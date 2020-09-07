REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 22:00 GMT/18:00 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BELARUS-ELECTION

Scores detained as security forces crack down on mass protest in Belarus

Security forces in Belarus detained scores of protesters and were filmed beating a man as he lay on the street, as the authorities launched a crackdown on mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko.

HONGKONG-SECURITY-PROTESTS

Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

HONG KONG - Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday and arrested almost 300 after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Coronavirus rising in 22 U.S. states

Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PROTESTS

As protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend, Jacob Blake speaks out

Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin last month, spoke out for the first time from his hospital bed as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to roil U.S. cities.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-SEEDS

Amazon.com bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages

Amazon.com Inc said it has banned foreign sales of seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans received unsolicited packages of seeds in their mailboxes, mostly postmarked from China.

VOLKSWAGEN-JOBS-OSTERLOH

Volkswagen's labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs

Volkswagen sees no need for a four-day week at its plants to secure jobs despite a growing shift to electric cars that are easier to build and require fewer workers, the company's head of labour relations was quoted saying on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

LOS ANGELES - After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.

CZECH-MENZEL-OBITUARY

Czech director Jiri Menzel dies aged 82, wife says

PRAGUE - Czech director Jiri Menzel, whose 1966 film "Closely Watched Trains" won an Academy Award for best foreign film, has died aged 82, his wife Olga posted on her Facebook page.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge

NEW YORK - World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

TENNIS-USOPEN-BRADY

With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough

NEW YORK - American Jennifer Brady said working on her mental approach has been a "huge game changer" as she reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-PROTESTS (PIX)

Extinction Rebellion continues London protesters Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion continues its protests in London to pressure lawmakers into adopting a new climate bill.

6 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TOWNS (PIX)

Towns marooned by border closure fear further isolation as winter approaches

Small towns along the Canadian-American border, marooned by geography, are nearly totally cut off by the border closure during the pandemic and as winter approaches residents are bracing to be trapped in total isolation, exposing the communities true interdependence.

6 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT