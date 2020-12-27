REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11am GMT/6am ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-VACCINES

'The beginning of the end': Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic

MADRID/ROME (Reuters) - Europe launched a massive vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to take the first shots to see off the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.

BRITAIN-EU

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.

U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

TENNESSEE-BLAST

Nashville blast investigation leads U.S. agents to suburban home

(Reuters) - When the U.S. Congress passed a pandemic aid bill on Monday, Meghan Meyer, a single mom from Lincoln, Nebraska, thought she would get some respite from the daily struggle to feed and house her two kids during an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

BUSINESS

US-USA-TRUMP-JOBLESS

U.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge

US-CHINA-ANT-GROUP-PBOC

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform.

SPORTS

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

Blazers get late 3-pointer, edge Rockets in OT

CJ McCollum drilled a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left before the host Portland Trail Blazers turned a late defensive stop into a 128-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Saturday.

US-AMERICAN-FOOTBALL-NFL-KAMARA

Saints' kamara scores six rushing tds, equals single game record

(Reuters) - New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

