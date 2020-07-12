REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

In first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers.

On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians in limbo.

USA-TRUMP-STONE 'Witch Hunt': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at over 69,000

(Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is helping everyone who stood by him, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, though he declined to comment on cases of people accused of helping him flee to Lebanon from Japan.

BRITAIN-HUAWEI-TECH Huawei to request UK to delay 5G network removal - The Times

(Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies has requested a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work out a deal to delay its potential removal from the country's 5G phone network, the Sunday Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son test positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said late on Saturday. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

(Reuters) - Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI-REPORT Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-POLITICS/BASQUE ELECTION (PIX) (TV) Spain's 2020 Basque Country regional election The 2020 Basque regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Basque regional election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in Galicia, 12 Jul 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/GALICIAN ELECTION (PIX) (TV) Spain's 2020 Galician regional election The 2020 Galician regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Galician election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in the Basque Country 12 Jul 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EDUCATION Canada's part-time back-to-school plans leave parents in the lurch, hit productivity Many Canadian regions are preparing for a partial return to class for school children in the fall, following a blended model of in-school and online course work. But the model is untenable for working parents with limited childcare options, parents say, and will force them to cut back on working hours. And it will worsen an uneven economic crisis that has disproportionately hurt women and lower income families, already overly affected by layoffs and reduced hours amid coronavirus closures. 12 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT