TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU-JOHNSON

UK PM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Sunday he intended to carry on as prime minister after Brexit. Asked in a BBC interview if he intended to continue in the role, Johnson said: "Yes."

USA-IRAN-ISRAEL

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION-REPUBLICANS

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that has virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

USA-ELECTION-PENCE

U.S. appeals court rejects lawmaker's bid to have Pence overturn Biden's win

A federal appeals court on Saturday rejected a Republican congressman's bid to allow Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory in favor of President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

CRYTO-CURRENCY

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

TESLA-DELIVERIES

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry.

SPORTS

US-FOOTBALL-NFL-LITTLE

NFL-Floyd Little, 'The Franchise' of Denver Broncos fame, dies at 78

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, whose on-field heroics for the Denver Broncos earned him the nickname "The Franchise," died on Friday at the age of 78.

TENNIS-FEDERER

Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge

Roger Federer's results in 2021 are more likely than any age milestone to determine when his glittering career comes to an end, said Australian Todd Woodbridge, who thinks the Swiss master may yet have another Wimbledon triumph in him.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAQ-IRAN/SOLEIMANI (PIX) (TV) Iraqi militias mark a year since Soleimani killing Iraqi paramilitary groups mark a year since the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and their own militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, with demonstrations planned in Baghdad

3 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

In Washington's months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser: local government.

3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH/SOLEIMANI (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief speaks on anniversary of Soleimani killing

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks on the one-year anniversary of the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

3 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI (TV)

Pelosi reelected as House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is reelected as House Speaker, as the newly elected U.S. Congress meets for the first time, with a narrower Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate hinging on the outcome of a pair of runoff elections in Georgia.

3 Jan 11:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (PIX) (TV)

PREVIEW-Control of U.S. Senate at stake in twin Georgia runoffs

Control of the U.S. Senate -- and with it the ability to advance or block Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda -- is at stake in twin runoff elections on Tuesday. One pits Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, the other Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. Results of the November elections suggest that both Democrats face uphill battles.

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

In Mexico, migrants hit by shuttered shelters as pandemic rages

Dozens of migrant refuges in Mexico have closed their doors or scaled back operations in recent weeks to curb the ravages of coronavirus, exposing people to greater peril just as migration from Central America is on the rise again.

4 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios - YEAR END

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers' financial stability.

4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

THAILAND-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Coronavirus return a blow to Thai economy revival as lockdown fears loom

A reemergence of the coronavirus in Thailand and fears of a return to a lockdown spell bad news for Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy as it seeks to shrug off its its worst performance in more than two decades, and among the worst in Asia, due to the the global impacts of a virus of which the country has seen comparatively few infections. Travel curbs have crippled its vital tourism, a persistently strong baht currency could hurt exports and protracted street protests could weigh heavy on sentiment as policymakers pin hopes on stimulus measures spurring consumption.

4 Jan

RUSSIA-OPEC/OIL

Russia's Deputy PM Novak will be interviewed by RBC TV

4 Jan

USA-MARKETS/SENATE

Reading the market tea leaves as Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff looms

Scenarios for the Georgia runoffs: Investors say that Republicans maintaining Senate control is bullish for stocks while Democrats winning both would be a negative. Still, analysts say ultimately markets just need to get beyond the news and equities will rally past January no matter the outcome.

4 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

UK may begin rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Full coverage expected of hospitals, GP practices and care homes as the UK may begin to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, pending details of the rollout and permission from relevant establishments.

ROLLOUT DATE AND DETAILS NOT CONFIRMED BUT UK POOL EXPECTED

4 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LEBANON

Lebanon government meets to decide on new lockdown Lebanon's government due to decide, based on health sector recommendations, a new lockdown to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases as hospitals near capacity.

4 Jan