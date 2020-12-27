REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11am GMT/6am ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-VACCINES
'The beginning of the end': Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic
MADRID/ROME (Reuters) - Europe launched a massive vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to take the first shots to see off the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.
BRITAIN-EU
Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.
U.S.
US-USA-TRUMP
Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions
PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.
TENNESSEE-BLAST
Nashville blast investigation leads U.S. agents to suburban home
(Reuters) - When the U.S. Congress passed a pandemic aid bill on Monday, Meghan Meyer, a single mom from Lincoln, Nebraska, thought she would get some respite from the daily struggle to feed and house her two kids during an unprecedented health and economic crisis.
BUSINESS
US-USA-TRUMP-JOBLESS
U.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge
US-CHINA-ANT-GROUP-PBOC
China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform.
SPORTS
US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
Blazers get late 3-pointer, edge Rockets in OT
CJ McCollum drilled a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left before the host Portland Trail Blazers turned a late defensive stop into a 128-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Saturday.
US-AMERICAN-FOOTBALL-NFL-KAMARA
Saints' kamara scores six rushing tds, equals single game record
(Reuters) - New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)
Germany expected to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Gemany expects to start administering first vaccinations against COVID-19.
27 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)
COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Portugal Portugal begins vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, with health workers at risk of being directly exposed to the disease being the first ones to get the jab.
27 Dec 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)
Philippine president gives updates on coronavirus in nighttime televised address
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is set to speak on television about measures and progress in fighting the coronavirus, among other things. His addresses are typically late at night.
28 Dec
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)
WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic (TBC)
Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY
Deadline for Norway public health agency to consider additional COVID-19 measures
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
PHILIPPINES-BUDGET/
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to sign country's $92.5 billion budget for 2021
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to sign country's $92.5 billion budget for 2021.
NIGERIA-TELECOMS/
Nigeria telecoms usage in Q2
Nigeria's statistics office releases telecoms data showing active voice calls and internet usage in the second quarter of this year. Movement restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus is expected to be reflected in higher call volumes and internet usage.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
HONGKONG-SECURITY/LAM (PIX)
A photo essay of Carrie Lam
An examination of the career of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the role she has played over the past year in containing city's protest movement, in a story told through images and text.