pop Art based on the classics 'Liberty Leading the People' painting and the sculpture 'The Winged Victory'

9 Dec

USA-SOUTHKOREA/BIEGUN (TV)

U.S. envoy Biegun meets with officials in South Korea

Washington's point man on North Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun meets with South Korean officials, including vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul to discuss the U.S.-South Korea Alliance's commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

9 Dec

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

9 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EMISSIONS

UNEP report on emissions gap

Annual report by United Nations Environment Programme on the gap between emissions produced and what is needed to curb global warming

9 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS (TV)

U.S. Congress to vote on stopgap bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is due to vote on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

9 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)

Ethiopian, U.N. officials to brief on humanitarian access in Tigray

Ethiopian government and United Nations officials are expected to brief media on humanitarian access to the Tigray region, where food, medicines and fuel are running out after a month of war.

8 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/DEFENCE

Defence Ministers of ASEAN meet via video conferencing

Defence ministers from the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN meet virtually

9 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TOWNS (PIX)

Vast spaces leave Canada's remote and rural places vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast through Canada's remote and rural places, as isolation, a crucial buffer during the first wave, left them vulnerable once the virus arrived.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-AEROSOLS (PIX) (TV)

Dutch experiment tests coronavirus spread at Amsterdam's Ajax stadium

A trial at Amsterdam Ajax stadium aims to recreate how the coronavirus could spread through a crowd of 50,000 cheering soccer fans. Dutch scientists are investigating whether football fans can safely return to matches in the experiment which uses hundreds of sensors and aerosols.

8 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES (TV)

Big Pharma, biotech execs news brfg on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

Big Pharma, biotech executives hold presser on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The event is organised by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. Speakers: • Eli Lilly and Company: David A. Ricks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer & President of IFPMA • GlaxoSmithKline:Roger Connor, President Global Vaccines • Johnson & Johnson:Dr Paul Stoffels, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer • Pfizer: Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer • Roche Group: Dr Severin Schwan, Chief Executive Officer & Vice-President IFPMA • IFPMA: Thomas Cueni, Director General, IFPMA

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Amid rising COVID-19 rates, Dutch PM announces holiday curbs

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte outlines social curbs for Christmas holidays as COVID-19 infections rise again to worrying level.

8 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-BITCOIN/ (PIX)

Latin American crime cartels turn to crypto to clean up their cash

In April 2019, Mexican police arrested suspected human trafficker Ignacio Santoyo in a plush area of the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen. Yet it was not the 2,000 women Santoyo is alleged to have blackmailed and exploited that ultimately led to his capture, but the bitcoin he is suspected of using to help launder the proceeds of his operations, officials said.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute David Sneed, convicted of aggravated murder

Ohio is scheduled to execute David Sneed who was convicted of the aggravated murder of Herbert Rowan.

9 Dec

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2021/PHELPS Olympics-Michael Phelps discusses the 2021 Games and the 'Olympic mindset'

American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, discusses his outlook for the 2021 Tokyo Games and the role of optimism in creating an "Olympic mindset" in an interview with Reuters.

9 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand marks one year since White Island eruption

New Zealand marks the one year anniversary of the White Island eruption, which killed 22 people and injured dozens. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend the commemoration ceremony in Whakatane.

9 Dec