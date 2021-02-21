REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11am GMT/6am ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

Myanmar protesters gather, undeterred by worst day of violence

Many thousands of opponents of Myanmar's Feb. 1 military coup marched on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing two.

US-RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-VOLKOV

Only 'language of power' and sanctions can free Navalny, ally says

Russia would only consider releasing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny if its leadership was hit with painful personal sanctions, a close ally said ahead of a meeting with European policymakers in Brussels on Sunday.

US-USA-WEATHER-TEXAS-POWER-INSIGHT

Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

As Texans cranked up their heaters early Monday to combat plunging temperatures, a record surge of electricity demand set off a disastrous chain reaction in the state's power grid.

US-USA-TRUMP

Trump seeks return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to return to the political spotlight in an address to a major meeting of conservatives, a source familiar with his plans said on Saturday, as the Republican plots his post-White House moves.

US-CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN

Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

US-CRYPTO-CURRENCY-MUSK

Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SERBIA-SINGER

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Large crowds gathered on streets in Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb on Saturday, lighting candles and laying flowers to pay respects to one of former Yugoslavia's most beloved singers who died of coronavirus.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY-VAN-CONCERT

German band turn van into club so fans can rock out one at a time

German two-piece rock band Milliarden have turned a van into a club where they stage gigs for one fan at a time as a way of reaching music-lovers during the pandemic.

US-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Djokovic thrashes Medvedev for record-extending ninth Australian Open title

In the climax of a tournament overshadowed by COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, Novak Djokovic remained an unbreakable force as he thrashed Daniil Medvedev to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Heat slip past Lakers in Finals rematch

Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, leading the Miami Heat to a 96-94 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

IAEA chief Grossi speaks upon his return from Tehran

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi holds a news conference upon his return from a visit to Tehran aimed at agreeing on how his agency will carry out its work after Iran scales back its cooperation with it, which the Islamic republic plans to do as of Tuesday.

21 Feb 14:20 ET / 19:20 GMT

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-POWER

INSIGHT-Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

Operators of the Texas grid that failed catastrophically this week had been warned after cold snaps in recent years to fortify the system. But the state's power producers failed to adequately winter-proof their infrastructure, and its grid operator underestimated its need for reserve power capacity before the crisis, then moved too slowly to cut electricity demand when it hit.

21 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/

POSTPONED - Nigerian officials and oil executives meet at international petroleum summit

Nigeria's oil minister, the head of state oil company NNPC and senior international oil company officials discuss laws governing oil and gas, expected exploration programmes and announce new discoveries. CONFERENCE MOVED TO JUNE 6-10th

22 Feb

CANADA-HYDRO/

Maine to decide whether to hold fall referendum on Canadian electricity project

Maine is to announce whether a fall referendum will be held over a major Canadian electric utility's energy project that would require the construction of a transmission line through the U.S. state. Hydro Quebec's proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project has secured state and federal permits to deliver power to New England but faces local opposition.

22 Feb

MOROCCO-AEROSPACE/ (TV)

Morocco's COVID-hit aerospace sector sees recovery Morocco's aerospace sector, where exports were crushed by the global pandemic, has started to recover thanks in part to manufacturers shifting towards medical equipment, its professional association head said.

22 Feb

USA-CHINA/WANG YI (TV)

Chinese Foreign Minister keynote speech on China-U.S. relations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, with the theme of Promoting Dialogue and Cooperation and Managing Differences and bringing China-U.S. relations back on track.

22 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

22 Feb

RUSSIA-BELARUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who has faced intense political pressure from the opposition since a contested election last year.

22 Feb

EU-FOREIGN/ (TV)

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss developments in Russia, Myanmar and Hong Kong

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will be briefed about current affairs, including the situation in Myanmar, and exchange views on Russia, the Strategic Compass and Hong Kong.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX) (TV)

U.S. deaths from COVID expected to surpass 500,000

The United States is expected this week to surpass 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest death toll in the world.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES-CHRONOLOGY

Milestones mark unprecedented distress en route to 500,000 U.S. pandemic deaths

Since the coronavirus came to the United States 13 months ago, COVID-19 killed at least 500,000 people, more than the military combat casualties of all the wars the country has fought since World War One. Here are some key events since the virus was first detected on American soil:

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on whether to relax coronavirus curbs in the capital Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide on whether to relax coronavirus curbs in Manila as partial restrictions in the capital are due to expire at the end of February and economic officials are calling on Rodrigo to ease curbs further to allow for more economic activity and face-to-face school classes in low-risk areas.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-OPENING (TV)

Factbox - UK PM Johnson's path out of lockdown

Box on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's path out of lockdown.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Johnson to announce path out of lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays out "roadmap" for exiting England's coronavirus lockdown. Households, businesses and investors are increasingly hopeful that the fast pace of the country's vaccination programme means the restrictions can be eased before too long and the economy will bounce back.

22 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-VACCINES (PIX) (TV)

Palestinians begin vaccination in Gaza

Palestinian health officials will begin administering doses of vaccines on seriously ill Gazans a day after the territory received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

22 Feb