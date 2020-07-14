REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:30 p.m. GMT /7:30 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:30 p.m. GMT /7:30 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GLOBAL/

WHO sounds alarm as coronavirus cases rise by one million in five days

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

POLAND-ELECTION/

Polish conservative Duda re-elected president, deeper EU rifts likely

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election that makes renewed confrontation with the European Union's executive likely.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TRUMP/

Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases.

USA-IMMIGRATION/STUDENTS-LAWSUIT

International students denied U.S. entry under new visa rules -court documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International students have already been denied entry to the United States under new Trump administration rules that bar them from the country if their schools hold all classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a court document filed on Sunday.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-STOCKS-EXCLUSIVE/

Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to soon scrap a 2013 agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a senior State Department official said, a move that could foreshadow a broader crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese firms under fire for sidestepping American disclosure rules.

BRITAIN-HUAWEI/

Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network on Tuesday in a momentous decision that will delight Washington, dismay Beijing and signal the end of a two-decade long partnership with the country's biggest mobile operator.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NAYA-RIVERA/

Body of missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera found in California lake, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, officials said on Monday.

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Six Harvey Weinstein accusers call $18.9 million New York settlement a 'cruel hoax'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six women who claim they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein urged a U.S. judge on Monday to reject an $18.9 million settlement with the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio and other accusers.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WASHINGTON/

NFL's Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo

The U.S. National Football League's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933 but which has long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASKETBALL-NBA

Rockets guard Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Orlando trip

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to Orlando where the NBA plans to restart its season.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-SECURITY/BOOKS (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong publishers face new struggles amid national security law

Publishers in Hong Kong's proud and busy industry say they are experiencing unprecedented fear, uncertainty and self-censorship amid the new national security law. Their fears come as Asia's biggest annual book fair, set to begin in the city on Wednesday, was postponed over coronavirus concerns, dealing publishers an added economic blow.

14 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

HONGKONG-ELECTION/RESULT (PIX)

+++ CANCELLED +++ Hong Kong opposition expected to announce results from primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition pan democrats are expected to announce the results of this weekend's primaries after more than 600,000 citizens cast ballots seen as a symbolic protest vote against new national security legislation.

14 Jul

BRITAIN-HUAWEI TECH/ (PIX) (TV)

UK minister expected to lay out plan for removing Huawei from 5G networks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout.

14 Jul

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATE CHANGE

FACTBOX - Where Trump and Biden stand on climate issues

The U.S. presidential election pits a politician who supports environmental regulation and diplomacy to tackle climate change against another determined to dismantle such policies.

14 Jul

USA-JUDGES/COMMISSIONS-METHODOLOGYQANDA

How Reuters examined misconduct by state and local judges across America

To track misconduct by state, county and local judges from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Reuters examined thousands of investigative files and reports for a dozen years – from 2008 through 2019.

14 Jul

NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/

New Zealand opposition leader resigns two months out from election

New Zealand opposition leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday, after just over 50 days in the role, leaving the conservative national party scrambling to find a new leader to face Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Sept. 19 election.

14 Jul

USA-JUDGES/COMMISSIONS-SNAPSHOTS

The Teflon Robe: 4 key takeaways

4 key takeaways for the special report on judicial commissions

14 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

14 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australia's most populous state reimposes restrictions after COVID-19 outbreak

Australia's most populous state will limit the number of people allowed to gather inside a pub, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday, as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

14 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

14 Jul

SOUTHKOREA-PRESIDENT/NEWDEAL (TV)

South Korean President announces New Deal project to overcome coronavirus outbreak

South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils details of the country's 'New Deal' project which is expected to include a 'Digital and Green New Deal' to create jobs and boost the economy to help overcome the coronavirus outbreak and cope with climate change.

14 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE (TV)

With U.S. Senate in play, voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick candidates

Nominating contests on Tuesday will help set the stage for the contest for control of the U.S. Senate when voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick challengers to embattled incumbents.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

Biden to lay out plans for clean energy investments

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will lay out his plans for a "clean energy future," part of his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan aimed at countering President Donald Trump's advantage with American voters on the issue of the economy.

14 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RUSSIA-TECHNOLOGY/ROBOT (TV)

Humanoid robot works as a clerk in Siberia

Russian female human-like robot works as a clerk at a multi-functional document processing center in Siberian city of Perm.

14 Jul

WESTPAC-CFO/

Australia's scandal-hit Westpac names KPMG partner as CFO

Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer, filing the last of its top three positions with permanent appointees more than six months after facing a major money-laundering scandal.

14 Jul

ITALY-MOTORWAY/GOVERNMENT

Italian government to review Atlantia motorway concession

Italy's cabinet meeting expected on Tuesday to decide whether to revoke the licence held by Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia unit, which operates about 3,000 km of highway in Italy. The prime minister has poured scorn on the latest proposals from Atlantia to resolve the long-running dispute.

14 Jul

AUTOSHOW-BANGKOK/ (PIX)

Containing coronavirus, Thailand gears up for Bangkok International Motor Show

The Bangkok International Motor Show opens for media ahead of 12 days of events and demonstrations involving thousands of vehicles from 35 car brands 16 motorcycle manufacturers, plus the Asia premiere of the limited edition Aston Martin Valkyrie. The event shows Thailand's success in containing its coronavirus outbreak, with no domestic transmission in more than a month.

14 Jul

COMCAST-PEACOCK/STREAMING WAR (PIX)

Comcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service

Comcast launches its long-awaited Peacock streaming service nationwide on July 15, betting that viewers will embrace a free, ad-supported option in a market dominated by subscriptions. Peacock will include popular NBC shows as well as original programming, although production for many new shows has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

14 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NIGERIA-ARBITRATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria seeks in UK court right to challenge $10 bln P&ID case

The Nigerian government asks a London court to let the country challenge a $10 billion arbitration award to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) for a failed gas project using new evidence, despite Nigerian lawyers having missed the window of appeal in 2017. P&ID will lay out its response to the claims put forward by the Nigerian government.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SAFRICA-SAA/ (PIX) (TV)

South African Airways creditors meet to vote on restructuring plan

Creditors meet to vote on a restructuring plan for struggling South African Airways (SAA). The plan envisages scaling back SAA's operations before ramping them up gradually as disruption linked to the coronavirus pandemic eases, but the South African government needs to find at least 10 billion rand of new funds for it to work.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/MUNICIPALITIES

Prominent Democrats press Fed, Treasury to aid states, citing racial inequality

With the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress far from agreement on how or even whether to give more aid to states and cities reeling from revenue loss during the coronavirus crisis, three U.S. Senate Democrats are appealing to the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve to do more to help in the meantime.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TIKTOK-USERS/ (PIX)

FOCUS-TikTok's U.S. users prepare for life without the video app

Threats of a U.S. ban on TikTok set off a wave of panic among its devoted user base, who are already plotting backup plans on other platforms. Rivals Triller, Byte and Dubsmash, whose downloads spiked after the news, are beginning to proactively poach users

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan Chase reports second quarter earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to report that it took another several-billion-dollar charge to build its credit reserves for loans that could potentially go bad in the second quarter when it reports earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOEING-DELIVERIES/

Boeing reports June orders and deliveries

Boeing is expected to report a fall in monthly deliveries, as coronavirus-led travel bans hurt aircraft demand forcing several carriers to defer jet shipments.

14 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Rotary Club of Charlotte, N.C.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives brief remarks before a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Charlotte (N.C.).

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRAQ-CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

Iraqi children with cancer fear COVID-19 in hospital

Young cancer patients at Basra's children hospital follow strict preventive measures against the coronavirus, fearing to catch the disease as they suffer from a weak immunity system.

14 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

14 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-WINE (PIX)

South Africa's Distell plays chess to beat lockdown wine glut

At a centuries-old vineyard overlooked by South Africa's Drakenstein mountain, the country's biggest single wine exporter Distell is battling a problem of plenty. Prestigious wines are bottled at the vineyard in Paarl, just outside Cape Town, and shipped locally and worldwide.

14 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-TRACERS (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian virus hunters in race to contain COVID-19 in Africa's giant

Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for Okegun, a rural community of farmers and factory workers, down a narrow potholed road in eastern Lagos state. The team quickly realised it was too big a job: more than 100 people – half the population – needed to be interviewed and tested.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ECUADOR-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Ecuador teen sets up a school under a tree for kids without internet

An Ecuadorean teenager has set up an improvised school under a tree in a poor neighborhood of northern Guayaquil for some 40 students who haven't been able to study during the COVID-19 lockdown for lack of computers or internet access.

14 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-JUDGES/COMMISSIONS (PIX)

Removal of judge suspected of myriad misdeeds shows power of oversight

The story of one Arkansas judge illustrates how hard it can be to remove from the bench someone suspected of corruption, even when his misdeeds are caught on tape.

14 Jul

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ PLEA (PIX) (PIX)

Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

JULY 14 (REUTERS) - Women who say they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spent 12 years trying to undo an unusual plea deal that spared the deceased financier from federal prison. Now their efforts could sink a key legal defense for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged this month with luring girls so Epstein could abuse them. ), by Tom Hals and Karen Freifeld, 620 words)

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT