REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 22:00 GMT/18:00 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m GMT 6 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

LEBANON-CRISIS-BLAST-LIFE

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble after three-day search for blast survivors

BEIRUT - Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

BELARUS-ELECTION

'Hands off the children': masked men arrest protesting Belarusian students

Masked security agents dragged students off the streets and bundled them into vans as new protests broke out against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday on the fourth weekend since his disputed re-election.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PROTESTS

Rival groups gather at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Rival protesters gathered near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and support for police ground on across U.S. cities.

USA-ELECTION-TRANSITION

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BYTEDANCE

TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming

BEIJING/HONG KONG - ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but U.S. demands to sell his crown jewel TikTok are testing the boundaries with Beijing.

ANTGROUP-IPO-GOLDMAN-SACHS

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say source

HONG KONG - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's mammoth initial public offering of up to $30 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE-BLACK-PANTHER

How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death

Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast.

FILM-THE-BATMAN

Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Serena survives Stephens in third-round U.S. Open test

NEW YORK - Serena Williams survived a third-round scare at the U.S. Open to topple 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 and keep alive her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

TENNIS-USOPEN

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

NEW YORK - Doubles top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open on Saturday, hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta meets political leaders about shape of post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss forming a transitional government. The officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month are under pressure from international allies to quickly return power to civilian hands.

5 Sep

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS

Senator Sanders to speak about struggles of American working class

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday will give a speech about the struggles of America's working class and need to grow the labor movement.

5 Sep 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT